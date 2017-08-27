Brian Austin Green Reveals He and Megan Fox Are Considering Having a 4th Child After Reconciling

their kids are adorable Reply

I wonder if she'd be a bigger star today had she not got involved with BAG. Reply

I mean if she hadn't taken time to have kids then probably, but I'm sure it was a worthwhile sacrifice to her Reply

Mte. She's super chill, loves ha self and deserves everything all the best tbh. I'm pretty sure she'd do so great Reply

I get the impression that she only wanted a career for money & she seems pretty fuckin rich so I'm sure she's cool with it. She was never going to have a prestigious career bc she isn't that talented, and she probably blew a lot of her shots by all the shit-talking she did/does (eg., Michael Bay is Hitler, SATC movie was tragic, dragging ScarJo) Reply

no she woud be given shitty roles that wont give her respect or praise n tossed aside at around the same time she got preg cuz her ps is too much and that's all shes good for in hwood Reply

i doubt it because she's very pretty but she is a terrible actress and hollywood likes to at least pretend they care about acting talent Reply

yes i mean blake lively is still get roles and working with top directors. i think she would tbh Reply

Parent

they broke up in 2009 ish so she could focus on that but then she went back to him quick

she doesnt seem interested in fame and quite insecure actually, which is sad Reply

Tell Megan Fox it's BAG's fault that his superior x chromosomes are quicker and burrow into the ovum faster than his wonky y chromosomes, thereby creating xx or a female. Divine decision has nothing to do with it.



Henry VIII needed to learn this lesson, too. Dumbass fuck. Put your own fat neck in the guillotine. Reply

But she's only had boys so far lol Reply

That's what I mean. The man decides whether the bb's going to be male or female. The woman and her karma play no part. Reply

Megan & Brian filed for divorce in 2015 and later announced their reconciliation/upcoming third child. His best advice to making marriage work is to just stick with it.



For sure that makes for a strong, happy, marriage. Sure. Reply

I dunno, it's ironic that he said this, but I do think a lot of people don't realize that marriage will ebb and flow in terms of how easy or fulfilling it is, and sometimes you just have to tough out the bad times instead of jumping to the conclusion that you're out of love.



ofc sometimes that's not possible because of unacceptable factors like abuse, but I don't mean those times. Reply

Does ONTD still think their relationship is I was gonna add to my summary that it helps if you go after a barely legal teenager when you're 30 and basically just tie 'em down so they don't know what adult life looks like w/o you but I thought that might be too far, lmaoDoes ONTD still think their relationship is #goals ? Haha Reply

I'm guessing he means trying to work through it by stick with it, which depending on what's causing the drama in the relationship is a real advice Reply

i can see where he's coming from. even a regular, healthy relationship can be really tough at times and it's easy to just give up and go your separate ways. but if you want to make it work sometimes you do just have to stick with it and learn to fall in love again. Reply

LOL that shit only applies if you're in love and it's worth pushing through. I can't imagine fighting to keep a lukewarm marriage alive. Reply

All these single people agreeing with BAG's crazy self. Reply

you say this like you personally know megan fox's feelings and emotion wtf? Reply

Parent

Don't care...as a gay man, this is one sex tape I would love to see lol. Reply

I mean I wouldn't want 5 sons either but idk that I'd voice that out loud, esp not if I was a celeb, because if they DO end up having another son... that kind of sucks for him. Reply

I wanted to say smth like this but was like well that on u boo u done @BAG 😒 Reply

Not as if he wouldnt love his son if they had a 5th kid. To me it's no different saying "i dont want kids" then getting knocked up. Reply

Yeah, look at Zooey D. She didn't want kids either but she got knocked up, had her otter bb, then had another. Reply

Parent

Plus it's tempting fate. Jim Kelly, who was the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills when they went to their Super Bowls, is one of 6 boys. His mom had 4 boys, tried once more for a girl and got twin boys. Reply

Parent

Qt.... *sniffle* She deserves all the best, career-wise too tbh. Like, cool for ha. Like, tho.... stay strong sis <3 hopefully she'd have a big comeback in the near future to slay Hollywood patriarchy. I can't wait for ha spill-it-all autobiography book, she hilarious and smart asf Reply

Lol I remember her post about the father of her newborn. Reply

I was disappointed that the youngest of my two brothers turned out to be a boy. I already had a brother, I didn't need another one. I had been telling everyone for months and months that I wanted a sister.



I tell him that he was the biggest disappointment of my young life. I got a Madeleine sticker book "from" the new baby and it was NOT worth it. Reply

So.. a bandaid boy it's gonna be. Reply

Never forget that blind item about Brian blackmailing her because she had an abortion :/ Reply

I don't remember that but she told Chelsea Handler to not worry in this life about having had an abortion bc karma will come back to her. I wonder if that's what Megan means about her karmic lesson 🤔 Reply

i miss her Reply

Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission



When they were divorcing I remember that he said his vertigo was too much for him to work, but he also drove in a Long Beach car race? He seems like a loser tbh.

Also He was 30 with a child & Megan 18 when they got together, so yeah we can assume he's a clown, lolAlso #neverforget the time he tackled a paparazzi to the ground at the beach. I mean I'm sure some people think that's romantic but.... what a fucking clown, lmfao Reply

A pap he likely called no less. People might check for her. But him? This ain't 1993. Reply

Parent

