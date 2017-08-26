True Crime Post: Natalee Holloway, New Docs, New Books

my coworkers during break always have the ID station on in thd break room, it's werid at times Reply

never marry a guy named Peterson



the satanic panic of the 80s is facinating



Edited at 2017-08-26 10:57 pm (UTC)

never marry a guy named Peterson



Especially if your first name ends in an I or Y. Reply

I'm glad Oxygen picked up Cold Justice, I used to watch it on TNT. Reply

I binged Cold Justice for an entire week when I found out about it and was so glad Oxygen picked it up. I like how the new season looks but I miss Yolanda. Reply

my cousins wife mom used to work at a school in illnois where scott petersons kids went , she said she's met him a couple of times and said she he was very creepy. Reply

Do you mean Drew Peterson? IIRC Scott lived in CA. Reply

dam

prolly.

my bad Reply

Parent

Drew Peterson just looks like a straight up asshole. Reply

I had to stop listening to podcasts like Sword & Scale a long time ago bc 1. Mike is absolute trash and 2. I found some of his language (or recordings he plays) highly questionable and unnecessary. Reply

He seemed to get off on the creepiness of the 911 phone calls. Reply

he really does Reply

He's such a mess tbh. IRL and online. Since listening to true crime podcasts for several years now I've started to really appreciate hosts who know how to discuss tragic events while also being respectful of the victim and honoring their life. And also not making it about themselves somehow (cough Up & Vanished) Reply

I feel like Court Junkie does it in a very respectful way I believe and she sounds much more interested in educating you on why certain things happen in court process rather than shocking or upsetting you Reply

also the sword and scale reddit is great because they all fucking hate him and continue to expose receipts on him every week Reply

I listened to like half an episode of that trash... he just reads wikipedia and doesn't know how to create a cohesive story within a time constraint. Reply

The Luka Magnotta episodes killed my interest in his podcast. I was disgusted he'd put in audio of another murder in it, couldn't stomach anything from the guy since. Reply

the fucked up ep with the pedophile/cannibal chats scarred me for life. Fuck him. I wish I'd turned it off sooner. Reply

S&S is very hit or miss. Some episodes are really great, and other it's clear that they did no independent investigation, so it's like the host is basically reading news articles and playing 911 tapes and not adding anything new.



I started listening to Criminal and like that a lot more.



Edited at 2017-08-27 12:02 am (UTC)

I wasn't a regular listener but I stopped and deleted the podcast after he covered Vince Li's case. I get that it was a really horrific crime - but he seemed to have no sympathy at all for the fact that Vince Li was suffering severe, untreated mental illness. The fact that Li was out free pretty much disgusted him and he thought he should have been locked up for life. I get that it's a contentious case, but he's medicated now and apparently horrified at what he did. If medical professionals think he's well enough to be out on his own, then that's where we are. Just the whole way he covered that story really put me off. Reply

Ugh I just read about that last story a couple of days ago. That poor poor girl. It was so fucked up how her birth mom portrayed their relationship on social media vs. how she abused and mistreated her irl. Reply

God, that last one. I can't believe it. Reply

Last one: I read the people article the other day and I think the boyfriend of the Mum had something to do with it. They run off and got married while the police were searching the farm so they wouldn't have to testify against each other I assume. Reply

which might not help, I thought you only got out of testifying about crimes committed during the marriage not what came before. Reply

A mod also made me delete the couple that was wrongly convicted of Satanic abuse during the Satanic Panic Reply

I have a bad feeling about the pregnant young woman. The cops found a newborn in her apartment complex and they arrested two people suspected of kidnapping. I think they wanted to take her baby. I hope she's okay and found safe. It's such a disturbing story. Reply

that last one is making me ill Reply

the pregnant lady one 😥 Reply

That's awful that there was never any closure with that case.



There is a woman who went missing from a museum a few blocks away from my apartment in October of last year, and she still hasn't been found. She has Alzheimer's, and so they've been checking all kinds of places - hospitals, residential care facilities, hospice care facilities - and she still hasn't turned up 10 months later. It's so sad. I see her "missing" poster when I walk my dog, and check online every once in a while to see if she's been found, but no dice. LA is such a big city. :( Reply

Yeah she went missing from LACMA in the Fairfax district. Its so sad. The family has started airing commercials too. It's really troubling she's been missing for so long in her condition. It's my biggest fear regarding my mom and her Alzheimer's - just going missing one day and can't figure out her way home Reply

i recently just finished cbc's someone knows something about a girl who was proposed to on live television then disappeared 2 days later and its the first true crime podcast I've listened to since who killed alberta williams



its really well told i think the narrator did a good job putting together the pieces and remaining objective.



anyway today i started listening to accused i'm only on episode 2 but i hate the narrator's voice sounds like a dumb critique sorry but some people just shouldn't narrate ugh her voice is terrible Reply

OH is there a new season of that? Season 1 was pretty good! Reply

no i'm listening to the first season Reply

the case with the dead journalist in the diy submarine in sweden is bonkers Reply

