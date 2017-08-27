Eva

Lena Dunham to play Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story



Ryan Murphy revealed "Throughout the season, [Evan Peters is] playing six different cult leaders: Kai, [Charles] Manson, David Koresh, Andy Warhol, Jim Jones — that’s a big one. We really examine how those people rise to power. … They really are idiots. … Lena is doing an episode called ‘Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins, Scum Bag.’ That episode is about female rage then and in the country now. Valerie Solanas created a thing called the SCUM Manifesto in which she told all women to kill all men [in order to achieve equal power.] We also examine our female characters as they’re trying to figure out a way they can have equal power within this cult that Kai has created.”

