RIP.



RIP



I'd like to rec Jason Zinoman's book Shock Value on the 70s horror explosion - really put Hooper's contribution and legacy into context for me.

Seconding this! Shock Value is incredibly good.



This is such a major loss to the community. Tobe's work was consistently unsettling. I grew up pretty sheltered and thought TCM was just a run of the mill slasher and the whole family business completely caught me off guard once I could watch it. I was allowed to watch Poltergeist because it was ~PG~ and a ton of it flew over my head until I was an adult; the rewatch was a little unnerving.

Poltergeist is such a subversive commentary on Reagan-era consumerism and suburban culture. And, ya know, scary as shit.

rip ):

74? wow that's only 2 yrs older than my dad



i loved both of those films too

First Romero, now Hooper. We're losing all the horror greats. RIP.

rip. thanks for the movies.

I have the Poltergeist DVD in my bag. I was gonna watch it this week :(

Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on. #RIP — James Wan (@creepypuppet) August 27, 2017





So sad to say goodbye to TOBE Hooper, the man who took a chance on me and gave me my career in film's greatest genre. — Bill Moseley (@choptopmoseley) August 27, 2017







so sad :( so sad :(

rip :(

I'm so fucking sad. RIP.

nominally directed poltergeist

rip to an icon :(

Two of my favorite movies. RIP

For a split second, I thought it was a spelling error and the OP meant Tom Hooper.



RIP Poltergeist was really good

Rest In Peace :'(

Damn RIP Tobe. All the iconic horror masterminds are dying, what a shame there aren't many more behind them.

Fuck! RIP

