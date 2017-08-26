Nikki Blonsky has no time for guys who can’t get past her size




About guys using the word “curvy” :
“It’s like, an excuse for men to like what they like. It’s like they feel risqué or bad or naughty being with somebody my size. It’s not OK. If you date me, you’re going to get a lot more than you bargained for. You get my physical attributes and you get my emotions, and my beliefs, and you get my family and they’re a trip.”

About giving dating apps a try :
"I just jumped into Tinder, that’s a crazy train. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m back in New York, maybe I’ll inspire some straight guys to come out to the show’ and now I’m like, ‘Oh my God.' Their first approach with me is either they don’t know who I am at all and they’re like, ‘I like curvy women,’ or they’ll be like, ‘You look kind of familiar, are you that girl?’ … It takes them a little while to realize that yes I am that girl and I have sexual needs and pleasures."


“I literally had a guy who was, like, some type of authoritative figure and I didn’t meet him in person but his thing was posture. He asked me to send him a picture of my back. Like, you don’t want a picture of my boobs? Which I would never do, never gonna happen, but are you serious? My back? Of all things?”


