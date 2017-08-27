Author Zadie Smith: If makeup takes longer than 15 minutes, don't do it

Easy to eschew makeup when your mom was a model, huh Zadie. Reply

Thread

Link

No, but it's pretty damn easy to eschew makeup when you don't give a fuck and don't want to spend $$$$$$ on stupid stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, seriously. I had to buy a shitload of makeup recently because I have a couple of weddings coming up and I couldn't believe how much I had to spend. I don't understand people who constantly HAVE to have the lastest MAC eyeshadow collection or w/e, what a waste of money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely, but making it a ~political stance~ is the issue. As I said below, I think her tune would be different if she weren't conventionally beautiful/if she had acne, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And to accept that this is the way I look and if I'm fine with it than that's good enough for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what is this comment, if anything having a model for a mother would promote a makeup/appearance obsession for a daughter



bitter



Edited at 2017-08-27 02:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The idea of "makeup shaming" is a joke.



I hate this dumb trend of "feminist" makeup. I feel like we're all going backwards. Wearing makeup isn't feminist. I don't care if people wear it or not, but I wish everyone would acknowledge that there is huge societal pressure on women to do so and it comes from living in a patriarchal society where women are lauded for their beauty above all else. Reply

Thread

Link

mte

People act like wearing makeup is seen as something unacceptable when it is the norm and almost required if you want to be taken seriously in most workplaces Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad I work at a school with kids under the age of 12, it's my excuse for not wearing makeup daily (even though most of the teachers do lol). They don't really care how you look. However, the kids were *shook* when I wore a full face of makeup on picture day and could not stop staring at me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, and that's what's so ridiculous about this "makeup shaming" movement. The choice (in this case, wearing makeup) that falls in line with what's expected of us is not the one that requires all of this ardent defense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wearing makeup isn't feminist.

Agreed.

But apparently everything women do has to be labeled as either feminist or antifeminist. It's ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA - there's nothing particularly revolutionary about doing something that actually enforces the norm.



Edited at 2017-08-27 01:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thiiiiiiiis



and I mean I love makeup, I love buying it and attempting to look cute with it at least, but I'm fully aware that feeling like I have to wear foundation to go to the grocery store bc I have rosacea and acne is a deeply ingrained part of a patriarchal society where women are told from the first that we have to do more to look acceptable.



Same with doing my nails honestly. I love the result and it's really enjoyable to look down and see pretty nails, but I'm damn well aware that my likelihood of getting a job with a new manicure is increased over just bare nails and how misogynistic that is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ITA, it's ok to still do things while acknowledging the problems at the root of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely and I say this as someone who wears and enjoys makeup. It's disheartening when you try to have a conversation about why we "choose" to wear makeup or why we style ourselves a certain way because people take it as a personal attack on them specifically instead of an examination of our cultural habits. It's the same when YouTube ~beauty gurus~ talk casually about getting lip fillers or Botox as if it's nothing and go on and on about it just being "to make themselves feel more confident" and I'm like "Can we talk about why this supposedly makes you feel more confident though...?" but noooo, people get all riled up and act like you're a "hater" and pile on so there's no possibility of discussion about the concept of makeup, plastic surgery, and how women feel we need to present ourselves in order to be "acceptable" or "pretty." It mostly bugs me because so many of their fans are SUPER young and don't really think critically about this shit yet... I mean, even I know it's kinda fucked up that I spend so much money and time putting colourful goo and powders on my face whereas a guy my age can walk around with his dark under eye circles and no one says shit to him, but if/when I do that, I'd get comments like "Are you tired?" or "Are you sick?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup. I also resent how much we have to pay for it and it's one extra thing we're pressured to budget for that men aren't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a customer come into my store and whine to one of my coworkers because the girls at my store don't always wear makeup and that "we'd be so much prettier with it on." Gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte. Makeup has existed for thousands of years. There's nothing revolutionary about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feminist makeup is an oxymoron n a half



it's like saying smart american Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte



i love a good mascara but i know damn well why i wear it. i used to be a lot more makeup obsessed but i feel like i've legit become too 'woke' to enjoy it lmao. i hate men and while i'm attracted to them, constantly pretending i'm doing makeup for myself makes me feel squicky. just trying to be 'prettier' in general makes me feel weird now. most days i don't even wear makeup anymore because i don't wanna have to try so hard for men. it's hard to let go of, i know that, though. i just want nicer skin and then i'd wear, like, nothing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone talking about how "IT'S FEMINISM BECAUSE I DO IT FOR ME!" have me smh. And the whole "IT'S SELF CARE!" thing.



