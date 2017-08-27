POWER OF MAKEUP: KIM KARDASHIAN WEST | NikkieTutorials

The "made-up" side of Kim looks super shiny and it's weird. Reply

Thread

Link

Too much highlighter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's because Nikkie did it and she overdoes the highlighter every single time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really wonder what nikkie looks like irl with that all that glittery shimmer on her face Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You're not lying. It's overkill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kim looks pretty without makeup Reply

Thread

Link

jfc that's a lot of highlighter Reply

Thread

Link

Already prepared for Nikkie to annoy me with her typical extraness 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like a humanoid.



beep boop. Reply

Thread

Link

Why are all of the YouTube beauty gurus running a train on Kim K and doing her makeup? I'm so confused by this recent trend Reply

Thread

Link

Because she's using them to shill her makeup lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, yeah, I guess. But having these 'gurus' all do the same damn video is so repetitive and boring. If she really wanted to shill her product she just should've paid them to hype them up in review vids or something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and they're too shallow (is that the right word?) to care Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same i'm like why is kim doing this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably because she knows her products her shitty and youtube audiences are young and buy shitty product if their faves recommend them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she's getting old and wants millennial coins lol Their show is tanking in ratings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nikkie will never chill with the highlight lmao Reply

Thread

Link

She keeps going and going when she applies makeup. She'll look good and then she'll add four more items to her face and I'm like why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I watched one of her videos the other day, and for real she used several different highlights on top of each other. She needs saving from herself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she's me. i'm like a fish when it comes to shiny/glittery things even makeup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kim is one of those people that I feel actually looks best with v.minimal/no makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

She a natural beauty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can it still be called "natural" after all that surgery? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she looks gorg with a bare face maybe just a bit of concealer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, this is bad. Kim's left eye looks bruised/black in motion. Reply

Thread

Link

I dont like the eyemakeup its too harsh looking

The highlighter looks good for going out Reply

Thread

Link

greasy Reply

Thread

Link

ikr i want to take an ice scraper to her face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kim has such nice skin. Reply

Thread

Link

It's like Nikki did the whole face using highlighter look on her Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Kim is fading out of the spotlight. It's all about Kylie these days. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I bet Kim knows it too and that's why she's doing all this lame ass youtube outreach program Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, it's really obvious and that's why it comes off as desperate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It makes me embarrassed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Recs for a good cheap cleanser that's good at removing make up? Reply

Thread

Link

TBH I use Ponds cold cream to remove my makeup and have for over ten years. I cleanse with another product tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much any oil cleanser Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care for oil cleansers, I always needed another cleanser to get the oil off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

coconut oil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the bioderma micellar waters are my favorite. There are different ones for different skin types. Depending on where you live, idk how cheap they'll be though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been using a Korean one called all kill by Holika Holika which I love Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you have dry or oily skin? do you like makeup removing products that leave you squeaky clean or hydrated? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

boots no7 melting gel cleanser Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Garnier has pretty good make-up removers. Last ages too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i use dr bronner(tea tree). you can buy the giant economy size if u like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

garnier micellar water, there's a few types (including one for oily skin, which i use). they are amazing, you don't have to rub at your face at all, the makeup just comes off and your skin feels soft and clean afterwards (not dry, not greasy, nothing. just clean). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've heard good things about micellar water.



I tend to oil cleanse and use mineral oil with a microfiber cloth for makeup/sunscreen removal and then cleanse with my regular cleanser after. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been using Simple's Micellar Water recently and I like it. It's not too drying and gets the job done. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

micellar water. that shit gets it all off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

neutrogena gentle cleanser. it's the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cum or the proper term, "sperm." jk! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i use a cheap one from the body shop called tea trea facial wash and i really enjoy it! it makes my face feel really minty and fresh after but i wouldn't use it if you naturally have dry skin. i take my eye makeup off with some drugstore brand though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just love using almond oil and jergens pink face cream for that. Both major cheap Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pink garnier micellar water, last me months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just use cerave foaming cleanser. If I wear a lot of makeup I use oil but day to day the cerave takes care of it. I use it with one of those little rubber nubby pads. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lush's Ultrabland or Banila Co. Clean it Zero. Be careful about the latter, there's a lot of shitty knock-offs of it online. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link