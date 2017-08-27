Why Taylor Swift Is A Nazi Icon
Look what Taylor Swift made Breitbart do https://t.co/nJQSbHnFyH— New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 25, 2017
"Alt-right" white supremacists have chosen Taylor Swift as their "Aryan goddess" icon, through no fault of her own https://t.co/bSy9uCubXQ— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2016
Though critics have given her song bad reviews, Breitbart seems to love it and has been tweeting out its regular stories with a relevant line from "LooKKK What You Made Me Do."
She probably would like to be excluded from this narrative but her team or Taylor herself have not denounced them, though she did have time to call out speculation of her contorting her body in luggage to avoid the paps, but not this.
The Alt-Right website is obsessed with Taylor and was profiled last year by the Washington Post which described her as an "Aryan goddess icon."
Back in 2013, another white-supremacist website The Daily Stormer started to post memes of Taylor with Hitler quotes. They called her "...A pure Aryan goddess, like something out of classical Greek poetry.”
Milo Yiannopoulos wrote that the alt-right thinks “Swift is covertly ‘red-pilled,’ concealing her secret conservative values from the progressive music industry while issuing subtle nods to a reactionary fanbase. She's white, blond, and doesn't speak about politics.”
When will she speak up? she hasn't even denounced tramp yet...
She's the pr queen putting stories and statements right when something is written about her, but won't stay anything about this? Ok bitch I see you 👀
She ain't shit. She's a sympathizer, clear and simple.
Edited: y'all are fond of saying that Taylor is really progressive and liberal but doesn't speak out against white supremacy because she doesn't want to lose racist money. Like that's ANY better? You're telling me she doesn't believe this shit but still wants to profit off off it? Staying silent is being complicit. No one asks her to solve any politics issues, but she NEEDS to voice her opinion, otherwise she IS helping them.
Adele had no problems telling Trump to fuck off, even though her fanbase skews older and more conservative (or rather across the spectrum). Why can't Taylor do it?
(I went back and read that post and jfc what a wild ride, can't believe it's already been 2 months since covfefegate😩)
the swifties really are radicalized like that other post said. sad!
imagine trying to work out that sort of mental gymnastics to defend a wealthy white person
"But then they'd be mad at mmmeeeeeeeeeeeee."
Please. She's privileged as fuck. The rest of us are out here risking OUR lives to fight nazis but we're worried about a little rich white girl getting her feelings hurt by nazis not buying her albums? I don't think so.
She could definitely say something about T*ump tho.
she's sidestepping and doesn't want to alienate part of her fanba$e. cares more about her coins. sad!
or some rules she has to speak out? im confused
welcome to trump's america
The LEAST she can to is distance herself from nazis. It's not like Taylor's team isn't monitoring the news closely; it's not like she isn't aware of this. Breitbart is going all out for her (I'm not going to post anything from their website, but you should google that shit - unbelievable). And that Aryan goddess thing has been around for a while, too.
I was never a fan of Taylor and found her obnoxious since her 2010 VMA performance. I don't know how anyone can still be ignorant of her faux feminism and self-serving narratives.
you all are truly doing the most with this reach lol its new york times font. probably because the album cover has newspaper clippings all over it?? you can google it if you want.