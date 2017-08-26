Celebs Tweet About #NationalDogDay!
“If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” Will Rogers #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/2dQM7PuluL— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 26, 2017
Today in the US is National Dog Day, which according to its official website, "celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues."
Happy #NationalDogDay day to my sweet Angel 😇😍 pic.twitter.com/ALHQhlcaCn— Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) August 26, 2017
Besties 4 Life. My beautiful baby girl, Lola. Love her so much ❤️️ ! #NationalDogDay 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TnFG17aawG— Lana Parrilla (@LanaParrilla) August 26, 2017
Companionship, Loyalty, Unconditional Love...— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2017
For me- EVERY day is #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/dOrMozXbyh
It was thanks to @buzzfeed that Diana chose me & found a home… Adoption is the way to go! #NationalDogDay #BestDecisionEver #AdoptAPet pic.twitter.com/y3eBH6Jbmx— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 26, 2017
#NationalDogDay miss you maggie maggie💗🐶💭 pic.twitter.com/HvYSB2ndTO— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 26, 2017
Happy #nationaldogday from these little guys. #sirianohome #weekend pic.twitter.com/pxfiSOvnvw— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) August 26, 2017
Ready for #NationalDogDay w/ @JulioCCLopez thanks to @AutoTrader_com #NewDogSmell air freshener! Get yours at https://t.co/QEFH1HBzJj! #ad pic.twitter.com/UrS9y9C898— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) August 24, 2017
Me & my son. #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/6LmPd1INUL— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 26, 2017
SOURCES: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
PET POST???
YASSS PUPPY POST. Here's my Finn<3
Gillian Anderson
thank you for this post, it is just the cuteness overload i needed! :)
i wish jerry was real
Bo!
Also his children kills animals for fun so I wouldnt trust them with a hamster.
Enjoy this guy and his hairless cats...
i'll remember this on national cat day, peddlestools!!
my dog passed away unexpectedly in december and man, it still fucking hurts :(
And this is my new puppy niece Diana
He's my first dog and the light of my life <3
my babies
I love him, he's been my first dog ever and he's 10
The other dog I have was abandoned, he's supposed to be a cavalier/jack russel mix
Picture of your dog??? Corgis are super cute, I've never seen a corgi/cavalier mix before!
I'm scared of dogs