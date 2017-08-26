The Killers Announce Both Flops Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer Will Not Tour

These flops don't know how lucky they have it to be on the same stage as Brandon. Reply

I feel like that's a fair arrangement if you can't be assed to tour. You still get to help write and create the music without having that grueling tour schedule. Plus in most bands everyone besides the lead singer is replaceable anyway.

If this is the arrangement that needs to happen so the band can stay together and keep making music, I'm not going to complain. I would legit be devastated if they were to actually break up and stop making music together.

fucking losers honestly

honestly.



why did these two delay this album for five years if they weren't planning on touring or bothering to promote it or show up to the album photo shoot? like i'm glad they have this agreement in place but what a waste of time. i'm so fucken over them. lmao.



Brandon go ahead and perform "Lonely Town" and "Crossfire" now on this upcoming tour like you said you wish you could. you don't have these two to bitch you out about it now and i'm sure Ronnie would not mind.

what else are they even doing that makes them too busy or w/e???

mark makes horrendous solo music that no one listens to, and sometimes he tours w/ the smashing pumpkins because idk why

dave prob just stares into a mirror and wonders why he got cursed w/ that face

he'll tour with smashing pumpkins but not his own band? i'm not a fan of the killers but wtf. but if it makes the band work, then that's better than a break up. not related but i know meg white has severe anxiety issues so she couldn't tour and then the white stripes split (amicably) because of it

right? they're both so fucking lazy to the point where i would bet my bank account that their contributions to the recording process are as minimal and half assed as everything else they do, esp considering every photo i see w/ jackknife is him w/ brandon and ronnie with these two rejects notably missing just like they are from everything else

Reply

Why don't they just quit? Will they still get $ from touring? Like...,

i would not be okay if they broke up. like i enjoy brandon's solo stuff, but the killers is MY band.

welp

Why are they such flops?

Man that's dumb wtf

mte. run for cover you two.

lmao you always know the right gifs to use

Still fuckin' stoked for a new era tho

Do they not like money? Doesn't the majority of money artists make come from touring? Enjoy that no money life I guess.

pair of wet blankets

fade into oblivion

no one cares about them anyhow so whatever those dicks

wait, did they kick someone's dog? idg the hate towards them in this post

??

?? Reply

Boo these two smh. So much for I'm the man

and nothing of value was lost

i mean... if they don't contribute vocals then who cares? bands replace members on tour often

What a pair of dicks.

Why even be in a band if you don't tour??

What kind of IRONCLAD contract do they have where they can piss out of the group project but still get the grade?

what's their issue?

cut em loose already

Brandon needs to get rid of those flops already.

what the tea with dave and mark now? how did they delay the album? why are they so awful? I tapped out of the killers fandom like 5 years ago

basically they don't want to work and forced the band to delay recording and touring for years, and now that they've finally recorded, they don't want to tour

Reply