OMFG, I can't believe I forgot that one! Reply

I'm both sad and relieved that they identified the torso as her. Now they charge this guy with real murder and conspiracy instead of the shitty manslaughter charge, and hopefully her family can feel some sense of justice. Reply

It's Denmark. Even if he should get "life" like Peter Lundin, he'll be living cozily in the Danish prison. He deserves worse Reply

That case is just awful. She was only 2 years older than me which makes me feel extra sad for her family and all the things she didn't get to do in life. Reply

YES! One of the most insane cases I've legit ever heard of! Reply

The journalist who's from ny? Reply

I just googled that and jesus christ, that's terrifying :( I hope she didn't suffer, dying in the open sea is my idea of a nightmare. Reply

In Copenhagen. She was Swedish though, but the dude who killed her is a Danish piece of shit who still claims that it was all just an accident. mmmmhhhmmm. Die Reply

The thing that I really hate about this case is the Danish media and how they even had fucking headlines talking about how ~international media now talks about this case.

I hate Denmark for that. Weeeee don't need to be proud of this case and how media in other countries are mentioning it. We don't need to care about that. We need to focus on the case and getting the dude in prison! Reply

TOT MOM Reply

1.) she is the absolute worst



2.) dem titties! Reply

looks like a character from GLOW Reply

I can't believe it's been 15 years since Laci Peterson. I remember when Janel Moloney played his girlfriend in a Lifetime movie.



Has anyone been following the Delphi murders case? I have so much hope that they'll find the killer thanks to the quick thinking of the girl who recorded him with her phone. Reply

No - do you have a link to some interesting info about it? Reply

https://www.reddit.com/r/TrueCrimeDiscu ssion/comments/64gxk0/delphi_murders_wri te_up_overview_and_theories/



What really captured my interested was that one of the little girls recorded the guy as he walking behind them, so law enforcement has this guy's face (albeit kind of grainy and hard to make out) and they have a recording of his voice as well. I believe there's also talk that there may have been DNA recovered from one of the bodies. But seriously, how fucking smart was that little girl? What really captured my interested was that one of the little girls recorded the guy as he walking behind them, so law enforcement has this guy's face (albeit kind of grainy and hard to make out) and they have a recording of his voice as well. I believe there's also talk that there may have been DNA recovered from one of the bodies. But seriously, how fucking smart was that little girl? Reply

Omg I remember reading about that a while back (someone here mentioned it in a former true crime post) but I haven't followed up. Poor girls. Reply

Yeah I always post about it in true crime posts, it's really stuck with me. I'm googling it just about every week but I'm no longer confident he'll be caught. :( it's insane, we have screenshots of him and audio of him thanks to that smart little girl managing to record him, and yet it seems like investigators are nowhere near close to solving the case.



Plus there's soooo much misinformation online thanks to online "sleuths" who think they can do a better job than authorities and are pointing the finger at basically every local they find on social media. Plus there's this blog written by this huge creep who claims to be the leading expert on the case, he's now charging people money to access his "private message boards" and is responsible for so much of the misinformation out there rn.. It's a huge mess.



I just hope those girls get justice :( Reply

I'm watching the video of the A&E Lacey Peterson case and I had no idea people are still pleading that Scott is innocent. WTF? Reply

yeah it just seemed like a ~plot point~ for an otherwise vanilla true crime case.... Reply

even as a kid i knew he did it and was full of shit. these people are delusional. maybe they're in love with him or something Reply

i think he did it, but they raised the possibility that laci was kidnapped by those guys and by coincidence scott lied to amber about his wife being dead. it made me think... Reply

I haven't watched the latest episode yet, but yeah when they framed it as though he was just misunderstood and innocent I was like wait, what? Then a few things made me think of Gone Girl and I'm like ... is this where whatsherface got her inspiration from? Reply

I was watching Forensic files this morning and tbh shows like these do linger on the dead bodies of women, especially if they're naked. It's very insulting and horrible.



Also I remember the Laci Peterson case when it was happening. My hometown isn't far from Modesto, CA and I remember the news asking for information on the whereabouts of Laci Peterson around Christmas. It was awful.



Edited at 2017-08-26 11:11 pm (UTC)

Tbh one of my weird fears is not just being murdered but having my violated corpse splashed all over TV. Reply

I remember Laci Peterson, too. It doesn't feel like 15 years because it was such a huge story, especially for networks like CourtTV. Reply

I really hope those remains are Natalie's just to give her family some closure. I cannot imagine my child going missing, let alone going missing in a completely different country. Reply

Me too. I remember seeing her Mom on the news all the time. They deserve to have her body to lay to rest and to finally know what happened. I can't believe that shithole Joran even had "friends" who would cover for him for this long. Reply

The parents must be simultaneously hoping that she is still alive and hoping that it's her body. So sad. Reply

Natalee was declared dead by a court in 2012, if iirc. Her parents know she's gone, but they do seem to still want to find her to lay her to rest. Reply

I hope they are able to figure out what happened to her too. If it's not Natalee, then it means someone else lost their child. Her case has always been really terrifying. Reply

