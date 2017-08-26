Demi Lovato to sing the National Anthem at #MayweathervMcGregor Fight

I drove by a bar earlier and people were lined up down the block to get to watch the fight. Dipshits. Like with any major event now the gifs of anything significant will be up seconds later.



for the pacquiao fight, i watched the entire thing through clips on vine #rip Reply

as with any live event, it is considerably more fun to be social and with other people than viewing gifs of it afterwards



lmfao Reply

You sound like fun. Reply

whose dick do i have to suck to not pay $99 to watch this shit Reply

MTE Reply

People are streaming it on Periscope, Facebook Live, etc. If you check the twitter tag, there's several links! Reply

bless you bb Reply

watching it rn with my brother and little cousin. i'm not rooting for anyone just here lmao. Reply

For the love of God, do not pay for the Mayweather-McGregor fight: https://t.co/cIV8RFfDus pic.twitter.com/Qu9aslPm7j — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 26, 2017





I didn't pay for this shit. Lemme embrace my illegal stream. Arrest me, Showtime!

millions will tune in for a glorified staring match between a middle-aged, retired, three-time ex-con and a semi-sentient growth protruding out of an oversized gorilla tattoo.



DAMN Reply

LMAO, but isn't he like 40, that's not middle-aged Reply

oh boy Reply

LOL IRL. Reply

I don't have a horse in this race. I'm just here for the free drinks and food. Reply

so... mayweather will probably win, right? Reply

Great, another throaty and forced performance from Demetria.



Didn't she date a UFC fighter? Reply

She dated two of them Reply

i get why mcgregor agreed to do this but that's fucking crazy. i hope he doesn't fucking die. Reply

McGregor is delusional lmao Reply

Anyone have a decent stream? Norton is telling me FirstRow is trying to get me with malware. Reply

i found a stream but its shitty. BUT i refuse to pay for this so ill take what i can get Reply

as i said in the last post, i hope they either knock each other out or there's a ko in the first round. secretly, i want mayweather to win because i don't need white racists using this for anything. Reply

Mayweather is a repeat abuser so I'm team nobody and hope they take each out tbh.



They're both terrible people. Reply

MTE. There are no winners here. Reply

Please hook a brotha up with a streaming link Reply

I hope McGregor wins just so I can hear all the boxing experts complain. But really I just hope it's a decent fight. Wouldn't mind seeing Mayweather ko'd either, but doubt that will happen. Reply

