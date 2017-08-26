I started getting into her lately and also Banks. Reply

I saw Banks last month and she was so good! Her opener was also really cool (Toulouse) but the sound mixing was so bad during his set you couldn't hear his vocals except the high notes, I was so mad. Reply

Literally the ONLY pop girl in the game that's slaying right now. Lady Wood is so fucking good, it's a masterpiece.



WHEN is Lady Wood part 2 coming out though? I NEED the official version of What I Want For The Night!



charli and tove lo are truly the only ones that matter. Reply

mte, charli consistently slays. Reply

I've already listened to the album, it isn't better than Lady Wood. Reply

!!! Dua lipa? Reply

I like Dua but she is too generic Reply

I think Novemberish Reply

i dunno man, jojo keeps slaying. she put out a few ep's, hopefully after her tour she'll put out more music. Reply

Tove Lo out here saving pop music Reply

I listened to the Switched on Pop podcast about "Cool Girl" and so I went back to rediscover "Lady Wood" and it's so damn good and then I relistened to her first album, the blueprint edition, and holy fuck what an easy listen. That album is like one of maybe 3 albums I can put on and. Not skip a single song but also it doesn't feel like a marathon or super long either. Reply

Thank you for mentioning this podcast, it looks so interesting :o Reply

Also I just found out we are getting a Lady Wood phase 2 and I need it now. Reply

im surprised ha label gave her a budget to do this but honestly .. princess of pop Reply

lol after the first time I thought this was a reupload to try and get more views again 😂 Reply

Same. I didn't know it was a new thing Reply

tove lo <3333333333333333333333333333333333 Reply

I haven't heard much of her music outside of her first album (which I liked a lot). Gotta listen to her other stuff. Reply

i fcking love her so much. she always come thru with real ass bops and is incredible live. Reply

Most underrated pop star at the moment. QOTC and LW are flawless albums. Reply

i love tove lo♡♡♡♡ Reply

she's talented. the swedes have a good sense of melody o_O Reply

Lady wood is a masterpiece. And WHAT there's going to be a lady wood part 2? Reply

Lady Wood was the best pop album of 2016



"Keep It Simple" is a spiritual sequel to "Warm Blood" so everyone still stuck on Carly Rae's E•mo•tion really needs to give this album a try!!! Reply

Love her. Currently listening to True Disaster. Reply

I'm so glad that someone posted this. Love her as well. Reply

I love ladywood Reply

Her monologues in this had me shook.



Like damn, she really got me thinking about needing/wanting somebody Reply

still in love with fairy dust, it makes me kind of emotional. Reply

