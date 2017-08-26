Director of "Look What You Made Me Do" video refutes Beyoncé comparisons


- When a sneak peek of the "LWYMMD" video was released yesterday, the Internet pointed out that it looked suspiciously like Beyoncé's "Formation" video.
- Joseph Kahn also directed Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams," and "Out of the Woods" videos.
- He said they began concepting and prepping for the "LWYMMD" video in January, and shot it in May.










sources: 1 2 3 4
