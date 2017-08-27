uh ok

Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Slammed by Domestic Violence Survivors



- "Look What You Made Me Do" utilizes a vocabulary of abuse which is deeply, traumatically familiar for domestic violence survivors.
- Instead, "Look What You Made Me Do" seems to have Swift taking on the language of an abuser to exact her own karmic revenge on old enemies.
- What's more is that "Look What You Made Me Do" is damaging and misguided, because no one can make anyone else do anything. Everyone has free will, and the ability to control their own actions.

Source
Tagged: ,