Paris Jackson says violent protests don't work & we just have to teach Nazis that they're wrong

this homeschooled, no college educated queen just solved it! bless Reply

when will your faves ever? Reply

Is a college degree the prereq for having an opinion ? Reply

did someone stop this woman from expressing her opinion Reply

mte, be more classist.



Her opinions may be dumb, but blaming it on her lack of formal education is horseshit. Reply

mfte Reply

Right? I know a shit ton of college educated dumbasses who voted for Trump. Reply

lol well thank god we aren't turning to you for advice Reply

Sweet, sweet summer child. Reply

I wish a non violent strategy could be articulated as different from "let's teach them with LOVE!"



Like just because you've decided your protest will be non violent and non destructive doesn't mean you have to love on your violent attacker. Reply

If some ppl can do it, all power to them, but don't expect me to do it. Reply

for real Reply

yeah, i think this is what bothers me most. plenty of people are for non-violent protest, but when neo-nazis are shooting at you, plowing their cars through crowds and screaming horrible things in your face, how productive is it to just be like "it's okay, i love you!" Reply

right? I may not be all "YOU GOTTA PUNCH THE NAZIS" but I also am very for (and get lots of glee) from these assholes crying to the media that they are getting ostracized from their families and communities because of their hate. let's shame the fuck out of them every chance we get, because this "kill them with kindness" isn't going to work on these unfeeling bigots Reply

I can't believe Paris Jackson just gave us world peace Reply

Jared Kushner who? Reply

lmfao Reply

Noooooooooooo 😂 Reply

This Kendall Jenner erasure Reply

Nobel Peace Prize ha! Reply

yeah yeah, she can take her "we should all be kind!" bullshit and stitch it on a pillow. those people are not the kind to sit down and reason with. they lack logic and brains. the whole kill em with kindness attitude ain't gonna do shit. she really needs to shut her privileged ass up and have a seat. and what really gets me is that there are actually people out there that want to give this girl a Black pass because of Michael being her dad lol. this girl is a disgrace Reply

what does ontd think of antifa? 👀 Reply

I'll always defend antifa and black bloc tactics. they've been there defending everyone else at the protests I've been to. Reply

Ia Reply

yep Reply

where though? lots of black bloc pretty much just smash shit up left and right.

it's not ok to damage local business just to make a point that's unrelated to the protest at hand.

how can you justify meaningless property damage? Reply

What did she do Reply

I think they mean well, but their methods are lacking. Sadly, a lot of the members I've met are more into the idea of fighting/protesting than actually helping a cause. Reply

As a European I never really had a bad view on them, it's only once they started to become prevalent in the US that I ever heard about people opposing antifa groups. I remember learning about the 'original' Antifaschistische Aktion too and they seemed to be fighting the good fight.



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:17 pm (UTC) Reply

love the ideology, hate the meaningless property damage that mostly burdens lower level workers. break more nazi faces, less storefronts imo. Reply

I like them. This is the future to the resistance not some love your enemy and spread love non sense. Reply

I'm fine with them. I rme every time some nazi alt-righter goes off on antifa as if it's the most scary and violent group ever. Reply

it's the anarchists/opportunists that ruin it for the greater group because it's those guys who are the ones just smashing shit left and right. Reply

It depends. I was involved in my university's politics and member of a group that is close to the university's Antifa chapter. I went to a lot of protests with them and attended some of their meetings. I agree with them on many issues. However, there is a tendency among some of them to incite violence for violences sake plus there are way too many people who condone RAF terrorism (for people who do not know: We had actual left wing terrorism in Germany 40 plus years ago and a lot of people who associate with the Antifa romanticize these idiots). Reply

it's odd to me that being anti-fascist comes with a negative connotation. what kind of alternative universe am i living in? Reply

Full support, including property destruction. ONTD needs to learn the difference between private property and personal property. Reply

I support them. Anyone who takes on the might of the state has major balls. Antifa tactics pale in comparison to the militarised police/surveillance state nearly every western nation has moved towards becoming.



That black bloc/antifa guy who punched a Nazi being interviewed on the street almost single-handedly changed the course of the conversation. I think a lot of people would have been dithering around for a lot longer without his demonstrative action, he showed an individual can take direct action against these scum. Granted, everyone isn't out in the streets punching Nazis in the face, but I think it really solidified in many people's hearts and minds that "punch a Nazi in the face" -even if its only metaphorically- is what we should all be doing. Reply

EXACTLY MICHELLE Reply

shut up you undereducated nepotist Reply

this girl is so pathetic lol I almost feel sorry for her.



do black ppl still claim her 🤔 Reply

people throw any and everybody under the black label

i dont for a second believe michael is her father Reply

it's just soooooo egregious with this girl lmao like...she clearly is not black. MJ is very obviously NOT her biological father, she has literally 0 of his features! this is not, like, a Halsey situation Reply

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 me @ claiming her Reply

Did we ever claim her? Reply

Who sis Reply

actually black ppl would like to be excluded from this narrative Reply

teach these 4chan golems to love? not it Reply

Overprivileged rich kid wonders why we all can't just get along!



Link





The irony of Sandy actually being married to a Nazi tho Reply

MmmmmHmmmmmmm Reply

oop Reply

Did Sandra know? Reply

Bloop bloooop Reply

It worked so well back in the days, right? Reply

Non-violent resistance did work back in the day. Reply

Yup. Remember when Churchill came to Hitler's house to give him a hug and a Pepsi? That's how WW2 ended. Reply

Dead Reply

looooooool Reply

