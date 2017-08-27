adelegend

Why Taylor Swift Is A Nazi Icon






Though critics have given her song bad reviews, Breitbart seems to love it and has been tweeting out its regular stories with a relevant line from "LooKKK What You Made Me Do."

She probably would like to be excluded from this narrative but her team or Taylor herself have not denounced them, though she did have time to call out speculation of her contorting her body in luggage to avoid the paps, but not this.

The Alt-Right website is obsessed with Taylor and was profiled last year by the Washington Post which described her as an "Aryan goddess icon."

Back in 2013, another white-supremacist website The Daily Stormer started to post memes of Taylor with Hitler quotes. They called her "...A pure Aryan goddess, like something out of classical Greek poetry.”

Milo Yiannopoulos wrote that the alt-right thinks “Swift is covertly ‘red-pilled,’ concealing her secret conservative values from the progressive music industry while issuing subtle nods to a reactionary fanbase. She's white, blond, and doesn't speak about politics.”



When will she speak up? she hasn't even denounced tramp yet...
