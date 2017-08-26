'Gone With the Wind' screening cancelled at a theater due to complaints of it being "insensitive"
Theater Cancels Gone with the Wind Screening After Receiving Complaints that the Film Is 'Insensitive' https://t.co/keFU2r4WaX— People (@people) August 26, 2017
- The board of the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee deemed the 1939 movie adaptation to be "insensitive" after "numerous complaints" were made following a screening on August 11. As a result, the film has been dropped from the theater's movie series schedule next summer.
- What the Orpheum Theatre group had to say about their decision: "While title selections for the series are typically made in the spring of each year, the Orpheum has made this determination early in response to specific inquiries from patrons. The Orpheum appreciates feedback on its programming from all members of the mid-south community." In regards to the aforementioned complaints, they added: "The Orpheum carefully reviewed all of them. As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population."
- Some users were happy about the decision on the Facebook event page, especially in light of recent events, but others are upset about the movie's removal from future screenings at the theater.
They just now noticing this? Really?!
As a massive Old Hollywood fan, I'm okay with this. That movie is trash, honestly.
The longest movie I ever sat through was Ben Hur. It was torture, never again.
I wish that fact was as known as shit like Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable hating each other. This film has ALWAYS had detractors for the very fact that it is racist and presents slavery as some benevolent fact of Southern life.
i didn't know that. i also haven't seen it since i was a kid so idk what the glaring issues were beyond what i can guess...
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/ar
I know Clark gable was a rapist irl?! Loretta Lynn right? I wish we had more classic Hollywood posts for this type of gossip
