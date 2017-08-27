Shawn Mendes reveals that he fell in love with a fictional girl
Shawn Mendes says he 'fell in love' with the girl who inspired 'there's nothing holdin' me back'. https://t.co/8nftLzM7Pt pic.twitter.com/ixAw1zokpj— MTV Music (@MTVMusic) August 26, 2017
In a new interview, Shawn Mendes reveals who he wrote "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" about.
He says that he wrote the song about a character in a movie he was supposed to act in.
Shawn Mendes says, "I was going to act in a movie and I fell in love with the girl character."
Shawn also adds, "I mean, it'd be cool if it was a real girl."
Source: Twitter
Have you ever fallen in love with a fictional character?
