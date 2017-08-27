Lena Dunham to play Valerie Solanas on American Horror Story

Hmm, no thanks. Will Gaga be in this season? Reply

Everything about this season sounds trash. I haven't seen the previous season and I have no desire to watch it again. Reply

lmao she fucking would Reply

ugh. i had to read the SCUM manifesto in my social excluion course at uni and my lecturer turned it into a 'is this proof the feminists are JUST as awful as men??' class. Reply

I knew just from that description that it would prompt that. U G H. Reply

She looks greasy.

also

His characters name is Kai?? Lmao. Why does he have a Japanese name? Is this an Emma stone situation? Reply

Whut? It's a fairly common name across different languages



Whut? It's a fairly common name across different languages

For white Europeans? That's news to me. Reply

Kai isn't only Japanese. You can be named Kai/Kaj in Denmark and Germany etc. Reply

My british ex was named Kai. Reply

she looks like solanas. i can see it Reply

She really does, it's kind of tripping me out. Reply

I forgot she got cast in this 😂 Reply

She also* attempted to murder Andy Warhol.



Edited at 2017-08-27 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Lili Taylor is a great actress, though I've never seen this film. Reply

omfg this movie Reply

Yea I was surprised that wasn't mentioned lol Reply

Evan is playing Warhol too. Reply

I'm just gonna say it - Evan Peters is a really great actor IMO. I'd watch this season just for him. How has he not been in more stuff outside of AHS? Reply

ikr wtf Reply

he's great as quicksilver lol Reply

One Tree Hill lol Reply

his face is weird Reply

more spoilers:



* Murphy confirmed that, unlike every other season, there will be no supernatural elements in Cult. (It’s all people, people!)

* Emma Roberts will play a newscaster named Serina Belinda who gets a promotion above Adina Porter’s character “simply because she’s much more superficial and willing to do what it takes to survive.” Murphy said that Roberts did one episode “as a favor,” carving some time out of her busy movie schedule.

* Murphy believes that most of AHS‘ former cast members — including Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates — will be back someday.

Does that mean Emma Roberts will only be in one episode? I hope so. Reply

I'm glad there won't be any supernatural elements at least, I'm really over that in horror films. Humans are scarier than random obsecure demons that appear in the movie with no backstory just that they're ~bad~ Reply

i dropped ahs in the middle of hotel but hearing that there will be no supernatural elements in cult might make me watch again. Reply

I'm sure that this character will be handled so well..... Reply

I really don't need to see Ryan Murphy's take on "female rage" Reply

i still want to puke, even in memory of the moment i knew how the election would turn out. Reply

I'm triggered. That night will forever haunt me. Reply

That's how I reacted inside. Reply

It's too soon to see a reenactment of my life tbh Reply

This was basically my reaction I was bawling Reply

Mte or females in general anymore



I remember being so excited for coven and hoping it'd be witches joining together instead it was literally all of them fighting amongst each other and Evan Peters as a zombie rape victim. Reply

What? The lady who shot Andy Warhol? Reply

Hard pass. Reply

So each episode is a different concept?? Reply

