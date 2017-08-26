Boat

UPDATE: Man Who Cyber Bullied Nick Jonas Slides into His DMs to Apologize



Previously, on Teen Wolf: Nick Jonas was viciously height-shamed by a random Instagramer who he stopped to take a photo with in Canada. The fashion icon dropped into the comment section to call the dude out.

The Instagramer updated his caption to read "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN", asking Nicky to check his DMs, after the Nude Chanteuse™ called him "rude." The "bruh" apologized to the singer, and thanked him for stopping to pose for a pic.



Source: @NickJ, 1.
Follow-up to this post.

Do y'all buy it? ONTD: Are you rude to celebrities on the internet?

