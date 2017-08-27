Even superheroes may not be able to save Hollywood’s desperate summer

I don't plan on saving Hollywood, they are doing a very good job at fucking up themselves. Reply

lmao this is beautiful Reply

mte Reply

hmm Reply

maybe if LA didn't charge $17 a movie ticket it would help. Reply

plus parking! Reply

Yep. I wanted to see Ingrid Goes West this weekend, but with tickets and parking, it's almost $40 for me and my husband to go. And that doesn't include snacks or anything. Since I'm trying to save money, we probably aren't going to go. Reply

jfc This is what scares me about moving to a big city. I've been kinda spoiled in my smallish town, I pay $8 a ticket at most and there's free parking everywhere. Reply

depends how big the city Reply

it's $10 if you go early like at around 10 am Reply

I paid 25$ at AMC on Time Square a while ago. And it wasnt even 3D 😱 Reply

i would love to go to the cinema more often, but film tickets are just so expensive. my dad was desperate to see dunkirk in cinemas, but at £10 a ticket it just wasn't going to happen. same when my mom wanted to go see everything, everything with her. after bus tickets to the nearest town with a cinema, tickets alone would've been £30 just for three people to watch a mediocre teen drama. Reply

your icon <333 i'm so ready for the duchess of quim in s2! Reply

me too! i was so worried it would never get a second season. i loved it, i would've been devastated <3 Reply

I want Hollywood to suffer Reply

What I came here to say Reply

Just a thought. Maybe they should try, I dunno, casting chinese (or literally any Asian) stars as the leads in those movies meant to do well in China instead of White Guy #5309 Just a thought. Reply

Mte. What did they expect, really? Reply

Lol hdu racism is a thing of the past! We're all 1 race!!1!111 the human race!!!!!!! Reply

how is Emma Stone meant to make her millions of dollars this year??? she's got bills, okay? Reply

I live right next to a movie theatre and wanted to see a movie because I'm sick AF and too tired to do anything else but the movies I wanted to see weren't playing...I wanted to see Step or Ingrid Goes West. Reply

If nothing else, y'all should go see Birth of the Dragon b/c it stars my cousin Phil as Bruce Lee! lmao. My parents went to see it yesterday and were so amazed that he's in a movie that's being shown in the US. I haven't seen it yet so I asked them if it was as bad as it seemed (idk I do think it looks bad tbh) and they said it was better than they expected (lol @ our low bar for our own family member), although there was one thing that bothered them since it didn't match what happened with Bruce IRL. But yeah, support Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood movies, wooo! Reply

awww this is cute. Reply

:') I'm happy for you, your cousin, and your parents! Reply

is your cousin single fam??? and also congrats!! Reply

lmao I think he is! (His relationship status is always nebulous to me tbh; nowadays I see him about once a year and feel like it's different every time, smh.) At the very least he isn't married~



your cousin is fine as fuq Reply

Your cousin is cute. If it gets here I'll try to see it. Reply

Lol@ your parents saying it's better than they expected. If it's playing in my area, I totally see to support your family and to rekindle my crush on Bruce Lee lol Reply

whattttt that's amazing! i should make someone take me to see it Reply

I'm really tired of superhero films honestly. It's just the same lather rinse repeat, not even my thirst for Batfleck can change that. Reply

I'd rather wait for it to go online than spend $18 for a seat in a theather.



And besides, I prefer watching a movie in silence than be surrounded by a loud crowd anyway - it kind of ruins the mood if someone yells or moans at a scene you're feeling. Reply

Sucks for them!



The last movie I saw in theatres was Get Out, I'll also go see mother! but aside from that there's nothing I'm interested in. I'd rather go grab drinks or go to dinner with my friends instead of seeing a movie, and I never really go on my own to movies either. At this point I mostly just pay for podcasts instead of movies Reply

I do like superhero films but I enjoy a little bit of variety too. Reply

I go to the movies like once a month. Most of these thrillers they're making seem to have the same uninteresting plot tho. Reply

There's too many superhero films and ticket prices are too much for the shit experience you often get. I want Alamo Drafthouse to expand more because I'm not paying $15-20 to listen to a baby scream/not be able to see over 28 cell phone screens/etc at the theater. Honestly I have a lot of annoyances with theaters so I haven't been in a while. Reply

Alamo Drafthouse is SO NICE, I love their anti-texting rules. I also love the food/drinks. I wish there was one in my town. Reply

It baffles me that you need anti-texting rules, here if someone is openly using their phone during a film, they will most likely get scolded by someone in the audience + same goes for loud eaters Reply

