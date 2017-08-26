UPDATE: Man Who Cyber Bullied Nick Jonas Slides into His DMs to Apologize
they changed their caption 👀 pic.twitter.com/WrbYsBUw5v— Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) August 25, 2017
The Instagramer updated his caption to read "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN", asking Nicky to check his DMs, after the Nude Chanteuse™ called him "rude." The "bruh" apologized to the singer, and thanked him for stopping to pose for a pic.
the"bruh" via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/F3IcstUEJ7— Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) August 25, 2017
Do y'all buy it? ONTD: Are you rude to celebrities on the internet?
"i didnt know there was any chance you'd see the post i tagged u in"
signed,
zak hanzal"
Gotta give it to Nick tho for handling this whole thing with class.
This is on Demi Lovato levels of no chill tbh.
There is something to be said for easy access. I'm 5'5 and my current irl crushes are about 5'7. I love being right next to them and knowing I wouldn't have to get a step stool to lick or make out with them if they let me.
my mom likes getting into fights with news anchors, i think it's weird
let it go dudes omg. its just height, the guy was an ass but you're nick fucking jonas with millions in your bank account and women across the globe that you can get, u win.
Men are fucking pathetic.
O F F E N D E D when a woman has the nerve to be into ~tall guys only~