Lena Dunham to play Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story
.@LenaDunham & @RobertsEmma's #AHSCult Characters Revealed, Plus More Season 7 Scoop https://t.co/kkTbDxRgLS #ValerieSolanas #SerinaBelinda pic.twitter.com/aSpWJlnLnu— TVLine.com (@TVLine) August 26, 2017
Ryan Murphy revealed "Throughout the season, [Evan Peters is] playing six different cult leaders: Kai, [Charles] Manson, David Koresh, Andy Warhol, Jim Jones — that’s a big one. We really examine how those people rise to power. … They really are idiots. … Lena is doing an episode called ‘Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins, Scum Bag.’ That episode is about female rage then and in the country now. Valerie Solanas created a thing called the SCUM Manifesto in which she told all women to kill all men [in order to achieve equal power.] We also examine our female characters as they’re trying to figure out a way they can have equal power within this cult that Kai has created.”
* Murphy confirmed that, unlike every other season, there will be no supernatural elements in Cult. (It’s all people, people!)
* Emma Roberts will play a newscaster named Serina Belinda who gets a promotion above Adina Porter’s character “simply because she’s much more superficial and willing to do what it takes to survive.” Murphy said that Roberts did one episode “as a favor,” carving some time out of her busy movie schedule.
* Murphy believes that most of AHS‘ former cast members — including Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates — will be back someday.
