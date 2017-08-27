senait

Author Zadie Smith: If makeup takes longer than 15 minutes, don't do it




· At the Edinburgh International Book festival, Zadie Smith told the crowd she doesn't allow her 7 year-old daughter, Katherine, more than 15 minutes in the mirror after noticing her daughter spent so much time focusing on her appearance. She told her daughter that she is "wasting her time" & pointed out that Katherine's brother Harvey doesn't do anything besides get dressed before he leaves the house.
· Her comments inspired accusations of makeup shaming and internalized misogyny while some Twitter users suggested Zadie is too conventionally attractive to criticize time-consuming makeup regimens





· A couple of places - namely Fashion magazine & Feministing - came to her defense & Vogue posted a beauty guide to help you obey Zadie's 15-minute rule


source 1 2 3
