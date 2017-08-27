August 27th, 2017, 08:26 pm fibu Halt and Catch Fire 4x04 'Tonya and Nancy' promo [Synopsis]Cameron buys a plot of land to re-center; Joe and Gordon hire a team of websurfers to map the web; Donna focuses her team on the mission ahead.Sources: 1,2,3 Tagged: lee pace, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-08-27 05:53 pm (UTC)
that clip tho... did someone say mayhem? is it my time to shine? will halt and catch fire finally feature some BM???
I just hope, since they're going that way, that the two of them don't destroy each other. I like them both, just not as a couple.
I always feel like Gordon is always getting the short end of the stick.. Shit never works out for that guy. :(
maybe I say that because he is my favorite.
I've also liked Cameron more this season..
I think Gordon is due for something decent, even if I've never liked him that much. I think he'll get that by bonding with Haley on the Comet project.