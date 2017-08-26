Backstage drama surrounds Miley's VMA performance



-Miley Cyrus is performing "Younger Now" at the VMAs tomorrow night
-People involved can't agree on how Miley should spend the minute she's allotted before she begins performing the song
-The creative director of her VMA performance wants her to have a "puppet orgy" and have one of the puppets sniff Miley's panties after Miley jokes about "keeping it clean down there"
-But Miley's manager wants her to talk about Donald Trump in order to make headlines
-The creative director was overheard calling her manager a "stupid a**hole"

Well I guess she has to make headlines somehow. Whose VMA performance are you looking forward to tomorrow night?
