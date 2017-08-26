Director of "Look What You Made Me Do" video refutes Beyoncé comparisons

Joseph Kahn's an intolerable dick. Reply

True Reply

I love that this is the first comment.

He's truly stan culture personified. Reply

MTE Reply

mte he's pushing 50 in a few years like grow the fuck up Reply

careful. you'll have that troll on your ass calling "ageism" for saying someone is "pushing" a decade! Reply

yep. so glad lindsey morgan is free of him. Reply

He talks like a 12 yo girl. Not a good look. Reply

He is.



When Gaga fired him during The Edge Of Glory shoot, I thought it was a one sided thing and everyone blamed it on Gaga's huge ego. Now I'm like - it's possibly a case of two huge egos clashing!



Reply

right? fun tea: you know how he had the speech at one of those vmas or whatever last year? i heard that the producers were pissed that he talked so they cut him out of the rebroadcast Reply

Yeap Reply

mte. he's Trash and annoying af. Reply

I was curious to see when did he work with Beyonce so I looked up his filmography and found out he directed Chris Brown's comeback video after he attacked Rihanna... Reply

I'm going to hold out on commenting until the video is released.. Reply

I mean, it was like one shot, lol. Reply

mte, like .. Reply

How do you know? The whole video hasn't been released yet, right? Reply

how do YOU know it's not? all this 'outrage' based on half a second of video. so stupid. taylor ain't doing formation choreography sis. Reply

I never said I did??? I'm just saying all this speculation is based off of literally one screencap. Stop replying to me because you always only have something unnecessarily snarky to say. Reply

Parent

I can't believe Spotify posted that her first day streams r actually 8m . That's crazy



Hate Joseph but here 4 the mv Reply

what's normal in comparison? I don't know streaming numbers Reply

It was reported by some sites that it broke the record for first week sales with 3.8 streams (that's what I had in my late post) but Spotify posted awhile ago that it's 8m which is more crazy Reply

I don't get it. The song is absolute garbage. Who willingly would want to listen to this Reply

Parent

I don't know how the video will live up to the memes. Reply

Can we talk about awful Joseph Kahn is? Actually, we better not - he seems like the type who would take screen caps from a dying gossip blog's comments sections and "blast" users on his Twitter to the frenzied delight of his followers. Reply

I wish I could look like her when I age. Due to my alcohol part in life, bingeing and other I'm going to prove that Black don't crack is wrong. :-( Reply

Girl me too when people say black don't crack I'm just like tell that to my crow's feet Reply

i'm looking through his old tweets and he is such a wanker lol Reply

I will never forget that time he compared Taylor's lies being exposed to Nicole Brown Simpson's murder. And Swift's idiotic "feminists" stans were like "YAAAAAssss!".

He can quote me on this. He is disgusting. Reply

lmao exactly, he blocked me from his twitter when he was going on some dick-headed misogynistic bend. Reply

ok, this is the second post i'm seeing ontd referred to as 'dying' lol which may be trufax but did i miss something? did someone call ontd 'dying' recently? Reply

addressing petty drama for exposure, I see Reply

wtf is that 3am aug 26 tweet with the "asians" thing? like, what even is going on? Reply

he's calling himself a sneaky asian? Reply

it has a link to a different things he tweeted that says "Final all nighter on

it's just weird "humour"



*that's not the tweet i referred to.it has a link to a different things he tweeted that says "Final all nighter on #LWYMMDvideo post production. I'm killing Asians left and right. RIP whatever your name was. You will be remembered."it's just weird "humour" Reply

so he admits he/they stole the concept of 'formation'. Reply

the "sssssssssunday [snake emoji]" tweet made me cringe Reply

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry racing to see who drops the worst album of 2017



pic.twitter.com/6L3YqXHNTJ — . (@ktgonkt) August 25, 2017

Reply

LMAO nnnnnn! I love that it's raining too. Reply

I love the reply that said the white car going in the opposite direction is Lorde on her way to snatch the award for best album of 2017 lmao Reply

"Look" has sold more downloads in a single day than any song has sold in a week in the past six months.



Flop Reply

not in her art space



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Why does he go so hard for Taylor lmao Reply

because she's an excellent source of exposure for him? he's directed most of her last videos



plus he probably likes her and he seems like he needs to express his opinions constantly so Reply

It's funny, because he's worked with many people who were more talented and compelling. But Taylor is the one who sticks to him so... Reply

Worship from a good amount of her most fervent fans. (No one on ONTD, I should make that clear.) Reply

Gotta keep those pay checks coming. Reply

For real. Reply

I've decided that she could have come out with this song, tweaked the words a tiny bit and actually made SEEM like it was about Trump/politics she would been able to avoid the backlash - instead it was all about her and her stupid feud with other stupid people. With all the awfulness going on it just can't be realistic to be this angry about being called a snake. Reply

It would have been nice, but she's one of those white girls who doesn't get involved when it doesn't affect her (which, seriously, Taylor... Republicans probably gave you that horrible perm look, too). But I also think her intention with the chorus was to be her repeating what this person she's singing about has said to her, meaning she's calling Kim and Kanye the abusive ones which is not as bad a look as reading it the other way around, but... she still could and should do at least white girl better. You have millions, girl! You can lose a little by offending some of the GOP and then Nancy Pelosi will stan your ass back to wealth. Reply

Parent

