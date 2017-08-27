Cara Delevingne believes she'll find true love after dating too many cocky guys

I like cocky dudes to an extent, but there's a fine line between that, and being an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link



ive found great men...they just dont know i exist Reply

Thread

Link

As my mother is fond of telling me, 'Sometimes you have to kiss a few frogs to get the prince.' Reply

Thread

Link

My mother always tells me to try out every tree in the forest before settling on one. Pretty sound advice I would think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But in the fairytale she rejected the frog and slammed him against a wall for trying to kiss her, and that turned him back into a prince. So your ma might be wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not really attracted to cockiness, but i guess the true dealbreaker for me would be seeing how they'd handle it if things went the way they didn't expect. are you going to throw a shitfit or acknowledge that you made a mistake/didn't have control/etc?



Edited at 2017-08-27 06:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

There's a difference between some light cockiness and pure arrogance tbh. When a guy's got some cockiness but also some self-awareness and general human decency, I find that most attractive... without the self-awareness they're just unpleasant to be around. Reply

Thread

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Self-awareness is the most important trait anyone can have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep... And if that arrogance spills into them being really unempathetic too because they're so convinced their lifestyle/experiences/etc are the standard/default it's a huuuuge dealbreaker



I just had to unmatch a Tinder guy I'd been talking to all week because he was already telegraphing that trait so hard. He was so up his own ass and convinced that he had all the answers for everything despite being kind of ignorant.



What's that quote? "Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white man" or whatever... Lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia, although I think we're throwing "cockiness" around too much here. I just find confidence attractive, and to me that isn't the same as cocky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couldn agree more. Self awareness is the key. I have yet to meet a guy that has any. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for sure, self awareness is key in all my relationships whether romantic or friendships tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't deal with cockiness. Reply

Thread

Link

I like cockiness on guys tbh, maybe because I'm a little cocky as well. Cockiness and arrogance are completely different tho Reply

Thread

Link

I only fuck guys with big dicks and I love to tell them how big and good it feels while they're sliding in and out of my ass while they're sweating and panting "ya you like that big cock?"



Outside of that, I hate cockiness. Reply

Thread

Link

this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cockiness isn't really my thing, but apparently emotional unavailability is. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao awwwwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is any man emotionally available tho

idts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hey me too. High five.



😑 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same that's why I've stopped the whole dating thing, I have some shit to work out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same. It's a disease Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that the same as disliking emotional clingy men? If so bitchmetoo.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cockiness is the most distasteful trait in a man to me yet I was always down to hate-fuck guys like that because I don't love myself. Reply

Thread

Link

eh....I wouldn't say cockiness is attractive to me, tbh. I'm attracted to intelligence, wit, and compassion more than anything else. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here. Cockiness is a definite turn off for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, cockiness is not my thing at all, in fact it completely turns me off. Modest/shy people are my downfall, probably bc I'm not like that in the slightest. Get nervous or stutter around me I might as well just drop my panties right there lol There's nothing more charming to me than a shy person <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Would you consider yourself a domineering person? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really 'cause I love to be choked. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





sorry I dunno how to embed lol. But I love a shy guy <3 when a guy blushes I go aflutter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn9LQZ5 tdys !!!!sorry I dunno how to embed lol. But I love a shy guy <3 when a guy blushes I go aflutter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cockiness is a real turn off for me. Guys who are not open to hearing other opinions because they are convinced they are right always and forever. Drives me nuts. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm attracted to cocky women, or at the very least outgoing women...i have a low tolerance for shy and quiet ppl lol, i like them in theory but i can't deal with that shit in practice, just say what you mean Reply

Thread

Link

Communication is so important which is why shy people can be frustrating to deal with sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. i'm a very straightforward person (to the point of bluntness sometimes, whoops) and i need someone who's gonna put it all out there. trying to interpret some shy people's actions is like pulling teeth for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao you would hate me irl. i'm exactly the type of shy, quiet person who is scared shitless to actually talk to people.



Edited at 2017-08-27 08:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shy or quiet isn't necessarily the same thing as bad communicator or not straight forward though? Unless you just mean at the very initial stages of meeting them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Also, I like men who are confident but not cocky. It can be a fine line.



Edited at 2017-08-27 07:11 am (UTC) My problem is basicallyAlso, I like men who are confident but not cocky. It can be a fine line. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Confident and comfortable in his skin? God yes. Thinking he's God's gift? Go to the return desk immediately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link