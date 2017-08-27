Bebe Rexha to Epic: "don't be dumb make lonely night [the] next single"
Singer Bebe Rexha, who apparently listened to Fifth Harmony last album, shared her thought on which song should be the next single
so which song should be the nexrt single of fifth harmony?
Epic don't be dumb make lonely night a next single loveeeee ittt so muchhh. @FifthHarmony @epicrecords— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 26, 2017
Cause they are amazing love rhemmm https://t.co/pqd75GwjTj— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 26, 2017
Omg the new 5h video everything dead— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 26, 2017
It's trash but it's like their best trash.
i also love "make you mad" tho.
Edit: oop, she's talking bout 5H and not herself
Keep up great work 5H!
I got obliterated last night and had it on repeat at my friends party. It's THAT bop.