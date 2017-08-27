Brian Austin Green Reveals He and Megan Fox Are Considering Having a 4th Child After Reconciling
Brian Austin Green Reveals He and Megan Fox Are Considering Having a 4th Child After Reconciling https://t.co/1HOlxaSYd9— People (@people) August 22, 2017
· Former teen heartthrob & current Mr Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, said in an interview that he really wants to have a daughter
· BAG has four sons - three ages 4 & under with Megan and 15 y/o son Kassius from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil - and admitted he was hesitant to try for a girl since it might mean he'd end up with 5 boys and honestly who wants that??
· During her last pregnancy, Megan said she felt she was destined to be a #BoyMom and that having only sons might be her karmic lesson
· Megan & Brian filed for divorce in 2015 and later announced their reconciliation/upcoming third child. His best advice to making marriage work is to just stick with it
Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission
source 1 2 3
Are your parents disappointed about ur gender?
she doesnt seem interested in fame and quite insecure actually, which is sad
Henry VIII needed to learn this lesson, too. Dumbass fuck. Put your own fat neck in the guillotine.
For sure that makes for a strong, happy, marriage. Sure.
ofc sometimes that's not possible because of unacceptable factors like abuse, but I don't mean those times.
Does ONTD still think their relationship is #goals? Haha
I tell him that he was the biggest disappointment of my young life. I got a Madeleine sticker book "from" the new baby and it was NOT worth it.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also #neverforget the time he tackled a paparazzi to the ground at the beach. I mean I'm sure some people think that's romantic but.... what a fucking clown, lmfao
A pap he likely called no less. People might check for her. But him? This ain't 1993.