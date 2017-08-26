August 26th, 2017, 04:00 pm zoaster_toaster Tove Lo Releases "Fire Fade" Tove Lo follows up her Fairy Dust short film with Fire Fade.Source Tagged: music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
WHEN is Lady Wood part 2 coming out though? I NEED the official version of What I Want For The Night!
Edited at 2017-08-26 11:42 pm (UTC)
"Keep It Simple" is a spiritual sequel to "Warm Blood" so everyone still stuck on Carly Rae's E•mo•tion really needs to give this album a try!!!
Like damn, she really got me thinking about needing/wanting somebody