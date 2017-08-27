Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem fires back after publishing fiasco

when real life drama far exceeds the drama you write in your books you know it's time to pack it up



Lmao seriously. Reply

And here I am begging my friends to read the book I self published, haha. Reply

Omg same :( Reply

pm it to me, i'll read it! Reply

*hugs*



Tell me about yours! Reply

Oh! I'll link you to the self-publishing comm I made! Post it! Reply

lol same Reply

pm it to me, i'll read it! Reply

OMG will you pretty please PM me yours? I need something good to read on my plane ride tomorrow. Reply

I'd love to read it too if possible! :) Reply

Bitch you paid your way to the top, stfu. Bitch you paid your way to the top, stfu. Reply

The book cover is literally her. Omg. Reply

that's what happens when wattpad authors get money. Reply

And it's plagiarized to boot! Reply

Cassy-Clary realness

Taking self-insert to a whole new level Reply

Her with a much much smaller body. Reply

right? another fucking published fanfic i swear Reply

The Pajiba article on this was hilarious. So, was one of the reasons that they were caught was bc they ordered more copies of the books than were actually out? Like 18K? Reply

I think that was it, there were no physical copies of the book anywhere and it was listed as the best seller, with more copies sold than in existence and a movie deal. Reply

I can't get over the fact that she's not only a scammer, she's a really incompetent scammer.



And her excuses are p much 'dog ate my homework' level. Reply

Based on her & Thomas' radio interview (posted in the original thread), I got the impression Thomas really wrote the book and they were thinking "this will sell better if everyone thinks it's from a quirky woman author." Thomas seemed like "omg, u have so many famous connections! jealous!"



It has two stars on Amazon and it is not available save for third party sellers...? Reply

This is all Cassandra Clare's fault. Reply

IKR Reply

Oh and also, Thanks for the post OP! I was gonna post this too but I was too lazy lmao.Oh and also, her interview w/ HuffPost says the film is already financed and there are 5-7 films planned... :X

isn't she playing her own mary sue insert? lol Reply

yup Reply

By who? This dont make no sense. Reply

5 to 7? LMAO Reply

5 to 7?! Give me fucking strength! Reply

yikes Reply

LOL, she's delusional if she thinks that shit is really going to happen. If they couldn't even drum up enough interest for the Divergent movies even though there were actual books of it on the shelves, then this mess has zero hope. Reply

this is hilarious. also, is this a book post? cause i gotta complain about Magpie Murders. i've checked out since the atticus pund story was paused in search of the final chapters. i don't care about susan and her problems and i've kinda just been reading to see if there is an ending to the atticus pund story. not because i care about the other stuff.



you do find out what happens!

And IA, I preferred that part of the book too.



And IA, I preferred that part of the book too. lol, if you want to know IF there is a conclusion to the Atticus Pund part:And IA, I preferred that part of the book too. Reply

oh thank god! i would've been so pissed to read about susan's boring life and not figure out how that part ended! Reply

can you spoil me for the conclusion of the atticus pund part? i don't think i'm gonna finish the book and couldn't find spoilers (full disclosure: i didn't look very hard though) Reply

yeah i lost momentum after that part and just kinda gave up on the book tbh Reply

Thomas Ian Nicholas? As in the rookie of the year? What? Lol. This just got a whole lot funnier to me. Reply

Holy shit lmao Reply

And he's also in the far superior A Kid in King Arthur's Court. Reply

In one passage, Handbook for Mortals protagonist Zade muses that she’s often called beautiful but she doesn’t see it:



I’m slender, but I do not believe most would say skinny. Not ‘hot-girl skinny,’ at least. I have long legs that are toned but I think my thighs are too large and I do not have a thigh gap. My arms are kind of flabby and while I do have an hourglass figure I have always felt my butt is a little too big and my face is a bit too round.



Sarem, who sports long blonde hair with bangs and colorful streaks, also has Zade detail ”the chunky pieces on the lower half of my long hair, which I had dyed to be a multitude of fun colors ... my perfectly cut bangs stayed mostly unaffected by the wind.”





and y'all still want me to believe people actually read this book? ok. Reply

h my god



so is this actually the author of My Immortal



ENOBY IS THAT U Reply

NO APPARENTLY THE AUTHOR OF MY IMMORTAL WRITES NON FICTION NOW Reply

apparently, the author of My Immortal is out there writing nonfiction rn. her publisher said it's not this Lani Sarem person but wouldn't reveal ha identity~ Reply

It would give me life if this ended up being the catalyst for the reveal of Enoby (by choice ofc).