Spending a ton of time and crazy amounts of money slathering on cosmetics every day would neither be ~feminist expression~ or ~self care~ if it wasn't an enforced norm in the patriarchal society we all live in.



If someone who had lived in space/a bubble free of human influence all their life said that, maybe i'd be more inclined to believe it as anything more than delusion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally agree and of course because capitalism the whole ~it's feminist to wear makeup!!~ nonsense has millions of teen girls dropping crazy amounts of money on the newest products, and all it does is line mens' pockets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makeup shaming Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not a man coming @ her, lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOOKISM?? WTF?? we are definitely going backwards, i'm exhausted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAKEUP SHAMING I can't



@god save us from this choice feminism hell Reply

Thread

Link

make-up shaming? this is a 7 yo!! Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao people are so fucking over the top and ridiculous about their makeup. ONTD is like 25% makeup posts now, it's sad. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol and the skincare routine posts. Wash your face, moisturize, and wear sunscreen, it's not a dissertation of a topic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the people who follow those 29-step facial care routines boggle my mind like how do you have time for that??? i use a scrub or face wash, put on moisturizer and i'm good to go. i can't imagine having to buy dozens of products. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have problem skin so i have to buy something a little extra to help make it better, like a chemical exfoliant, but the thing i can't fucking stand about skincare discussion is that it's so fucking materialistic. people literally never stop trying to find another product that's supposed to magically fix their skin, the conversation about it is endless, it's just limited by the amount of money you can spend on increasingly expensive shit that's not gonna do shit. serums and essences and masks, it's fucking endless. try 'natural' (expensive bs) products now! try this tonic, this toner, this eye cream! soooo much of that shit literally no one fucking needs.



i think masking is the most annoying to me because while they're cheap, they don't do shit, and it's such a vanity thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

don't need to tell me twice. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, KUDOS to her.



I wish my mother would have told me that instead of the opposite thing. 'You don't need makeup' is a perfectly healthy thing to say. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah same cause my mom definitely told me i needed it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh your mom. Saw a little kid on legit baby high heels at the cafeteria and like so many people would hesitate to say anything because "maybe the little girl really wanted to be like mama". Yeah but what if she didn't and mama just thought a mini fashion model would be cute.



Let kids be kids, they can start beauty routines a few years later and then do them their entire lives lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's ridiculous. Tbf my mother commented on makeup when I was much older, and she wasn't malicious about it... she thought it would help me, and sadly enough it actually did, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, my mother still gives me shit about not wearing makeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mother was the opposite and basically said I was never allowed to wear makeup. She had (and has) a lot of weird and repressive ideas of femininity and sexuality though which kinda fucked me up, so idk, I think there must be a middle ground where a parent can let their kid have fun with it but also talk to them in age-appropriate language about sexism and the patriarchy and how it pressures women and girls into certain things... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's only perfectly healthy if there is acknowledgement on the fact that nobody needs makeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. i did my my makeup every day in high school. my mother even bought me the expensive shit. and then when i was home for summer break freshman year in college, my mother was constantly telling me to put some blush and mascara on bc i stopped wearing it. in college i was too hungover to get up early and put 'my face' on tbh and pretty much stopped caring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis this. My mother always told me to wear mascara and a bit of eyeshadow when I was younger (because who knows you might meet a guy and what if he sees you completely barefaced?!) and went make-up free all the time. Now make-up is a hobby of mine and I genuinely love it and she feels like I use too much and have too much



Like, mom, you had a hand in promoting this and I will ensure to never do that to my future daughter.



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously though. Having a 7-year-old that is already obsessing about her appearance, to me, is a slippery slope to other bad things like eating disorders. Tell her she's beautiful, she doesn't need makeup and send her out to go be a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while ia there's a lot of people who have great skin and are conventionally attractive that always preach the ~natural look~ and ~less is more~ type of stuff and it gets annoying, but in this case it seems like she was mostly referring to her 7 yo daughter taking too long in front of a mirror? a 7 yo shouldn't be using makeup in the first place. besides, as much as i love messing with my makeup we shouldn't deny it's sad women even feel the need to completely change the shape of their face to fit beauty standards and whatnot. idk this seems like a silly reason to drag her for. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I agree with this. It is a lot easier for people with healthy, clear skin and who are conventionally attractive to go without makeup and still be called gorgeous than it is for those of us who look like garbage no matter what we do (lol), but on the other hand, it's a bit ridiculous that you can't even talk about why there's this pressure or expectation for women and girls to wear makeup in the first place without people freaking out about "shaming." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. The internalized misogyny charge is too much, she's not really wrong, imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly, the only internalized misogyny in this issue is the urge to wear makeup in the first place, due to patriarchal socialization. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't with that bit lmaoo, makeup is not inherently female, how not liking it or criticizing it is internalized misogyny? or is the same case of people believing gender stereotypes = woman so if you don't like them then you are sexist? I can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If my skin was flawless and I was actually pretty, I would probably not wear makeup, but since it's not and I'm not, I do.



