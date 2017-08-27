Film director Tobe Hooper dies at 74
Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’ Director, Dies at 74 https://t.co/dXwENL3cdt— Variety (@Variety) August 27, 2017
Filmmaker Tobe Hooper has passed away at the age of 74. He was most known for directing 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' and 'Poltergeist'.
I'd like to rec Jason Zinoman's book Shock Value on the 70s horror explosion - really put Hooper's contribution and legacy into context for me.
This is such a major loss to the community. Tobe's work was consistently unsettling. I grew up pretty sheltered and thought TCM was just a run of the mill slasher and the whole family business completely caught me off guard once I could watch it. I was allowed to watch Poltergeist because it was ~PG~ and a ton of it flew over my head until I was an adult; the rewatch was a little unnerving.
he didn't direct poltergeist tho.