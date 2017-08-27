Ben Wishaw and Hugh Grant to co-star in series about the Thorpe affair scandal

I didn't know we had a Hugh Grant tag. Reply

Thread

Link

nice he keeps doing gay projects. is he still w his husband? Reply

Thread

Link

he is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Hugh Grant when he's doing actual acting and not just oh dear mugging, I think this'll be great Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like Peter Dinklage Reply

Thread

Link

omg, now I can't unsee that. They look like brothers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's uncanny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still so disappointed with London Spy, like, wtf was that even? He had such great chemistry with the blonde dude :( Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first ep but it all went down hill after that. So stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, same. And that non-ending, wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup...

some parts were sooooo boring. Idk how I did to watch it until the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ben is just such a cutie Reply

Thread

Link

i read that as hugh dancy at first and got so excited



Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit, this is everything i never knew i needed! Reply

Thread

Link

Ben Whishaw is just ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



Also, at a glance I thought "Banana/Cucumber/Tofu" was a Benedict Cumberbatch joke. This site has ruined me. Reply

Thread

Link

Banana/Cucumber/Tofu would have been awesome as a nickname..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awe, I love Ben. I'm glad he's playing a lot of gay men. I hope it's a choice and not that people aren't casting him in straight roles anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

Perfume is one of my all time favorite movies Reply

Thread

Link

This lgqbt friendly front page right now. Reply

Thread

Link

ok speaking of gay british mini series, The Man in the Orange Shirt was posted on here and everyone made fun of how white it was. I just want to inform that the second part of the series has a really lovely interracial romance with dream wisp Julian Morris and super handsome David Gyasi. this has been a public service announcement!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

thanks <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Ben Wishaw's hair style in that photo is giving me Colin Morgan in The Living and the Dead vibes. It's nice. Reply

Thread

Link

glad someone else pointed this out! it's eerie how similar they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ben <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i love ben whishaw and i deserve another series of london spy. Reply

Thread

Link

The best thing about Daniel Craig doing another Bond film is that I get to see Ben load Q up with inappropriate sexual tension again! Reply

Thread

Link

I really like this actor I should go back to his filmography....



I want a "The Hour" 2 tho. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it.



Reply

Thread

Link