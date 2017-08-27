I didn't realize this was back on oops Reply

Is this show any good? I wanna watch it bc I like Lee Pace. Reply

it's great, first season is a bit slow but it's worth getting through for s2 and s3 when they shift focus to cameron and donna. and lee is always ♥_♥ Reply

Ok, I'll check it out when I get the chance, thank you! Reply

i UNironically still love season 1



Edited at 2017-08-27 05:53 pm (UTC)

i love it too but in comparison to s2/3.... it kept my interest and then i was rewarded. not really complaining Reply

true. i think i mostly loved it for the early 80s atmosphere. last few episodes of S1 gave us a glimpse of just how brilliant it could be running on all cylinders though. S2, S3, and S4 made good on that potential. Reply

that clip tho... did someone say mayhem? is it my time to shine? will halt and catch fire finally feature some BM???



that clip tho... did someone say mayhem? is it my time to shine? will halt and catch fire finally feature some BM???

thanks for this post, OP! i'm really not into having to wait 2 weeks for the next episode. i want to see what donna says to haley, ASAP. what are the chances cameron goes to work for bos (and by extension, donna), since she said she wouldn't work with joe again and we know she has to factor into the business side of the show somehow?

ugh bos and his debt is going to ruin something somehow. i know he's a fan favourite but i never got the appeal so he better not screw it up Reply

he's gonna go boo-hooing to cameron when his team starts to really lose to haley. then she'll have to weigh helping her father figure not go completely bankrupt so he ends up in jail again (and having to work with donna despite their animosity) with betraying her loved ones. i hate it already! Reply

OP, did Joe ever get with a guy again after season 1? Reply

he kissed a couple of guys and it was hinted he was in relationship/he was hooking up with some guy at the start of s3 but never a flat out onscreen relationship. yet another reason i can't stop rolling my eyes at the return of jomeron Reply

Uggghhhhhhhhhhh so many lost opportunities tbh!!! Reply

I think the scare he had from casual hookups with men in S3 put him off it. Convenient, though relevant to the timeframe, plot point to make way for Joe/Cameron now.



I just hope, since they're going that way, that the two of them don't destroy each other. I like them both, just not as a couple. Reply

ooh thanks op i didn't realize it was on again Reply

hmm i should really finish season 1, ty for the reminder Reply

I was never a fan of donna's, but damn she is pissing me off this season.



I always feel like Gordon is always getting the short end of the stick.. Shit never works out for that guy. :( maybe I say that because he is my favorite .



I've also liked Cameron more this season.. Reply

Ia about Donna. She had a bit of a revelation this week re: the power bitch she's become, though. Hopefully she'll learn from it.



I think Gordon is due for something decent, even if I've never liked him that much. I think he'll get that by bonding with Haley on the Comet project. Reply

I haven't watched last night's episode yet but I really loved the premier. The phone scenes were so great. Reply

