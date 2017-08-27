Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Slammed by Domestic Violence Survivors
- "Look What You Made Me Do" utilizes a vocabulary of abuse which is deeply, traumatically familiar for domestic violence survivors.
- Instead, "Look What You Made Me Do" seems to have Swift taking on the language of an abuser to exact her own karmic revenge on old enemies.
- What's more is that "Look What You Made Me Do" is damaging and misguided, because no one can make anyone else do anything. Everyone has free will, and the ability to control their own actions.
Source
this is too much lol
don't forget that she used her mother's cancer for sympathy
And people have the nerve to say she self victimizes lmao.
Edited at 2017-08-27 02:14 pm (UTC)
see the red background??
don't#resist
Edited at 2017-08-27 02:35 pm (UTC)
another TW post?
Re: another TW post?
Re: another TW post?
Re: another TW post?
Re: another TW post?
Re: another TW post?
at least we get to be ontd in
taylor swiftthese posts
Re: another TW post?
Right? Lol
Re: another TW post?
Edited at 2017-08-27 02:27 pm (UTC)
the "tilted stage" line is an obvious reference to kanye but otherwise this is one of her vaguest songs full of metaphors and not anything super specific. a lot of casual fans were asking who it was about lol it's not like ootw or even dear john where she made it super obvious who she wrote it about with specific details