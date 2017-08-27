Cara Delevingne believes she'll find true love after dating too many cocky guys
Source
Cara Delevingne confident she'll find true love after dating too many cocky guys https://t.co/pfKAptQrLa pic.twitter.com/cNHAI67HmT— Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) August 26, 2017
- Model turned actor
/singerCara Delevingne, who has been single since her breakup with musician/director St. Vincent last September, opened up about her history of dating cocky men: "I think I’ve probably fallen for cocky guys. Usually they haven’t been as nice. Usually a man with cockiness and that kind of thing… it’s a double-edged sword in a way."
- After splitting with actor Michelle Rodriguez, Cara briefly dated Skins alum Jack O'Connell in 2014. She also dated Harry Styles and Jake Bugg in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Delevingne apparently turned down Leonardo DiCpario as well.
- As for finding that true love: "Yeah, I do believe in a one and only love." She adds: "One and only is when you find love and you find that person who sees you for who you are, and you see them and you lift each other up and yeah, you want to spend the rest of your life with them."
Edited at 2017-08-27 06:32 am (UTC)
I just had to unmatch a Tinder guy I'd been talking to all week because he was already telegraphing that trait so hard. He was so up his own ass and convinced that he had all the answers for everything despite being kind of ignorant.
What's that quote? "Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white man" or whatever... Lol
Outside of that, I hate cockiness.
idts
😑
sorry I dunno how to embed lol. But I love a shy guy <3 when a guy blushes I go aflutter
Edited at 2017-08-27 08:56 am (UTC)
Also, I like men who are confident but not cocky. It can be a fine line.
Edited at 2017-08-27 07:11 am (UTC)