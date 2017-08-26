Nikki Blonsky has no time for guys who can’t get past her size
About guys using the word “curvy” :
“It’s like, an excuse for men to like what they like. It’s like they feel risqué or bad or naughty being with somebody my size. It’s not OK. If you date me, you’re going to get a lot more than you bargained for. You get my physical attributes and you get my emotions, and my beliefs, and you get my family and they’re a trip.”
About giving dating apps a try :
"I just jumped into Tinder, that’s a crazy train. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m back in New York, maybe I’ll inspire some straight guys to come out to the show’ and now I’m like, ‘Oh my God.' Their first approach with me is either they don’t know who I am at all and they’re like, ‘I like curvy women,’ or they’ll be like, ‘You look kind of familiar, are you that girl?’ … It takes them a little while to realize that yes I am that girl and I have sexual needs and pleasures."
“I literally had a guy who was, like, some type of authoritative figure and I didn’t meet him in person but his thing was posture. He asked me to send him a picture of my back. Like, you don’t want a picture of my boobs? Which I would never do, never gonna happen, but are you serious? My back? Of all things?”
I know. She's the worst but I love her on this show.
I can't wait for this Queen to rise!
Because she's hateful.
He asked me to send him a picture of my back.
what on earth, dude
anyway, never forget
like a few months ago on insta live when someone asked her if she'd slept with zac and she was like 'i'm NEVER answering that question' lmaooooo give it up sis
