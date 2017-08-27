Ben Wishaw and Hugh Grant to co-star in series about the Thorpe affair scandal
Ben Whishaw will play Hugh Grant's ex-lover in Jeremy Thorpe drama A Very English Scandalhttps://t.co/ZzXnRjOkje pic.twitter.com/1O7q1JXHWx— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) August 25, 2017
Russell Davies (Queer As Folk, Dr Who, Banana/Cucumber/Tofu) recently revealed that Ben Wishaw has joined production for a new three-parter series about disgraced British politician Jeremy Thorpe. Davies will write and Stephen Frears will direct.
