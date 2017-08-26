Backstage drama surrounds Miley's VMA performance
EXCLUSIVE: Her agent wants her to talk about Trump, but her "creative director" is envisioning a "puppet orgy" https://t.co/kqRA55rHox— Page Six (@PageSix) August 27, 2017
-Miley Cyrus is performing "Younger Now" at the VMAs tomorrow night
-People involved can't agree on how Miley should spend the minute she's allotted before she begins performing the song
-The creative director of her VMA performance wants her to have a "puppet orgy" and have one of the puppets sniff Miley's panties after Miley jokes about "keeping it clean down there"
-But Miley's manager wants her to talk about Donald Trump in order to make headlines
-The creative director was overheard calling her manager a "stupid a**hole"
Well I guess she has to make headlines somehow. Whose VMA performance are you looking forward to tomorrow night?
wants her to have a "puppet orgy" and have one of the puppets sniff Miley's panties after Miley jokes about "keeping it clean down there"
In 2009 Gaga was rumored to perform Princess Diana's death somehow but really it was just an applicable comment on it.
In 2013 her og treatment for Applause sounded cooler than the actual
It might not load all the way but basically she was gonna feature a gory 'torture' artist (prob to represent her) + more effects and symbolism
Supposedly MTV turned the idea down for Miley's tongue moment