The Killers Announce Both Flops Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer Will Not Tour
The Killers Guitarist Backs Out Of Tour, Only Two Members Remain https://t.co/VyG8dHhl7S pic.twitter.com/mS0bILacYb— Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) August 26, 2017
The Killers recently broke the news that flop member Dave Keuning has reached an agreement similar to that of other fellow flop member, Mark Stoermer, in that he is still apart of the The Killers - but will not tour in support of the new album. Despite a five year wait between albums that was caused because of these two members - apparently it is still too soon to tour or do any sort of promotional obligations for their new material. Ted Sablay and Jake Blanton will take the place of both respective members during touring duties. The original line up of the band will remain in tact [for now] and all four members contributed towards the upcoming album "Wonderful Wonderful." The tour kicks off November 6th 2017 in Birmingham, UK at the Genting Arena.
ONTD, do your friends and/or band members make life difficult for you?
Source
why did these two delay this album for five years if they weren't planning on touring or bothering to promote it or show up to the album photo shoot? like i'm glad they have this agreement in place but what a waste of time. i'm so fucken over them. lmao.
Brandon go ahead and perform "Lonely Town" and "Crossfire" now on this upcoming tour like you said you wish you could. you don't have these two to bitch you out about it now and i'm sure Ronnie would not mind.
dave prob just stares into a mirror and wonders why he got cursed w/ that face
