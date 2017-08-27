Even superheroes may not be able to save Hollywood’s desperate summer
- There was a significant drop in movie attendance this summer - the lowest level of attendance since the summer of 1992, when Batman Returns topped the US box office. The statistics according to the article: "down 52% year-on-year to 385 million at the time of writing."
- Box office analysts say that the superhero genre is the only one that's really doing well with audiences at large, so we should expect to see more hero flicks; particularly more female led ones since Wonder Woman did so well. However, the article notes that Hollywood is becoming dangerously overdependent on the superhero genre in general. 25 superheroes are estimated to appear in individual and ensemble films by 2019.
- The Netflix effect is also making its presence felt and is starting to pose a real treat to the traditional Hollywood movie model. Similarly, the Golden Age of Television means that the small screen is attracting Hollywood stars and A Listers away from the movie theatres to TV or streaming platforms instead (e.g. Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies, Brad Pitt in War Machine).
- Movies expected to do well have flopped in China, the second largest film market in the world. The Great Wall was the most expensive film to have ever been shot in China yet it was a failure at the box office. However, Wolf Warriors 2 was a massive hit.
how are YOU going to save Hollywood, ONTD?
And besides, I prefer watching a movie in silence than be surrounded by a loud crowd anyway - it kind of ruins the mood if someone yells or moans at a scene you're feeling.
The last movie I saw in theatres was Get Out, I'll also go see mother! but aside from that there's nothing I'm interested in. I'd rather go grab drinks or go to dinner with my friends instead of seeing a movie, and I never really go on my own to movies either. At this point I mostly just pay for podcasts instead of movies