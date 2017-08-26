UPDATE: Man Who Cyber Bullied Nick Jonas Slides into His DMs to Apologize

.... you tagged him, dumbass Reply

ikr?

"i didnt know there was any chance you'd see the post i tagged u in" Reply

"frankly am embarrassed that the thing i was trying to do worked

signed,

zak hanzal" Reply

Don't certain celebs get tagged by like thousands of people on the daily tho? Reply

and? most celebs aren't desperate enough to keep checking their mentions/tags to see pictures they took with random strangers. Reply

Also, didn't the guy say he tagged him a few seconds after the pic? Maybe Nick saw the tag and wanted to see how the pic turned out. Reply

someone like nick gets so many. also, there's a way to edit your settings so you only get notifications from people you follow in comments and stuff which is how they can catch the important ones when a bunch of fans comment too. Reply

I find it funny how Nick found his post. If I were a celeb, I would turn off my comments section and won't even bother checking out the tagged photos.



Edited at 2017-08-27 05:12 am (UTC) Reply

Nah, the dude @'d him. Reply

Gotcha.



Gotta give it to Nick tho for handling this whole thing with class. Reply

I'm sure he gets alot of @'s tho? Reply

It's hilarious that people are honestly thinking it makes perfect sense that Nick saw that, as if he didn't get plenty of mentions every day. He's clearly checking his tag and the fact that he even took the time to reply only shows he's obviously self-conscious about being a shorty.



This is on Demi Lovato levels of no chill tbh. Reply

I'm rude to them here and in instagram posts where I'm almost sure they wont see it. Behind their back as the internet intended. Reply

men are wild Reply

the sad thing about short guys is some are actually good looking but i have a lot of girl friends who think any guy above 5'9 is hot and would never think it twice lol Reply

all my female friends who are 5'3 or less refuse to date anyone shorter than 5'10, it's bizarre Reply

that's my case too lmao, like it's almost exclusively my short friends who are sooo into tall guys even when they're ugly as hell, it baffles me Reply

i know girls like this too. i'm 5"1' and... i don't enjoy feeling like a child standing next to the guy i'm dating, so i don't see the appeal... Reply

its so annoying bc like im actually tall and would like a like-size partner because that makes practical sense?? like in reality you actually want someone you can kiss without you either carting a footstool around all the damn time or them developing a hunchback... leave some tall guys for tall girls plz! Reply

If I were short I'd be all up on the shorter guys, I feel like they'd be way easier to get with lol Reply

We just want to give our future kids a chance, ok? Reply

There is something to be said for easy access. I'm 5'5 and my current irl crushes are about 5'7. I love being right next to them and knowing I wouldn't have to get a step stool to lick or make out with them if they let me. Reply

lmao



my mom likes getting into fights with news anchors, i think it's weird Reply

lmao did nick post this??

let it go dudes omg. its just height, the guy was an ass but you're nick fucking jonas with millions in your bank account and women across the globe that you can get, u win. Reply

i mean, maybe he posted to show that things are all cool like the other dude could have been getting shit from jonas fans? Reply

ya but he commented on his post again after the guy edited the caption with a thumbs up, he didnt need to go all out for the asshole lmao Reply

also sometimes i'm rude to people on facebook comments who are sexist, racist or flat earthers but it's their own fault for being idiots



Edited at 2017-08-27 05:20 am (UTC) Reply

im only rude on the internet because y'all dont deserve to know me like that Reply

um what is this Reply

Kingdom Reply

wanna top sfm tbh Reply

LMAO, i can't even believe this, it's hilarious. i've heard only rumours about males who blame "height discrimination" for why they're single instead of realising that, I DON'T KNOW, maybe people don't want to date a guy who constantly whines about how short he is? just as long as he had a modicum of confidence. their lives are so easy that height is a problem? christ's sake. Reply

i mean, toxic macho masculinity shit is pushed on boys from day one and i'm all for men discussing and dismantling that shit. Reply

Well, it's obvs by the comments in here and the last post that height discrimination is real. I don't think it's an epidemic or anything tho. Reply

i doubt most women give a fuck Reply

Nah a lot of girls definitely have a thing for tall guys Reply

lol exactly and if anything, guys are WAY worse about height. You see fucking giants dating super petite girls because it plays into the whole big man/tiny princess stereotype whereas tall girls usually have a harder time getting a dude (even when they're taller than the girls). Literally ALL my tall friends have been passed over for shorter girls several times, and my tall friends are easily way hotter than us shorter ones. I'm only 5'6" and I've had guys my height saying they weren't comfortable when I wore heels bc they felt so small.



Men are fucking pathetic. Reply

I saw a doc (probably a Channel 4 mess) about a short guy (like borderline little person) who wanted to change perceptions and get to the root of this discrimination and blah blah. The kicker was HE ALREADY HAD A TALL BEAUTIFUL GIRLFRIEND like does everyone need to find you hot omg Reply

I always lol at my short guy friends who have a laundry list of what their potential gf should look/be like but then get

O F F E N D E D when a woman has the nerve to be into ~tall guys only~ Reply

I've been rude to Aaron Carter on the internet before and he came for me in my DMs. It was a great time. Reply

omg! deets pls!! Reply

I don't remember exactly what I tweeted but it was an insult about him.. thing is I didn't even @ him so he must just search his name for tweets. He starts following me and sends me like 5 dms about how he doesn't care what I think and he loves himself and he's gonna continue to 'just do him' I apologized and told him I was actually a fan ( I wasn't, lol) and he told me it was all good with a winky face. Then like 2 of my friends started tweeting rude things about him and got dms too so it's something he's done a lot I'm gathering. This was back in 2012 so idk if he still likes to come at people. It was just the funniest night. Reply

honestly, ac isn't doing anything rn. you should @ him yourself and find out! lol Reply

post screenshots sis Reply

LMAO he blocked me during Paula Carter 09. Reply

Omg I had this happen to me by a nobody band b4 they got big. She came at me on FACEBOOK when I had posted on twitter, lmao Reply

i'm probably completely wrong but i can believe that the apology is genuine and even though the dude @ed jonas. hopefully this will be a learning moment for the guy and he'll think before he makes shitty jokes like that. Reply

Nikki needs to learn to reclaim his shortness like the rest of us Reply

Lawd @ this whole situation. It honestly didn't make Nick look good at all. It was a joke and his reaction was embarrassing and reeked of the purest of male insecurity. Reply

LOL yeah. I mean it was a little rude to make a comment like that after he took the time to take a pic with him but... the height difference is really noticeable in the pic and he made a joke. Reply

