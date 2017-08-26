'Gone With the Wind' screening cancelled at a theater due to complaints of it being "insensitive"

oh my fuck Reply

They should show the Carol Burnett version instead Reply

Vastly superior adaptation. Reply

it's like my dreams have...went with the wind Reply

YES Reply

It's such an easy joke yet I cry every time lol Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Yes! Reply

They just now noticing this? Really?! Reply

Yts are slow Reply

Gateway Pundit twisted the story and posted it. Then others started picking it up when it was trending on twitter looks like Reply

sjws erasing history :\ Reply

trololo Reply

Yikes. Maybe having discussions before/after about what you see would be better than canceling shit. Reply

would it? because most white people, including "woke" ones still view this movie to be the Ultimate Film. it's a huge problem and those discussions would most likely dissolve into White Tears as per usual. and quite frankly, the depiction is so wholly dishonest and white supremacist that i don't think it's merited Reply

I feel like that is part of the discussion though.. the lense by which the story was told. It would mean that they would need to have panelists and experts and not have it be some type of audience led discussion but I feel like we do have those types of academic talks about books/art so why not movies? Reply

Right? I'm all for open discussion but this argument is a lot like "I'm rlly glad we're having this convo" Reply

As a massive Old Hollywood fan, I'm okay with this. That movie is trash, honestly. Reply

I've never seen this movie and probably never will because I don't have the patience for an 8 hour movie Reply

Yea I've gone to watch it a couple times when it was on TCM but it's just too fcuking long lol Reply

Are u serious with the 8 hour long thing? for real? Reply

It's about 4 hours. Reply

It's runtime is 4 hours Reply

it's around 4hrs



oops should've refreshed lmfao



Edited at 2017-08-27 01:24 am (UTC)

It feels like 8 hours lol there's so much pointless filler honestly Reply

I'm usually put off by excessively long movies but I think it's paced well Reply

Yeah. I don't have time for that. I have a hard time sitting through most long movies. Reply

lol @ 8 hours but ita Reply

You'll hate Lawrence of Arabia then lmao Reply

Tbf the book is really long. At least it was a more faithful adaptation than they have these days. Studios try to do 1 and a has.f hours to maximize profits. Reply

Pacing isn't one of its problems tbh. I watched it at a really young age and it held my attention the entire time.



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:36 am (UTC)

Same here and ever since I heard Clark Gable had garbage breath I swear I can smell the trash just by looking at him. My nostrils are very easily influenced lol Reply

The last 4 hours is a jump forward to 1965, to Scarlett's great grandkids marching with MLK from Selma to Montgomery.



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:51 am (UTC)

Then you wouldn't be able to stand Bollywood movies lol Reply

Same. I've seen clips, but I have zero desire to sit through the whole thing.



The longest movie I ever sat through was Ben Hur. It was torture, never again. Reply

sjw need to fuck more Reply

White people need to stop using SJW as a replacement for "uppity negros that annoy me by complaining about racism" to be honest. :/ Reply

the fuck Reply

YES Reply

Meh. It's a culturally important film (although tbh I've still never seen it) and worth viewing with a discussion/critique of its context, and canceling this is just going to fuel conservative rage Reply

they're raging regardless, who gives a fuck about a cancelled movie Reply

I mean that this doesn't help the conservative narrative that liberals are crybabies who want to censor everything that they deem offensive or problematic Reply

Who cares about conservatives tbh Reply

Can we dismantle the love for this racist af piece of overwrought garbage, please???? And before anyone comes in here talking about "of its time" bullshit, people OF THE TIME were highly critical of it and there were boycotts as well.



I wish that fact was as known as shit like Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable hating each other. This film has ALWAYS had detractors for the very fact that it is racist and presents slavery as some benevolent fact of Southern life. Reply

yes this. i hate when people tout that "product of their time" bullshit. as if black people didn't exist then or weren't capable of realizing why shit was wrong. Reply

people OF THE TIME were highly critical of it and there were boycotts as well.

i didn't know that. i also haven't seen it since i was a kid so idk what the glaring issues were beyond what i can guess... Reply

By the spring of 1937, spurred by memories of racism in black organizations on both coasts had written to Selznick International about Gone With the Wind. "We consider this work to be a glorification of the old rotten system of slavery, propaganda for race-hatreds and bigotry, and incitement of lynching," members of a Pittsburgh group wrote in a letter

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/ar chive/1999/12/gone-with-the-wind-and-hol lywoods-racial-politics/377919/ Reply

I didn't know they hated each other 👀



I know Clark gable was a rapist irl?! Loretta Lynn right? I wish we had more classic Hollywood posts for this type of gossip Reply

how is it benevolent? granted, i haven't seen the movie in ages but from what i remember slaves weren't exactly treated nicely in the movie. somebody please disseminate this for my ignorant ass. Reply

Isn't it wild how Rhett Butler is still an iconic ~love interest~ in 2017? IDGI. Reply

and how people stan for scarlett's bitch ass. Reply

Link

I hate this movie so much (SO MUCH), but Olivia da Havilland gives the better performance, imo. Her character doesn't throw facial daggers at people tho, so people don't stan I guess. Not that anyone should stan anyone in this. Reply

Yeah her face was really such a good brf tho lol Reply

She's even worse in the book. I once wrote an essay about how vain and immature and fucking awful she was. Reply

That's the whole point of that character... Reply

I hate that kind of romance so fucking much. Rhett/Scarlett, Han/Leia, Ron/Hermione. If they treat each other like shit must be ~love. Reply

who is gonna watch this stupid mess? my stream is down atm wtf Reply

I ain't paying for this shit and found illegal streams. Arrest me, Showtime! Reply

i'm definitely not paying for this mess lol i'm not a fan of boxing but i have to admit i'm curious about this circus Reply

I'm going to try. For free of course. Reply

My brother's over and wants to watch it so I guess I am! lol Reply

Wasted 4 hours of my life watching this film. Didn't know at the time I first saw the film that Vivien Leigh was married to Laurence Olivier! Reply

I don't know enough about this theatre to comment really. GWTW is a pure classic but maybe another classic film in history can take its place. Reply