Nnnnnnn Reply

oh my god, purge this shit Reply

lol how do people over the age of 16 write like this Reply

"You have to acknowledge it outsold everything" okay sis but your book DIDN'T. As much as I loathe 50 Shades at least people were actually buying it. No one has heard of your flop book. Reply

What's everyone reading right now? I'm in the middle of The Joy Luck Club and The Girls. Reply

I have like a zillion books queued in Audible but I'm on War and Peace right now. Then is The Last Days of Jack Sparks, then Behind Closed Doors, What Made Maddy Run, Running In Silence, and The Last Days of the Romanovs



...I really love audiobooks lmao



Physical books I was about to finish All Dark, No Stars by Stephen King when my dumb ass left it at my mom's house, so I had one story left in it to read. Reply

Magpie Murders. I'm skimming at this point just to find out if the last chapters exist. i do not care about Alan Conway Reply

Can you spoil me when you're finished, bb? Reply

finally picked up bradbury's "the martian chronicles" again. it's a special experience bc the copy i'm reading is my dad's first english book, he bought it back when it was hard to get them in germany. it's rly enjoyable so far!



also some more gay period drama of mixed quality, but sometimes i just want cotton candy, plus they're fast reads. eh. Reply

I just listened to the audio book of Lauren Graham's autobiography and I loved it. Reply

I finished the lastest Princess Diaries spin off book just because I find them charming. Reply

I just started 'Amberlough' by Lara Elena Donnelly, but I've been constantly tired these past few days and it throws you in the deep end of its ~fantasy world politics immediately so I haven't gotten far lol. But it sounds so fun, Cabaret meets a spy thriller with a M/M couple as leads.

Just before that I finished 'The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' and it was a super cute and super fun romp but oh so YA lol.



Just before that I finished 'The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' and it was a super cute and super fun romp but oh so YA lol. Reply

I just started The Grace of Kings, by Ken Liu. it's a bit hard to keep track of all the names and places so far! Reply

Out of pure morbid curiosity (and because I read the first one on a trip to Las Vegas last year) I ended up picking up a copy of "The Twisted Ones" for 6$ at walmart. Its the second in the Five Night's at Freddy's book series lmao. The books are...something else. Reply

"the anchoress" by robyn cadwallader



the author is a medieval scholar and this book - about a woman in the 1200s enclosing herself in a small cell to remain there until she dies - is making me cry tbh. deals with the same kind of issues wrt misogyny and female embodiment and religion as "The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue, though it's very different.



I also recently read "my lesbian experience with loneliness" and don't believe the hype tbh. Reply

reading Summer of Night by Dan Simmons. Loving it but I've been so distracted. Hoping to get a little bit more read today on my way into work.



I was gonna make a book post, but I think I'll submit it later. There's a surprising amount of new posts on the site for a Sunday! :)



A Discovery of Witches because it's being made into a tv show with Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode!



The writing is kind of bad though and it's so jumpy. Reply

I'm in the middle of the last book of the Southern Reach trilogy and it's kind of a struggle tbh. Reply

I'm nearing the end of The Handmaid's Tale.



It's something else. I'd love to check out other Atwood novels too. Reply

A Spy Among Friends: Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal by Kim Macintyre, it's the rl story of how a posh Brit became a Soviet spy and leaked MI6 intelligence to the Russians for literally decades before he was caught.



It's really interesting but my jaw legit wants to drop @how much Philby got away with simply bc he was posh and went to the right school/university. Reply

finally started the mistborn series by brandon sanderson. i think i'm about halfway done the first book and while i can't stand one of the two main protagonists, i really like it. Reply

I love The Joy Luck Club. I keep meaning to watch the movie.



I started Falling Kingdoms this morning because I love (making fun of) dumb GOT rip-offs. I'm ~30 minutes into the audiobook, and there's already been:



1) ~anti-bastard prejudice~

2) a character named Theon Reply

i'm on the boys in the boat for like the 3rd week it seems



i really like it but i can't like pick it up for joy reading so it's killing my goodreads goal Reply

i just got on beauty by zadie smith which i'm excited to read Reply

Storm of Swords, Paris In Love, The Scarlet Letter. Reply

Almost done with Stiff. I have 2 more chapters left. It's been 2 or 3 years since I started the book lmao.



I'm halfway through the paper menagerie. I probably won't finish by the end of the year but that's OK since it's all short stories.



I just started Blink as an audiobook. Reply

i finished Dark Places the other day and now i'm about to start on I'll Give You the Sun. Reply

I'm still slowly making my way through "Chained," the first book of Laurie Halse Anderson's "Seeds of America" trilogy.



It's good, but these days I spend so much time reading the news and essays and think pieces about the issues that I never seem to find time to read actual books. :/ Reply

A dutch book + the magic of not giving a fuck Reply

I'm literally halfway through the Neapolitan Novels (just started Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay.) It's so hard to deal with anything involving Lila. She's so objectified by pretty much everyone in her life.



I know there's a TV adaptation planned, and I sort of wonder how that will go. The book is so internal. I'm not sure how Lenu in particular can be conveyed. Reply

The Underground Railroad, I like it Reply

The Asylum for Wayward Victorian Girls by Emilie Autumn Reply

I'm going through Discworld (well, not the Rincewind books). I'm on Feet of Clay (I love Dorfl).



Someone gave me the Death compilation from Sandman, and I want to read through that (because one of the arcs feature my fave Endless, Delirium, iirc). Reply

I'm on book uh...11? of the Wheel of Time series. Allegedly the last book makes up for everything so I'll hold onto that hope. It's a bit of a misogynistic ~high fantasy three page sentences~ slog lately. I'm hoping Brandon Sanderson jumping in on 12-14 fixes things. Reply

