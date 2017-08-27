Netflix reveals 'Jessica Jones' is its most popular Marvel show

Maybe, and I'm being really wild here, it's also because women actually like and want to watch shows about other women? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, if Marvel made shows about all of my female Marvel faves (there are a lot) I would gladly pay for Netflix myself. Jessica is not my cup of tea but it's not hard to see the appeal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would be so down for a netflix show on the all-female incarnation of the x-men. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If The Defenders was Jessica, Trish, Colleen, Claire, Misty, and even Karen teaming up (maybe throw in a Malcolm appearance for ~male representation~) vs Elektra and Sigourney Weaver, it would have easily been a better show than the Danny fest feat. Matt's man pain zzzz it actually was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BUT YOU CAN'T MAKE THE LEAD FEMALE BC WOMEN DON'T WATCH THESE THINGS AT ALL lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With women not being catty to other women...? Impossible! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. Any time a female-led vehicle does well I can't with people looking like the math lady gif trying to explain it's success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT IS THIS FOREIGN CONCEPT!! DGUYD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Jones is the only series I watched of the 4. I have seen enough men superheroes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*pretends to be shocked* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe they think marketing is the reason jj is so popular



shut your lying mouth, netflix marketing team Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol they'll never admit to that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One time I said that to a male cinematographer, you know, "I like media with strong female characters I can relate to." And in response he said, "huh... huh... I never thought about that before."



🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄



Edited at 2017-08-27 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But all women hate other women!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tea! i abhor superhero movies and shows; jessica jones is the only marvel show on netflix i touched Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still like Daredevil season one best, but Jessica Jones is better than everything else. Even with the slow back end of the season. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't see shit in daredevil. not one goddamn thing lol



i was so excited about the casting, too



Edited at 2017-08-27 02:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Neither can Daredevil! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best part of Daredevil was The Punisher lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's just simply boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charlie Cox's face/butt



and then i learn he has a butt double!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Jessica Jones first, and then went back to watch Daredevil and all the others, but I couldn't. I made it like 4 episodes and it was just too borringggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I hope S2 fix the few pacing issues and make Luke+Jessica a thing because I'm trash and I love them together. I hope S2 fix the few pacing issues and make Luke+Jessica a thing because I'm trash and I love them together. Reply

Thread

Link

Luke and Jessica are OTP and need to have a bb together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pretty obvious they are hinting at Luke & Jessica reuniting/Endgame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i am so not a luke/jess shipper, especially if it means claire somehow either getting fridged or fucked over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



gurl don't fight it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe sidelining S2 for other crappy shows was a bad idea, then.



Wow, I'm cranky rn. Reply

Thread

Link

iawtc... the defenders is zzzzzzzz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, your cranky ass is spreading the truth.



Embrace the crankiness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously wth is season 2?? I almost forgot what season 1 was about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still haven't seen this so I'll just hijack this post to ask if it's still possible to watch ~foreign Netflix if I have an account? I tried one of those VPNs/hacks but it didn't work on my end.

Reply

Thread

Link

I used a VPN before and I watched a lot of shows and movies from different countries but Netflix shows can be seen in every country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, my issue is not the Netflix shows but the better selection of movies other Netflixeseses have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a lot harder to use VPN's and stuff on netflix now. they've cracked down a lot. i'd just watch it through some other site, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sometimes i stream netflix from rabb.it so that i can watch american stuff. i've never been able to get hola to work with anything tho, let alone netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As it damn well should be - it's my favorite thing Marvel's produced yet. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew why.



I just finished Anne with an E and loved it, made my childhood me very happy Reply

Thread

Link

Why because it's a fucking great show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely didn't like it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Anne with an E and I was never a fan of the older series or the books. I don't even know why I watched it, but I'm glad I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to be SO PISSED if Anne with an E isn't picked up for another season after that ending. I know it strays from the books a lot, but I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked Anne with an E, I hope there's more episodes on the way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good bc it's by far the best out of the four Reply

Thread

Link

So give us Daughters of the Dragon and/or Heroes for Hire Reply

Thread

Link

jessica jones is great.

i couldn't get into any of the other ones. Reply

Thread

Link

It's the only Marvel show I've watched. Reply

Thread

Link

JJ is the only Marvel show I've seen. I might watch DD S2 for the Punisher, tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Probably because it's the best one Reply

Thread

Link