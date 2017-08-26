ahhh i can't wait to go to their haunted house. i've heard it's good. has anyone gone? Reply

it really seems like this is going to be a great adaptation, and I hope they take time to make better versions of more SK films.



I've never bothered to read this book, too long... Reply

Link





Plus the reviews for it, are amazing



http://ew.com/movies/2017/08/26/it-movi e-reactions-stephen-king/ I cannot wait too see this movie!! Being a big stephen king fan, I'm so damn excited.Plus the reviews for it, are amazing Reply

Link

I'm glad it it's getting good reviews though the ones saying that it's funny has me a tiny bit worried. Reply

Link

hopefully they are referring to banter between the kids Reply

Link

I'm getting more and more pumped up to see this movie. Reply

Link

Kind of excited to see this even though Tim Curry will always be Pennywise to me. Reply

Link

That scene looks really good, but for me one critical part that made the scene super-creepy in the original was how WELL-LIT Pennywise is, there in the gutter. It was so un-natural. There would be no light down there, lighting his face so well!



The mostly subconscious realization that the lighting was all wrong was part of what made the scene scary for me. I wish that this director had kept that choice. Reply

Link

honestly i like this darker lighting better because it brings out his eyes more and you focus on them and that's where you can see that's something is wrong because they're not looking in the same direction at any time, they don't move right, and they end up changing colors Reply

Link

they aren't even the same eye, you can tell they're both different, the pupil is different on one, and its unnerving Reply

Link

Yeah, his eyes are sf creepy 😨 Reply

Link

I'm so excited for this! I'm finally reading the book after starting it and stopping so many times. I probably won't be finished by the time the movie comes out but that's fine. Reply

Link

Sadly I don't think it's the complete scene (it's missing some dialogue that was in the clip they screened before Annabelle) but it's nice to see it in HD. I can't wait for this! I already bought my tickets. Reply

Link

There have been like 3* times in my life had a been scared of a character and 'IT' is one of them. I've never been scared of clowns (and still don't) but cousins and I watched the original mini-series at night and I for the life of my I couldn't go to sleep after the movie for like 2 days.



* the others is Freddy Kruger and Chucky (of all things after the 3rd movie)



Edited at 2017-08-27 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

Link

not here for this. the sewer scene for me is so iconic and this looks like a bad version of it. not impressed so far Reply

Link

This one looks like they're trying too hard. I'm a big chicken, but this doesn't scare me at all.



I recall the original movie being scary because Pennywise came across like he was just a nice, everyday person dressed like a clown, but the viewer somehow knew that he wasn't. This version feels like overexplaining, which takes away the scary. Reply

Link

This version is closer to the Pennywise in the book. Tim's version was very different. Reply

Link

I've heard several people say this now and it's made me realize how badly I need to go back and re-read the book.



For a visual translation, I do find Tim Curry's Pennywise more effective, and still wish they would have stuck with it. But if they're looking for a more literal translation of the book then I actually get why they went in this direction. Reply

Link

THIS!



pennywise was always intended to be 'off' and scary, and not just a regular clown. he is only ever 'nice' to georgie in that one scene, idk why people keep thinking he's supposed to be friendly Reply

Link

That's not the full scene. It's longer with Annabelle. Neither version shows Georgie's death either. Not sure I wanna see that part. Reply

Link

Even though this is gonna scare the shit out of me, I'm hyped for it. Probably seeing it at a drive in Reply

Link

Fandango’s Erik Davis described it as “creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year.”



wat. Reply

Link

One of my fave things about the book is the friendship and bond the losers club has for each other and I hope they took the time to nurture that in the film instead of just horror stuff all the time Reply

Link

I have watched this scene so many times, I can quote the while thing, in Bill's various voices. Lol Reply

