Nathalie Emmanuel talks racism & debunks GOT theories in RAW Magazine
#GameOfThrones star @missnemmanuel came to RAW the other week and rocked our world. Full feature coming Friday guys!🔥🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nim8OXhzN8— RAW (@raw) August 24, 2017
• On being mixed race/experiencing racism at an early age: "I definitely didn't know that I was brown skinned until a boy in the park said something a little racist. (laughs) But he was six so we can let that go. I asked my mom why he called me that name and my mom said, “Oh, well because our family is from the Caribbean.” I was like, “Oh, okay,” and that was it. Suddenly race identity became very important [one day when] we had a multicultural day at school. We were talking about how a lot of black and African cultures have blended into British culture, and there was a lot of people who were quite upset. I was in a really interesting position there because I have white and black heritage. I was sort of in the middle."
• On being mommy's girl: "It’s getting worse as I’m getting older apparently. I love my mom. I go home and it’s just like everything is good. My sister and I and my mom have a WhatsApp group that we speak on constantly. Obviously I’m often away, and I’m on different time zones. I often wake up to my sister on there or they wake up to my sister and me. I talk to my mom mostly everyday."
• On her first celebrity crush: "Don’t know if you guys know him [in America]. His name’s Peter Andre (laughs) and he’s like a pop star in the U.K. Oh my goodness. I loved him. That's so embarrassing. He had this great song called "Mysterious Girl", which was so good. Then he had really good abs and he was like body rolling under a waterfall. And he had this proper 90’s curtains and an open shirt, a light tan... I had lots of pictures of him around my bedroom."
• On GOT season finale: "Oh my goodness, it’s going to be so good. We really could feel the magnitude of what we were shooting. You just feel the weight of all the seasons being carried with us too. And the implications of certain characters feeling the same space for the first time. Everyone is so good. I’m going to be sad when it’s done."
We're getting all the feels from this photo🔥😍 Tommorow @missnemmanuel 's full feature will be released guys! https://t.co/qWzDMbfC3a pic.twitter.com/Bj7X9KdN1h— RAW (@raw) August 25, 2017
Nathalie Emmanuel for #RAW pic.twitter.com/612aSdyy7A— Nathalie Emmanuel HQ (@nemmanuelfan) August 23, 2017
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
rudy got such hot chicks somehow lol
i generally don't mind them tho
Lmaooooo
also it's the first time i'm hearing about this bran stark = the night king theory... what do you guys think?
It's a classic, hon.
i hope she gets some good roles after got! i would love to see her star in stuff, she's so charming and charismatic
Edited at 2017-08-27 03:50 pm (UTC)