Flight attendant forced to quit job for loving Rita

Charlotte Whittingham, a Virgin airlines flight attendant shared what her experience serving Rita was like with her girlfriend.

“I’m a fan, but I stayed totally professional."

Her girlfriend made a facebook post about how lucky Charlotte was to serve Rita

Charlotte commented on the post saying Rita was flawless, gorgeous, and like a beautiful oil painting.

"She was so friendly and gorgeous I thought I’d share it."

Charlotte was called in and informed she violated the company's privacy policy. She asked her girlfriend to take down the post, but it was too late.

She could either quit or she would be fired.

Charlotte suspects one of her coworkers tattled on her.

“I’ve always been so conscious of not affecting the Virgin brand."

SOURCE
Tagged: ,