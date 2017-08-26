taylor scary

Demi Lovato to sing the National Anthem at #MayweathervMcGregor Fight




Pop superstar & MMA trained Demi "Sorry Not Sorry" Lovato's latest gig is singing the national anthem at what could be the biggest pay-per-view event of all time: tonight's superfight of Floyd Mayweather, undefeated boxing legend, vs. Conor McGregor, UFC champion.

SOURCE: Twitter

Viewing post? Fight starts @ 11 PM eastern, but preliminary fights started at 9.
