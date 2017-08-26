Director of "Look What You Made Me Do" video refutes Beyoncé comparisons
I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017
- When a sneak peek of the "LWYMMD" video was released yesterday, the Internet pointed out that it looked suspiciously like Beyoncé's "Formation" video.
- Joseph Kahn also directed Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams," and "Out of the Woods" videos.
- He said they began concepting and prepping for the "LWYMMD" video in January, and shot it in May.
We started concepting and prepping it in January. Shot in May. Post production until tomorrow morning. You see it Sssssssunday. 🐍 https://t.co/XdAWI6Smc7— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017
Also there's something to that "formation" shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)#LWYMMDvideo#SneakyAsian— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017
In about 24 hours...— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017
BUY. MORE. WIGS.
