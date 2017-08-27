Nathalie Emmanuel talks racism & debunks GOT theories in RAW Magazine

she's so pretty! I don't watch GOT but I do remember her from that one scene in Misfits where she played Rudy's ONS and she looked super stunning Reply

Thread

Link

Anal girl lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO that was her?



rudy got such hot chicks somehow lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember someone here had an icon of her ass from that ep. And I was always mesmerized by it. 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never heard of her prior to Misfits but I was absolutely mesmerized by her beauty after watching that episode. Rudy was hella lucky lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone on Reddit spoiled a death for me and I was very annoyed. Reply

Thread

Link

who dies? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so lovely, I can totally read the interview in her voice too Reply

Thread

Link

yasss loving the hair. i don't think she's worn it in an afro before. Reply

Thread

Link

She’s stunning <3 I completely forgot that tonight’s the finale! I can’t wait. Reply

Thread

Link

She foine...but then I scrolled and see the nose ring. Sorry, I do not find nose rings like that to be attractive at all. And please dont get all up in yall feelings about my opinion on her fashion choice. Reply

Thread

Link

i was at afropunk yesterday and septum piercings were fucking everywhere. it was like "if you don't have a septum piercing, did you really attend afropunk?"



i generally don't mind them tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was like "if you don't have a septum piercing, did you really attend afropunk?



Lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol how was that? I have never been to a music festival and I slipped on this. one. Its like right down the block from me! I should have gone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao. Argh I've been dying to go!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooo its funny bc a friend of mine and her other 5 girlfriends attended afropunk and they ALL had the ring on their pictures Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm down with a nostril piercing on someone but ia about these septum ones, especially when they're too big (not hers, but plenty of other people's are way huge) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ngl i love mine, its small and cute. i do keep it pretty small tho because the day i tried going for a bigger size it reminded me of a cow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I don't like the look of septum piercings. Looks like something is falling out of your nose. I like nose rings though. I'd totally get one if my allergies weren't such a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks cute with it, tho im biased bc i prefer the hoops. The septum piercing itself , they heal so fast which is why i prefer it over a nose piercing (u called the septum a nose ring which is misnomer and a nose piercing refers to the nostril) which are annoying af make it hard to blow ur nose and get infected super easily etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks great Reply

Thread

Link

i love ha, she's so beautiful.

also it's the first time i'm hearing about this bran stark = the night king theory... what do you guys think? Reply

Thread

Link

it's BS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so gorgeous. i love the outfits they chose too. i need a wardrobe update - what are your favorite "bohemian" stores similar to free people but better quality / more ethical? Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO READY FOR THE FINALE ugh

Reply

Thread

Link

God, Peter Andre. I never thought that aussie embarrassment would be mentioned on ONTD. Reply

Thread

Link

i just played "mysterious girl" and thought a woman had the opening vocals. i was waiting for him to start singing and then i realised that was him singing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, mih-stee-ree-ous girl



It's a classic, hon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao hes Australian? wtf had no idea. but it explains so much tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. He's a UK transplant though, so you guys can keep him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I'm so shocked right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I feel like he and Jordan used to be ONTD mainstays along with Speidi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so gorgeous, i can't wait for the finale



i hope she gets some good roles after got! i would love to see her star in stuff, she's so charming and charismatic



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link