True Crime Post: Natalee Holloway, New Docs, New Books

*Dave Holloway, the father of missing American girl Natalee Holloway, says that a tip has led to the discovery of human remains in Aruba that might be Natalee's. They are currently being tested to see whether they belong to Natalie.

A docuseries for Oxygen will follow Dave Holloway and a private detective as they travel to Aruba to search for the truth about Natalee. The TV show was filmed over 18 months during an intensive search.

They found an informant who claims to have been roommates with a friend of Joran van der Sloot, the man who is widely believed to have murdered Natalie. The source claims that Natalie was given a date rape drug that caused her to foam at the mouth and choke to death. In a panic, the assailant then wrapped her body in a burlap sack and buried it under a cactus in a local park.

Natalee was just 18 years old when she disappeared during a vacation to Aruba in 2005. Her disappearance has never been solved.



*A&E's docuseries about Laci Peterson is getting rave reviews. It's a six-part series about Scott Peterson's 2002 murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son.






* Are you ready for Netflix's lateset prestige true crime series? In Strong Island, the director Yance Ford investigates the murder of his brother, William Ford Jr. In 1992, William got into an argument with a mechanic and was shot dead in the garage. The police allegedly fucked up the case, and a white jury concluded that no crime had been committed.






* The latest True Crime obsession is to solve the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls. Fox will air a-- yup, you guessed it-- documentary series investigating their shootings in the hopes of bringing up new clues. It will be hosted by, um, Soledad O'Brien and Ice-T.



*Oxygen's series Cold Justice has nearly an 80% closure rate of the cold cases it investigates. (The national average is around 18%.) The show is about a team of investigators who take on a cold case and investigate new evidence in hope of solving it.

A new book will be published that is essentially a history and encyclopedia of crime. The Crime Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained will give a detailed history of crime, including murder, arsons, theft, vandalism, and kidnapping.



*An in-depth essay and review of several true crime memoirs:

-True crime nonfiction and memoirs used to be considered trashy, but because of the boom in popularity, they are being marketed and repackaged as literary and intellectual.

-The journalists insert themselves as characters into the story

-They tend to fictionalize and imagine the inner lives of real victims or criminals.

-They write about the facts of the crime as much as they do their feelings about it.



*Why do true crime shows need to linger on women's naked and violated bodies? Lots of true crime shows claim to be about justice for the victims, but exploit the female victims by showing graphic depictions of their nude corpses.



