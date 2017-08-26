Nikki Blonsky has no time for guys who can’t get past her size

She's a big funny girl. I like her. Reply

Thread

Link

Hi it's NB from Hairspray, I'm a huge fan! Reply

Thread

Link

Ah man, I still cringe from that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see this the second hand embarassment comes back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey it's nikki blonsky from the movie hairspray! Reply

Thread

Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, that's why the #nobody tag does not apply to her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL! I knew someone would post it... it's the first thing I think when I see her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does she still get news articles when she's done like one crappy project in the past four years?? Reply

Thread

Link

“Stuffed” debuts on Oct. 19 at the West Side Theater. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah, thank you! that makes sense. i last remember her selling shoes and imdb has nothing about theater so completely forgot she was doing stuff in that world. i figured she'd moved on but was still doing press so was so confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like a greasy slob Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly is such a POS and awful but she makes such good reality tv. A part of me relates to her bc I used to be that person who would dish out such low blows but then I matured and not such a huge asshole after HS/college (csb). Kelly on the other hand... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know. She's the worst but I love her on this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes not a good person but how is she any worse than Tamra or really any of those other assholes? Im just like her, you fuck with the bull, you get the horns. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aww hahahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i know they are old tweets but still Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg is this real? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol at first I thought these were during her hairspray days but these are after...it's even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Nikki you know damn well your tinder said "Hi this is Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray".



I can't wait for this Queen to rise! Reply

Thread

Link

alright, added Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at the people who don't have tags.. bow down to nikki!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot BELIEVE she has a tag but Oasis / Liam Gallagher doesn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or Bella Thorne. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She still work at Applebee's on 5th St? Reply

Thread

Link

and then she downgraded (upgraded?) to a Rack Room Shoes, correct? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't she engaged? Why did I think that she was engaged? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she was at one point? IDK I remember that too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are plenty of men who are into big, sweaty, obese women like Blonsky. Its no different than scat, or any other fetish. She'll lose weight when she's ready to have a real relationship. It takes time. Reply

Thread

Link

um wottice this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're so charming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i normally don't bother replying but hdu remind me of scat being a fetish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guarantee you are single and overweight IRL. People who spend their time trolling are 100% of the time not beauty queens. Even worse for ones who make separate troll accounts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why even type this out, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she's hateful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trollin' in the deep. Probably Xavior's reincarnation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they have a sad little life with no joy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's your excuse for dying alone? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You must be fun at parties. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol god bless



He asked me to send him a picture of my back.



what on earth, dude Reply

Thread

Link

I find backs soooooo hot (on men) but I would never ask for a picture like that's so creepy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is fair! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like actual porn but I like amateur & gifs and the best porn gifs I find are always dudes with amazing back muscles flexing while they go at it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

muscular, well-defined backs are extremely nice to look at ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah a back fetish is a new one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel a sense of misplaced sadness for "celebrities" who don't realize their time is over and can't ride off into the sunset with some dignity.



anyway, never forget



Reply

Thread

Link

I have more respect for people like Speidi who use reality TV to stay relevant long past their expiration date tbh. At least they're hustling. Nikki's asking people if they want fries with their meal by day and longing to be recognized for a decade-old movie by night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I don't disagree, Nikki makes me feel sad and embarrassed for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol good sis WENT FOR IT. lmao at him wiping his mouth after. As if he hasn't had worse in there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I bet she got a mouthful of foundation and bronzer, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she was (is) so obsessed with him it's cringey af







like a few months ago on insta live when someone asked her if she'd slept with zac and she was like 'i'm NEVER answering that question' lmaooooo give it up sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder how pissed vanessa was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sad. She probably thought more parts would come. She was cute as Tracy. I still love the video of her finding out she got the job.



Edited at 2017-08-26 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel a sense of misplaced sadness for "celebrities" who don't realize their time is over and can't ride off into the sunset with some dignity.



Lindsay Lohan, paid escort ✅ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember her saying she called zac and spoke to him when she heard he was in rehab.. like sis.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg he used to be so adorable. Rip his looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like he just said her for the sake of movie promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh back in the day when Zac was actually cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is she getting interviewed..... Reply

Thread

Link

“Stuffed” debuts on Oct. 19 at the West Side Theater. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link