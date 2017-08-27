Flight attendant forced to quit job for loving Rita
Charlotte Whittingham, a Virgin airlines flight attendant shared what her experience serving Rita was like with her girlfriend.
Virgin air hostess forced to quit job after telling partner that Rita Ora was ‘flawless’ in flirty Facebook posts https://t.co/orAPWHybg2— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) August 26, 2017
“I’m a fan, but I stayed totally professional."
Her girlfriend made a facebook post about how lucky Charlotte was to serve Rita
Charlotte commented on the post saying Rita was flawless, gorgeous, and like a beautiful oil painting.
"She was so friendly and gorgeous I thought I’d share it."
Charlotte was called in and informed she violated the company's privacy policy. She asked her girlfriend to take down the post, but it was too late.
She could either quit or she would be fired.
Charlotte suspects one of her coworkers tattled on her.
“I’ve always been so conscious of not affecting the Virgin brand."
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-08-27 02:58 pm (UTC)
I knew of people being told to take pics down if it showed even the airline name. Like even a selfie that showed the name in the background.
she better write it in her resume for her next job application
ha impacT
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
3 left to go
lmao
'She was so friendly and gorgeous I thought I’d share it.'"
Me if I ever meet Erika Linder tbh.
it sucks but i can understand why she was let go if it violates company policies. i remember the same thing happened to that hotel employee who supposedly slept with orlando bloom.
But I have worked many shitty jobs, and hotel jobs can be very shitty.
So if I had a shitty job (especially at an hotel), and a celeb I thought was pretty hot was like "wanna do it?" I too would be like "Eh, I will just find a retail job or something" and then go off and tap that rich ass.