lol oop literally just submitted this.



this video is so mediocre, idg why they needed a second one? Reply

Right? This is so boring. The first video was fine. Just a waste of money. Reply

i feel lik they did it deliberately to follow Taylor's release, but like... why? Reply

For more streams Reply

to distract us all from swish swish prob Reply

more spins, getting the single up just a touch higher in the charts Reply

The first one was perfect. Reply

This is a bop so I'm gonna allow it 2 videos. It's better than anything on Witness (although I lowkey love Tsunami) Reply

I'm loving Big Sean spending a solid 3 minutes 30 wandering around at the back of the stage waiting for his verse Reply

Lmao imma watch just for this. Reply

Witness bops Reply

Witness what? Reply

What?



Roulette, Witness, Tsunami are all bops Reply

I randomly decided to listen to the song a couple days ago and now it's on repeat 😩



I like that Katy's vocals have turned down a lot. Caterwauling is nagl. Reply

So forcing that wig on Katy once wasn't enough? lmao Reply

it still looks better than her miley cut Reply

Maybe so.



I just think it's funny (and a bit sad lol) that she was crying in a livestreamed therapy session about how important the haircut is to her etc, and Calvin was probably like "you ain't getting on that video unless you put a wig on and cover...that up". Reply

how is everyone watching the VMAs tonight? MTV isn't in my TV package :(((( Reply

Live streams Reply

Not when GoT finale is on at the same time. Reply

Katy and Calvin should collab for her next album and forget Witness ever happened Reply

This is my favorite song of the summer. Reply

Mine too. It's insanely catchy. Reply

it is almost inarguably the most SUMMER song of the summer Reply

Yep! I've have several moments where I've heard songs, shazamed them, and they were all on calvin's album. It's super fun and summery. Reply

Same. I can't get over it. Reply

I've been hearing this and not knowing who it was for ages! I'm so bad with music lol Reply

I love it so much



Edited at 2017-08-27 06:58 pm (UTC)

It's the perfect catchy song for summer, I can't stop listening to it! Reply

I found out about it from the Snapchat filter lmao Reply

ia Reply

ngl, this is catchy af Reply

aesthetics Reply

For the longest time i didnt even know that was Katy Perry in the song. She sounds so different. I thought it was Gwen Stefani lol Reply

Yes! She sounds just like Gwen Stefani in it. Reply

same i really thought it was gwen! Reply

mte. I also didn't realize it was Rihanna on This Is What You Came For until someone told me. Reply

I prefer the other version. This one is boring.

Song of the summer, tbh. Reply

Love the song but the other vid was miles better Reply

same...and that's saying a lot cuz the other vid was cheap af too. Reply

why? i really like the song but idg why they thought it was necessary to make a second video, it's not even interesting Reply

I always enjoy how not big Big Sean is. Reply

