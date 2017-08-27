Why Taylor Swift Is A Nazi Icon

Speaking up against Breitbart would be doing the absolute least. So if she can't even do that.. especially as someone hyper aware of her image. Reply

Right? The fact that she can't even denounce that is very telling



She's the pr queen putting stories and statements right when something is written about her, but won't stay anything about this? Ok bitch I see you 👀 Reply

All she would have to do is make a statement saying she's offended her lyrics are being used by a hate group. Feels pretty simple/easy. Reply

Her team has the time and idleness to go after etsy sellers and Taylor has personally feuded with Katy for ridiculous reasons and a ridiculous length of time - and YET she can't refute nazis and say anything against Trump?



She ain't shit. She's a sympathizer, clear and simple.





Edited: y'all are fond of saying that Taylor is really progressive and liberal but doesn't speak out against white supremacy because she doesn't want to lose racist money. Like that's ANY better? You're telling me she doesn't believe this shit but still wants to profit off off it? Staying silent is being complicit. No one asks her to solve any politics issues, but she NEEDS to voice her opinion, otherwise she IS helping them.



Adele had no problems telling Trump to fuck off, even though her fanbase skews older and more conservative (or rather across the spectrum). Why can't Taylor do it?



Edited at 2017-08-27 02:08 pm (UTC)

Yeah, that "through no fault of her own" is precious. She has no problem running her mouth when she needs pity and dollars but she has shit to say here? White Power Daddy bought that career and loves him some Donald. Something about apples and trees, whatever. Reply

sometimes...people that are silent...are sympathizers. Reply

this whataboutism tho...



the swifties really are radicalized like that other post said. sad! Reply

Um excuse yoooou... he only met with a fascist to discuss ~multicultural issues~ Reply

I don't know why y'all keep bringing this up like the people who drag Taylor in these posts aren't the same ones that call Kanye trash in his posts. We're allowed to think that they're both terrible. That doesn't change the fact that the narrative in which her entire career has been framed and her refusal to call out the white supremacists that keep her name in their mouths blatantly caters to the prejudiced causes of these groups. Silence in this sort of situation may have been acceptable 5 years ago, but it sure as hell isn't now. Take off the stan glasses and think about it for a minute ffs.



Edited at 2017-08-27 02:20 pm (UTC)

This ONTD though. If you denounce one thing it means you automatically support the alternative. Reply

And? This isn't an either or. They're both assholes. Reply

lol, nice derail tactic but this post isn't about Kanye. Reply

i see you still using the old tired ass formula of bringing someone else's name to deflect from her nazi tolerance. you tried obama, katy perry, gaga, bieber, now kanye. gonna run out of names soon. transparent. Reply

pop music's equivalent of "but her emails"? Reply

There are plenty of valid reasons to dislike Swift. Her not risking a torrent of shit from some of the most toxic, violent, and disgusting members of the internet is not one of them. Reply

Fair point. I feel like there's NO WAY that she doesn't have some multi-million dollar PR spin master advising her everyone move, so there must be SOME viable reason that she's ignoring this aside from the possibility that she a super secret Nazi who keeps an SS uniform in her batcave, right? Reply

..for instance, that she's a sympathizer? Reply

Not that I would wish that on anyone, but, speaking as a Black woman, I and many like me don't get that luxury. Literally just existing puts me at risk, and not just from these vile creatures. Even those who are meant to serve and protect are a risk to my safety and those in my community. Reply

girl she's pissed off so many rabid fan bases at this point getting anon hate from nazis after doing the right thing wouldn't be that different in terms of ha mentions Reply

lmao poor ha, able to threaten etsy sellers but unable to do the LEAST to tell nazis to fuck off Reply

Mte this obsession with her and Trump is truly over the top. It is not HER responsibility to bring that upon herself. We all know the vitriol she would get on top of what she already gets. Why is this her job? I think she made it pretty clear she wasn't voting or him. People always expect the women to risk their safety and careers, but what about the male popstars? Reply

