Shawn Mendes reveals that he fell in love with a fictional girl




In a new interview, Shawn Mendes reveals who he wrote "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" about.

He says that he wrote the song about a character in a movie he was supposed to act in.

Shawn Mendes says, "I was going to act in a movie and I fell in love with the girl character."

Shawn also adds, "I mean, it'd be cool if it was a real girl."

