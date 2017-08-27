POWER OF MAKEUP: KIM KARDASHIAN WEST | NikkieTutorials
''Please welcome to my channel: KIM KARDASHIAN WEST! - CAN SOMEONE PINCH ME?? - When Kim asked me to do her makeup (I peed my pants a little) I immediately knew I wanted to do a throwback to a video that united makeup lovers all around the world: THE POWER OF MAKEUP! Kim is gorgeous both ways, but still, it was beyond surreal to see the power of makeup on this icon! Hope you enjoy!''
You're not lying. It's overkill.
beep boop.
She keeps going and going when she applies makeup. She'll look good and then she'll add four more items to her face and I'm like why?
The highlighter looks good for going out
I tend to oil cleanse and use mineral oil with a microfiber cloth for makeup/sunscreen removal and then cleanse with my regular cleanser after.