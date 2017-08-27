charlie and krysten

Netflix reveals 'Jessica Jones' is its most popular Marvel show




-Netflix recently revealed the most common order people watch the Marvel Netflix shows.
-Jessica Jones turned out to be the most watched, followed by Daredevil, with Luke Cage in third place, and Iron Flop coming in last.
-The marketing campaign for Jessica Jones took the internet by storm in a way the other shows have not been able to.
-The stark way the show tackled issues like sexual assault, trauma, and sexism may be the reason why as it led to many thinkpieces being written, further extending the show's reach and differentiating it from being seen as just another Marvel show.

source

tumblr_oux84gVOLj1v0sr7ho1_540
Tagged: , ,