My skin's improved a lot with being diligent with my skincare routine(s) and avoiding dairy as much as I can (goat cheese seems to be fine, but brie made with cow milk? omggggg it's cystic city which sucks because I LOVE brie 😭), but I'm still working on fading post-acne marks as much as I can with AHAs and niacinamide and Vit C etc. Can't really do much about the ugliness though, lmao. Also I feel like the thing that takes me the longest in my makeup routine is eyeliner because my right eye always comes out perf, but then the left eye is way too thick and I have to redo it >:(



...And I just ordered a few new single eyeshadows, an empty palette for them, and Ultra Blotted Lip in Doozy from Colourpop even though I really should not have spent that much money lmao D: Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoy the fact that your username is milkradio, and you're commenting about milk.



(YOU'RE NOT UGLY THOUGH BB!! That's a LIE that the patriarchy has sold you - you're beautiful and amazing inside and out <333) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i know it's so sad that dairy hates me like that! ice cream and milk and most cheese doesn't make a difference, but too much cheese ruins my skin but especially if it's brie which is my fav :'(



(but no, i am. my mother and sister are basically the only ones who've ever said i was pretty, which... yeah, doesn't count......... even when i said 'lol i'm so not photogenic, ew, i look like a goblin,' at an ugly photo of me we just took, my own 'best friend' (at the time) was like 'well at least you have a sense of humour about it,' like BITCH you're not supposed to shit on me when i'm shitting on myself wtf... not to mention i'm either invisible to men and the ones who do yell at me on the street will say something shitty like calling me a bitch or a cunt or a 'fat fuck,' so yeah, i'm no longer surprised or hurt when it happens, i just don't ever expect to be considered 'pretty' or 'hot' by anyone lmao. it's whatever at this point, man. i just wish being 'pretty' or 'hot' wasn't basically a requirement for women to be treated with basic decency, on top of being pros in our fields and having ~amazing personalities~ or whatever...) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Commenting on the fact that women have to spend more time on their appearance is like feminism 101. That we can't even speak out against women feeling forced to wear make-up and look good, and that it starts at a young age, is really telling. Feminism is so watered down right now that we can't even critize the fact that girls feel pressure to look good and be attractive at a higher rate than boys and that this is bad? I mean... come on. "Make-up shaming", lol. Reply

Thread

Link

iawtc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. make up shaming is not a thing, lmfao... wearing makeup is a choice and nobody is more or less of a feminist because of their appearance, like wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Srsly this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. it feels like we're going backwards in some aspects of feminism Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been feeling this way a lot lately about many different topics in feminism. Things that used to be basic topics of conversation (expectations of femininity, sex-based oppression, etc.) now are considered so controversial even in feminist circles. It's so frustrating! So much of mainstream feminism right now is so heavily focused on individuals feeling empowered by their own choices...and really nothing else. It's so useless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia! Focus has moved from what we can do as a collective to change the premise of society, to what individuals feel, and with that basis we can't actually do anything. If the answer to something like "women shouldn't feel forced to wear make-up/shave/look attractive/whatever" always can be "but I want to" we get nowhere. It doesn't matter if an individual person wants to or not, the whole point should be that no one should feel like they have to, or actually have to, which is now the case.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am not against this idea (for myself anyways.) I know that some people may want to spend more time applying their makeup, but things like contouring and strobbing aren't really my cup of tea – especially for just an "everyday" look.



And makeup shaming? Geez. Reply

Thread

Link

It's amazing to me to see how much makeup culture has blown up in the past 5-10 years. Good grief @ the concept of "makeup shaming." Hmmm... okay. Reply

Thread

Link

ok well it doesn't sound like it's something she thinks all women should abude by. it seems like a parental decision she's making for her daughter. is her daughter already wearing makeup at 7?? i stg i didn't start getting into makeup until i was in college and even now i'm not that into it.



i'm getting through swing time right now. it's the first time i've read anything by her. i thought the first 100 pages or so were good but now it's losing me. did anyone here read/like it?



last thing, i live in tx and i was just saying to my bf that there's never going to be another hurricane harvey and he retorted there's never going to be a harvey, period! and we were trying to think of the youngest person named harvey and it might be zadie's kid! Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Swing Time was one of her worst books although still decent. And IA that the early parts are the best.



Honestly if you like the first bit of the book NW and White Teeth are her best books and cover a lot of the same ground (growing up biracial in council estates) much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link