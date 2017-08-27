Natalie Portman interviews Lily-Rose Depp for CR Fashion Book

She looks exactly like her mom. Reply

Thread

Link

it's insane how much she looks like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her face tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Sucks to be born in 1999, the late 90s were a great time to be a sentient being Reply

Thread

Link

i like the cover but the other pics are ugly Reply

Thread

Link

why would they choose to emphasize her forehead that much?? Reply

Thread

Link

RUDE



!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

is she still dating ash stymest? Reply

Thread

Link

I tried watching this movie but it was so painfully boring. Reply

Thread

Link

She does not look sexy with her hair pushed back LOL Reply

Thread

Link