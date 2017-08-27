Author Zadie Smith: If makeup takes longer than 15 minutes, don't do it
"If it takes longer than 15 minutes don’t do it.” https://t.co/Oz9to7ComJ— The Cut (@TheCut) August 27, 2017
· At the Edinburgh International Book festival, Zadie Smith told the crowd she doesn't allow her 7 year-old daughter, Katherine, more than 15 minutes in the mirror after noticing her daughter spent so much time focusing on her appearance. She told her daughter that she is "wasting her time" & pointed out that Katherine's brother Harvey doesn't do anything besides get dressed before he leaves the house.
· Her comments inspired accusations of makeup shaming and internalized misogyny while some Twitter users suggested Zadie is too conventionally attractive to criticize time-consuming makeup regimens
I feel that women like A. Keys and Zadie Smith know good and damned well that their looks/aesthetic are praised— Mary Swagdalene (@MissZindzi) August 22, 2017
I adore ADORE Zadie Smith, but urgh, I hate this. Not least because she is so outstandingly gorgeous, she maybe can't so much 'get' it?— Tomato Pie (@mostlymartha) August 27, 2017
· A couple of places - namely Fashion magazine & Feministing - came to her defense & Vogue posted a beauty guide to help you obey Zadie's 15-minute rule
I hate this dumb trend of "feminist" makeup. I feel like we're all going backwards. Wearing makeup isn't feminist. I don't care if people wear it or not, but I wish everyone would acknowledge that there is huge societal pressure on women to do so and it comes from living in a patriarchal society where women are lauded for their beauty above all else.
People act like wearing makeup is seen as something unacceptable when it is the norm and almost required if you want to be taken seriously in most workplaces
Agreed.
But apparently everything women do has to be labeled as either feminist or antifeminist. It's ridiculous.
and I mean I love makeup, I love buying it and attempting to look cute with it at least, but I'm fully aware that feeling like I have to wear foundation to go to the grocery store bc I have rosacea and acne is a deeply ingrained part of a patriarchal society where women are told from the first that we have to do more to look acceptable.
Same with doing my nails honestly. I love the result and it's really enjoyable to look down and see pretty nails, but I'm damn well aware that my likelihood of getting a job with a new manicure is increased over just bare nails and how misogynistic that is.
it's like saying smart american
i love a good mascara but i know damn well why i wear it. i used to be a lot more makeup obsessed but i feel like i've legit become too 'woke' to enjoy it lmao. i hate men and while i'm attracted to them, constantly pretending i'm doing makeup for myself makes me feel squicky. just trying to be 'prettier' in general makes me feel weird now. most days i don't even wear makeup anymore because i don't wanna have to try so hard for men. it's hard to let go of, i know that, though. i just want nicer skin and then i'd wear, like, nothing
Preach!
Spending a ton of time and crazy amounts of money slathering on cosmetics every day would neither be ~feminist expression~ or ~self care~ if it wasn't an enforced norm in the patriarchal society we all live in.
If someone who had lived in space/a bubble free of human influence all their life said that, maybe i'd be more inclined to believe it as anything more than delusion.
@god save us from this choice feminism hell
i think masking is the most annoying to me because while they're cheap, they don't do shit, and it's such a vanity thing
I wish my mother would have told me that instead of the opposite thing. 'You don't need makeup' is a perfectly healthy thing to say.
Let kids be kids, they can start beauty routines a few years later and then do them their entire lives lol
Like, mom, you had a hand in promoting this and I will ensure to never do that to my future daughter.
My skin's improved a lot with being diligent with my skincare routine(s) and avoiding dairy as much as I can (goat cheese seems to be fine, but brie made with cow milk? omggggg it's cystic city which sucks because I LOVE brie 😭), but I'm still working on fading post-acne marks as much as I can with AHAs and niacinamide and Vit C etc. Can't really do much about the ugliness though, lmao. Also I feel like the thing that takes me the longest in my makeup routine is eyeliner because my right eye always comes out perf, but then the left eye is way too thick and I have to redo it >:(
...And I just ordered a few new single eyeshadows, an empty palette for them, and Ultra Blotted Lip in Doozy from Colourpop even though I really should not have spent that much money lmao D:
(YOU'RE NOT UGLY THOUGH BB!! That's a LIE that the patriarchy has sold you - you're beautiful and amazing inside and out <333)
(but no, i am. my mother and sister are basically the only ones who've ever said i was pretty, which... yeah, doesn't count......... even when i said 'lol i'm so not photogenic, ew, i look like a goblin,' at an ugly photo of me we just took, my own 'best friend' (at the time) was like 'well at least you have a sense of humour about it,' like BITCH you're not supposed to shit on me when i'm shitting on myself wtf... not to mention i'm either invisible to men and the ones who do yell at me on the street will say something shitty like calling me a bitch or a cunt or a 'fat fuck,' so yeah, i'm no longer surprised or hurt when it happens, i just don't ever expect to be considered 'pretty' or 'hot' by anyone lmao. it's whatever at this point, man. i just wish being 'pretty' or 'hot' wasn't basically a requirement for women to be treated with basic decency, on top of being pros in our fields and having ~amazing personalities~ or whatever...)
And makeup shaming? Geez.
i'm getting through swing time right now. it's the first time i've read anything by her. i thought the first 100 pages or so were good but now it's losing me. did anyone here read/like it?
last thing, i live in tx and i was just saying to my bf that there's never going to be another hurricane harvey and he retorted there's never going to be a harvey, period! and we were trying to think of the youngest person named harvey and it might be zadie's kid!
Honestly if you like the first bit of the book NW and White Teeth are her best books and cover a lot of the same ground (growing up biracial in council estates) much better.