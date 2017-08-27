Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem fires back after publishing fiasco
update to this post
- claims to not being aware of any organized attempt to manipulate the sale
- nobody actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (who is attached to the movie adaption of the book) says he ordered bulks of copies for conventions but did not "instruct anyone" to buy at NYT tracked bookstores
“My personal opinion: I’m a first time author; I did some great numbers. They put me on the list. The list is curated. They didn’t have to put me on the list despite how many books I sold. When these people made a big issue, they were like, 'This is too much effort.' ”
“Because some people in the YA community weren’t aware of it doesn’t mean that there weren’t plenty of people out there that were excited about it. It's disheartening that someone I don’t know decided to attack me today basically because he had never heard of my book. I’ve never heard of his book either. It's probably great, but I’ve never heard of it. Does it mean I would question it, if he had some level of success?”
“The last book that caused a lot of controversy was Fifty Shades of Grey. And it was caused by the book community because it was nothing like what they’ve put out. Whether you like the book or hate it, you have to acknowledge it outsold everything. I remember seeing an article where someone in publishing said we had to stand up and look at this because there were people out there that wanted to read this and we would never have put it out. That’s what people forget. There’s a world out there of people that read books; they just don’t exist in this little pocket, in this niche.”
Oh and also, her interview w/ HuffPost says the film is already financed and there are 5-7 films planned... :X
I’m slender, but I do not believe most would say skinny. Not ‘hot-girl skinny,’ at least. I have long legs that are toned but I think my thighs are too large and I do not have a thigh gap. My arms are kind of flabby and while I do have an hourglass figure I have always felt my butt is a little too big and my face is a bit too round.
Sarem, who sports long blonde hair with bangs and colorful streaks, also has Zade detail ”the chunky pieces on the lower half of my long hair, which I had dyed to be a multitude of fun colors ... my perfectly cut bangs stayed mostly unaffected by the wind.”
Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
...I really love audiobooks lmao
Physical books I was about to finish All Dark, No Stars by Stephen King when my dumb ass left it at my mom's house, so I had one story left in it to read.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
also some more gay period drama of mixed quality, but sometimes i just want cotton candy, plus they're fast reads. eh.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Just before that I finished 'The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' and it was a super cute and super fun romp but oh so YA lol.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
the author is a medieval scholar and this book - about a woman in the 1200s enclosing herself in a small cell to remain there until she dies - is making me cry tbh. deals with the same kind of issues wrt misogyny and female embodiment and religion as "The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue, though it's very different.
I also recently read "my lesbian experience with loneliness" and don't believe the hype tbh.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
I was gonna make a book post, but I think I'll submit it later. There's a surprising amount of new posts on the site for a Sunday! :)
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
The writing is kind of bad though and it's so jumpy.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
It's something else. I'd love to check out other Atwood novels too.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
It's really interesting but my jaw legit wants to drop @how much Philby got away with simply bc he was posh and went to the right school/university.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
I started Falling Kingdoms this morning because I love (making fun of) dumb GOT rip-offs. I'm ~30 minutes into the audiobook, and there's already been:
1) ~anti-bastard prejudice~
2) a character named Theon
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
i really like it but i can't like pick it up for joy reading so it's killing my goodreads goal
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
I'm halfway through the paper menagerie. I probably won't finish by the end of the year but that's OK since it's all short stories.
I just started Blink as an audiobook.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
It's good, but these days I spend so much time reading the news and essays and think pieces about the issues that I never seem to find time to read actual books. :/
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
I know there's a TV adaptation planned, and I sort of wonder how that will go. The book is so internal. I'm not sure how Lenu in particular can be conveyed.
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Someone gave me the Death compilation from Sandman, and I want to read through that (because one of the arcs feature my fave Endless, Delirium, iirc).
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?
Re: Can we make this a Book Post(TM) ?