Flight attendant forced to quit job for loving Rita

This is discrimination!! Us Ritabots needs to stay strong for one another!! Reply

Thread

Link

wow. i don't work for Virgin but that's unfortunate. there's no written rule about taking photos with VIP but it's kind of implied we're not supposed to. some of us sneak and do it if their escort gets their permission. i've never gotten in trouble for it though. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think she took photos; it's that she talked about Rita (even if it was nice) in the service of her job. I was a flight attendant (different airline) and that would be a violation. It could lose the airline future celebrity clients if their flight attendants are going to be posting about them online. It sucks, but I can see why she was let go. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true and IA. still unfortunate though. airlines are so strict. i never post photos on SM not that i have a ton of pictures or anything. [comment about certain female celeb being a fucking asshole redacted]



Edited at 2017-08-27 02:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Same.

I knew of people being told to take pics down if it showed even the airline name. Like even a selfie that showed the name in the background. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's nothing I hate more than a ritaphobe. Reply

Thread

Link

Not even a CL-phobe? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in here to say something about her workplace probably just finding out about her penisdog icon instead but i'm too late Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why I always assumed that was a hot dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was totally professional but yet was putting passenger information on social media? K. Reply

Thread

Link

Was Z-list Rita Ora worth getting fired over, sis? Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes. I've worked as a waitress/bartender in places that have had ~VIP clientele and the one thing they tell you over and over again is not to ask for pictures with them and especially don't post about it on social media. So her bosses were probably fairly pissed about this. If she really had to take the pic she should have at least not made a post about it. Reply

Thread

Link

when will your favs? Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, what an iconique way to get fired

she better write it in her resume for her next job application



ha impacT Reply

Thread

Link

Charlotte Whittingham is an I C O N

Reply

Thread

Link

My friend is a journalist for a magazine and he gets to interview A-list celebrities and travel around the world but he never spills any tea, he only says so and so is nice and I'm like... And never ever takes photos with them because the magazine is very strict and he's not allowed to do any of that. Don't blame him, who would risk that awesome job that pays for traveling and going to nice events over some likes Reply

Thread

Link

Who does he say is nice? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is not a friend if he can't spill any tea smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

ughhhh being a rita fan gets harder and harder every day Reply

Thread

Link

takin her fans down with her

3 left to go Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine losing your job over Rita Ora of all people. Reply

Thread

Link

"Charlotte commented on the post saying Rita was flawless, gorgeous, and like a beautiful oil painting.



'She was so friendly and gorgeous I thought I’d share it.'"



Me if I ever meet Erika Linder tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

why is bisexual on capital letters and what does that have to do with anything? Reply

Thread

Link

mte, typical biphobia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr. I thought it was going to be a discrimination thing, but the attendant was just unprofessional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because tabloids love to make bisexuality sound scandalous and titillating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Share that shit with your friends privately not on a public social media, why do people still do shit like this? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol ikr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She got fired over Rita Ora? Lol gurl wish it was worth it Reply

Thread

Link

lol, lost her job for stanning rita ora? it's what she deserved.gif Reply

Thread

Link

Punishment fits the crime 😢 Reply

Thread

Link

so really it was her girlfriend's fault for sharing it lol.



it sucks but i can understand why she was let go if it violates company policies. i remember the same thing happened to that hotel employee who supposedly slept with orlando bloom. Reply

Thread

Link