Jane the Virgin gets shortest season yet for Season 4




-While S1/2 had 22 episodes and S3 had 20 episodes, JtV is set to go even lower!

-Season 4 will have a total of 17 episodes

-Apparently it was a creative choice

-The exec producer joked that 6 episodes a season would be perfect

Do you think this will produce a stronger season?
