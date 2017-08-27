king manbun

Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem fires back after publishing fiasco



source

update to this post

- claims to not being aware of any organized attempt to manipulate the sale

- nobody actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (who is attached to the movie adaption of the book) says he ordered bulks of copies for conventions but did not "instruct anyone" to buy at NYT tracked bookstores


“My personal opinion: I’m a first time author; I did some great numbers. They put me on the list. The list is curated. They didn’t have to put me on the list despite how many books I sold. When these people made a big issue, they were like, 'This is too much effort.' ”

“Because some people in the YA community weren’t aware of it doesn’t mean that there weren’t plenty of people out there that were excited about it. It's disheartening that someone I don’t know decided to attack me today basically because he had never heard of my book. I’ve never heard of his book either. It's probably great, but I’ve never heard of it. Does it mean I would question it, if he had some level of success?”

“The last book that caused a lot of controversy was Fifty Shades of Grey. And it was caused by the book community because it was nothing like what they’ve put out. Whether you like the book or hate it, you have to acknowledge it outsold everything. I remember seeing an article where someone in publishing said we had to stand up and look at this because there were people out there that wanted to read this and we would never have put it out. That’s what people forget. There’s a world out there of people that read books; they just don’t exist in this little pocket, in this niche.”
Tagged: ,