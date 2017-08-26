True Crime Post: Natalee Holloway, New Docs, New Books
*Dave Holloway, the father of missing American girl Natalee Holloway, says that a tip has led to the discovery of human remains in Aruba that might be Natalee's. They are currently being tested to see whether they belong to Natalie.
A docuseries for Oxygen will follow Dave Holloway and a private detective as they travel to Aruba to search for the truth about Natalee. The TV show was filmed over 18 months during an intensive search.
They found an informant who claims to have been roommates with a friend of Joran van der Sloot, the man who is widely believed to have murdered Natalie. The source claims that Natalie was given a date rape drug that caused her to foam at the mouth and choke to death. In a panic, the assailant then wrapped her body in a burlap sack and buried it under a cactus in a local park.
Natalee was just 18 years old when she disappeared during a vacation to Aruba in 2005. Her disappearance has never been solved.
*A&E's docuseries about Laci Peterson is getting rave reviews. It's a six-part series about Scott Peterson's 2002 murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son.
* Are you ready for Netflix's lateset prestige true crime series? In Strong Island, the director Yance Ford investigates the murder of his brother, William Ford Jr. In 1992, William got into an argument with a mechanic and was shot dead in the garage. The police allegedly fucked up the case, and a white jury concluded that no crime had been committed.
* The latest True Crime obsession is to solve the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls. Fox will air a-- yup, you guessed it-- documentary series investigating their shootings in the hopes of bringing up new clues. It will be hosted by, um, Soledad O'Brien and Ice-T.
*Oxygen's series Cold Justice has nearly an 80% closure rate of the cold cases it investigates. (The national average is around 18%.) The show is about a team of investigators who take on a cold case and investigate new evidence in hope of solving it.
A new book will be published that is essentially a history and encyclopedia of crime. The Crime Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained will give a detailed history of crime, including murder, arsons, theft, vandalism, and kidnapping.
*An in-depth essay and review of several true crime memoirs:
-True crime nonfiction and memoirs used to be considered trashy, but because of the boom in popularity, they are being marketed and repackaged as literary and intellectual.
-The journalists insert themselves as characters into the story
-They tend to fictionalize and imagine the inner lives of real victims or criminals.
-They write about the facts of the crime as much as they do their feelings about it.
*Why do true crime shows need to linger on women's naked and violated bodies? Lots of true crime shows claim to be about justice for the victims, but exploit the female victims by showing graphic depictions of their nude corpses.
Source Source Source Source Source Source Source Source Source Source
the satanic panic of the 80s is facinating
Edited at 2017-08-26 10:57 pm (UTC)
Especially if your first name ends in an I or Y.
prolly.
my bad
I started listening to Criminal and like that a lot more.
Edited at 2017-08-27 12:02 am (UTC)
http://people.com/crime/newborn-found-a
http://people.com/crime/utah-teen-charg
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/tru
There is a woman who went missing from a museum a few blocks away from my apartment in October of last year, and she still hasn't been found. She has Alzheimer's, and so they've been checking all kinds of places - hospitals, residential care facilities, hospice care facilities - and she still hasn't turned up 10 months later. It's so sad. I see her "missing" poster when I walk my dog, and check online every once in a while to see if she's been found, but no dice. LA is such a big city. :(
its really well told i think the narrator did a good job putting together the pieces and remaining objective.
anyway today i started listening to accused i'm only on episode 2 but i hate the narrator's voice sounds like a dumb critique sorry but some people just shouldn't narrate ugh her voice is terrible
I hate Denmark for that. Weeeee don't need to be proud of this case and how media in other countries are mentioning it. We don't need to care about that. We need to focus on the case and getting the dude in prison!
2.) dem titties!
What really captured my interested was that one of the little girls recorded the guy as he walking behind them, so law enforcement has this guy's face (albeit kind of grainy and hard to make out) and they have a recording of his voice as well. I believe there's also talk that there may have been DNA recovered from one of the bodies. But seriously, how fucking smart was that little girl?
Plus there's soooo much misinformation online thanks to online "sleuths" who think they can do a better job than authorities and are pointing the finger at basically every local they find on social media. Plus there's this blog written by this huge creep who claims to be the leading expert on the case, he's now charging people money to access his "private message boards" and is responsible for so much of the misinformation out there rn.. It's a huge mess.
I just hope those girls get justice :(
Also I remember the Laci Peterson case when it was happening. My hometown isn't far from Modesto, CA and I remember the news asking for information on the whereabouts of Laci Peterson around Christmas. It was awful.
Edited at 2017-08-26 11:11 pm (UTC)