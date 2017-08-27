Netflix reveals 'Jessica Jones' is its most popular Marvel show
Netflix Reveals 'Jessica Jones' is its Most Popular Marvel Show #JessicaJones https://t.co/GvAaUXVIve— Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) August 27, 2017
-Netflix recently revealed the most common order people watch the Marvel Netflix shows.
-Jessica Jones turned out to be the most watched, followed by Daredevil, with Luke Cage in third place, and Iron Flop coming in last.
-The marketing campaign for Jessica Jones took the internet by storm in a way the other shows have not been able to.
-The stark way the show tackled issues like sexual assault, trauma, and sexism may be the reason why as it led to many thinkpieces being written, further extending the show's reach and differentiating it from being seen as just another Marvel show.
shut your lying mouth, netflix marketing team
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
i was so excited about the casting, too
and then i learn he has a butt double!!
Fucking right!
I hope S2 fix the few pacing issues and make Luke+Jessica a thing because I'm trash and I love them together.
Wow, I'm cranky rn.
Embrace the crankiness.
I just finished Anne with an E and loved it, made my childhood me very happy
i couldn't get into any of the other ones.
JJ had some annoying things: the cop boyfriend going "red," that neighbor who wouldn't stop raging about her brother, and the lesbian love triangle that seemed so far removed from everything else. But all things considered, it was also incredibly moving at points, Killgrave was a good, creepy villain, and Jessica and her blond friend (Rachel?) were great together.
