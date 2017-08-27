Weekend Box Office: last-week of August slump means the Hitman's Bodyguard comes out on top

i didn't watch any movies BUT i did finally finish season three of grace and frankie and the first four episodes of sinner with jessica biel. i have no idea what is happening but i liked it regardless Reply

i LOVE 'grace and frankie' Reply

I love that show, but would love it more without their ex-husbands. Reply

I love Grace and Frankie so much! Reply

I saw Lady Macbeth which I really enjoyed. I'm not sure if it was the writer or the director who decided to add black characters to the script but I thought it added a really interesting element to the story by adding race to the class and gender elements of the film. I also was completely taken with the tone of the movie. It seems like it would be really staid, but the director also sure knew how to bring the melodrama. I was torn between laughing, screaming and crying in some scenes as was the audience I was watching it with. It was great!



Also I went into the movie totally blind and afterwards reading about the book it was based on I realized I saw another adaptation of it years and years ago called Lady Macbeth in Siberia. It's very very different, so different I wouldn't have realized it was based on the same book if not for reading a summary of the original book. I think it's cool that there are so many adaptations that are different though. Reply

I still have to see this, IA about the director adding black characters. I wasn't expecting that at all when I had first heard about the movie. Reply

I'm gonna watch 120 battements par minute tonight!

I hope Girls Trip will get a distributor here :/ Reply

jealous af Reply

i saw "the wizard of oz" at an old theater last night with a co-worker. it was a pretty cool experience. Reply

My favourite movie of all time!



Any chance I get to see it in the theatre I take it, it's such a wonderful experience. Reply

it was pretty magical. i've seen it a million times but never on the big screen. my co-worker invited me because she knows i'm a judy fanatic. lol. Reply

Ooh I would absolutely love to see that in theaters Reply

If projections hold this will be the lowest grossing box office weekend top 10 since September 21-23, 2001...when Glitter opened...at #11. — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) 26. August 2017





i finished season 2 of The Magicians. weird show Reply

I was going to say, I don't remember seeing numbers these low, ever. Reply

I love The Magicians. I mostly watch for my girl Stella Maeve though. Reply

There's a single screen theater near me that generally shows whatever big thing is opening that weekend but nothing runs there long, and this weekend they went back to Wonder Woman lol. Reply

less than two weeks after 9/11, damn Reply

I saw nothing, but hope to see Beach Rats again this week! Reply

Oh, what did you think of Beach Rats? I've heard some criticism lately that it isn't very good. Reply

I like it a lot. Fans of It Felt Like Love should all enjoy it imo Reply

They rereleased T2 in theaters? Omg I gotta find it!



At least it's almost September and interesting movies will finally start again 😳



I started to marathon Manhattan on Netflix for Harry Lloyd. I've missed his face



i'm still upset about manhattan getting cancelled like that smh Reply

Does it end on an awful cliffhanger? :( Reply

I was pissed when WGN America cancelled that show. It was beautiful, well-acted, and well-written. Reply

omg that gif <3333 Reply

I pretty much just watched random stuff for my The Hitman's Bodyguard is already online in HQ. No interest in seeing it, though.I pretty much just watched random stuff for my horrorthon while waiting out Harvey. It's rained a lot where I am, but otherwise, my area didn't suffer any damages like Corpus Christi did. It's not over yet, though. Probably won't be until Wednesday. I hope our power stays on throughout. Reply

Oh nice, I was about to go see it in theaters but not anymore. Reply

Thank you Netflix Japan! Reply

Idg why Netflix got the rights to show it in Japan this early Reply

Didn't see any films this weekend, but I have nearly finished the first season of Twin Peaks, and can I just say how damn fine young Kyle MacLachlan was?! I'm not totally sold on the show, but Ima power through for him.



I need a Twin Peaks icon! :/ Reply

I finally watched Girls Trip! Been wanting to since it came out and oh my fucking godddd, I about DIED in that theater from laughing. Most hilarious movie I've seen in awhile. Reply

It was so good!! Reply

The movies are so bad right now.e and my friend were planning on going to the movies last night and could not find one good movie that we wanted to see. I heard Annabelle got good reviews but he doesn't do horror and then we thought about Hitmans body guard. But when we saw the trailer on YouTube, it just looked really corny. So we just ended up staying in for the movie and watching Deathnote on Netflix. And we already have the prepaid movie tickets. I think I might just wait for Mother to come out. Reply

i'm so glad wonder woman is till kicking ass & i wanna see annabelle so bad



& i recently just watched Clown, Curse of Chucky, Hush and Housebound! Hush was my favorite Reply

Curse of Chucky was a pleasant surprise. The film was pretty decent. Reply

it really was!!! i'm a huge chucky fan but even i had low expectations. it definitely surprised me & i love nica! Reply

I love Housebound so much! Reply

I'm gonna start stanning Lulu Wilson. Amazing actress



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:59 pm (UTC) Reply

For people contemplating seeing them Step and Landline are both really close to crossing $1 mil at the box office. It's really hard for small releases directed by women to make that much, so if you're waffling on what to see throw your support behind those two. Reply

Landline was a pretty decent movie. Jenny Slate is just insanely charismatic. Reply

I am so mad. I was waiting for my MoviePass card to come in the mail to see Step and Brigsby Bear (we don't have Landline yet) and they're already gone from every single theatre in town after a week. Reply

Landline is pretty good. Love the whole 90s theme and Jenny. Reply

yesssss. I saw Step thinking it was gonna leave soon and I'm so glad. I cried a ton. loved it. Reply

idk this has been an odd year. Stuff has been serviceable but very little of it was outstanding or even super different.



But my favorite movies of the summer have still been Girls Trip and Valerian so. Reply

time to check for movies outside hollywood imo Reply