She has used feminism as part of her brand and controls every part of her image, she addressed the suitcase dumb rumor and other actually petty and dumb stuff, like other celebrities, female celebrities have condemned Nazis, it's not too much to ask her to speak up about this, specially because they are using her lyrics and are calling her an aryan princess.



lol @ this comment when some of the most powerless groups in the country have already been threatened/faced worse violence Reply

so now we can't dislike someone because they're trying to still pander to all bases, nazi or not



imagine trying to work out that sort of mental gymnastics to defend a wealthy white person Reply

She's super rich and can afford security. She'd be fine lmao Reply

White Lady Logic



"But then they'd be mad at mmmeeeeeeeeeeeee." Reply

Her not denouncing Nazis is a perfectly valid reason to dislike her. Y'all stay trying it. Reply

But she's all good doing it when it's a "feud" with a black man over which her white ass got CAUGHT lying and she STILL comes out looking like a victim?



Please. She's privileged as fuck. The rest of us are out here risking OUR lives to fight nazis but we're worried about a little rich white girl getting her feelings hurt by nazis not buying her albums? I don't think so. Reply

Part of me really does want her to ignore them and just pretend like they don't exist because having the biggest pop(?) star in the world give them attention is exactly what they want.



She could definitely say something about T*ump tho. Reply

I guess if someone is really self centered enough, they might secretly relish being at the center of any insane controversy/ conspiracy. I mean, there's no way this shitfest isn't generating a TON more internet traffic about her, and if that's more important than the specific nature of an image... why shut it down so quick? Reply

She doesn't need to speak out if she doesnt want to. Though it'd be nice just to see the alt-right get pissed. Reply

You all need to stop with this shit. Reply

she's sidestepping and doesn't want to alienate part of her fanba$e. cares more about her coins. sad! but why hasn't she even acknowledged trump?she's sidestepping and doesn't want to alienate part of her fanba$e. cares more about her coins. sad! Reply

AHAHAAHAAHAH WHAT THE FUCK Reply

??? lmao that is like some kind of weird video game glitch like where they are walking against an invisible wall Reply

She doesn't fucking have to. Why do we need celebrities to validate our political choices? This is so stupid. Reply

OMFW Reply

is she supposed to?

or some rules she has to speak out? im confused Reply

for someone so image conscious you would think she would say something but the silence says so much.



welcome to trump's america Reply

Her perpetual victimization and 13 year-old mindset are pathetic on their own, but this... this is unforgivable.



The LEAST she can to is distance herself from nazis. It's not like Taylor's team isn't monitoring the news closely; it's not like she isn't aware of this. Breitbart is going all out for her (I'm not going to post anything from their website, but you should google that shit - unbelievable). And that Aryan goddess thing has been around for a while, too.



I was never a fan of Taylor and found her obnoxious since her 2010 VMA performance. I don't know how anyone can still be ignorant of her faux feminism and self-serving narratives. Reply

If she isn't a Trump supporter like her stans keep saying, she probably won't denounce Trump and the alt Right movement until her new record is out. Or she won't say anything at all because to her $$$$$ is everything. Reply

MTE. She's extremely calculated and all she cares about is money. No way in hell is she alienating anyone by speaking out about anything that matters. Reply

you all are truly doing the most with this reach lol its new york times font. probably because the album cover has newspaper clippings all over it?? you can google it if you want. Reply

WaPo is a Nazi publication Reply

actually it's a cc0 font called Life of Pablo you can get on dafont.com iirc Reply

This whole "nazi font" thing is ridiculous. No wonder Taylor is releasing a stupid album about fake news when people genuinely believe the font she uses is some Nazi reference Reply

I guess kanye and good charlotte also used the nazi font with their albums? Reply

it's the NYT font Reply

The official font of the Nazi regime was actually DIN. Reply

