Paris Jackson says violent protests don't work & we just have to teach Nazis that they're wrong
you guys we can't be doing this… violence only leads to more violence!! we will only end up hurting more people if we take this path https://t.co/Vx7qUQbFD5— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
antifa must learn that with violence, their views won't get anywhere…we must stand in solidarity with love in our hearts, peace in our minds— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
peaceful protesting. if both sides are throwing punches, then both are in the wrong in the eyes of gov. we have to show them we're right.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
it is possible because it has been done before. rosa parks never threw a punch. ghandi was a master of stillness. look what they achieved?— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
so we step up. we recrute more for our protests. we resile. but the day we lay a hand on another with hateful intent is the day we lose. https://t.co/ZMsRVrf9P3— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
exactly! we should be using social media as a tool to get the word out! the word of peace! we can accomplish what they did but much sooner.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
if i listed all the times peace has won i'd need more characters for the tweet but lets start with rosa parks, MLK, ghandi, mandela, chavez… https://t.co/RvqGMgc5qO— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
the nazi views will destroy all of what we built if we let them. but the answer is not violence. we just have to TEACH them hatred is wrong— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
then i would rather die with love in my heart fighting for peace and change than to die having layed a violent hand on another in protest.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
i have no problem with sacrificing for the greater good & if it means with my life, sure, i'm down. in a heart beat. but i won't be violent— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 25, 2017
Who's "we"? 🤔
Her opinions may be dumb, but blaming it on her lack of formal education is horseshit.
Like just because you've decided your protest will be non violent and non destructive doesn't mean you have to love on your violent attacker.
it's not ok to damage local business just to make a point that's unrelated to the protest at hand.
how can you justify meaningless property damage?
Edited at 2017-08-27 03:17 pm (UTC)
That black bloc/antifa guy who punched a Nazi being interviewed on the street almost single-handedly changed the course of the conversation. I think a lot of people would have been dithering around for a lot longer without his demonstrative action, he showed an individual can take direct action against these scum. Granted, everyone isn't out in the streets punching Nazis in the face, but I think it really solidified in many people's hearts and minds that "punch a Nazi in the face" -even if its only metaphorically- is what we should all be doing.
do black ppl still claim her 🤔
i dont for a second believe michael is her father
Edited at 2017-08-27 02:52 pm (UTC)