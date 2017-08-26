Sailor Mercury #2

'Gone With the Wind' screening cancelled at a theater due to complaints of it being "insensitive"

Source

  • The board of the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee deemed the 1939 movie adaptation to be "insensitive" after "numerous complaints" were made following a screening on August 11. As a result, the film has been dropped from the theater's movie series schedule next summer.

  • What the Orpheum Theatre group had to say about their decision: "While title selections for the series are typically made in the spring of each year, the Orpheum has made this determination early in response to specific inquiries from patrons. The Orpheum appreciates feedback on its programming from all members of the mid-south community." In regards to the aforementioned complaints, they added: "The Orpheum carefully reviewed all of them. As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population."

  • Some users were happy about the decision on the Facebook event page, especially in light of recent events, but others are upset about the movie's removal from future screenings at the theater.

