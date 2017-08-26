Jane the Virgin gets shortest season yet for Season 4

Hmm, if it is true that it is a creative choice, then I am fine with it (even though I will miss the extra time with this fun show). It is certainly true that shorter seasons often means less filler and stronger seasons.



I just hope this doesn't mean this is the last season. :(

there were def a couple filler episodes this past season so i think it will make it more cohesive

Link





So less Rogelio time?

the true star tbh

I think he's my favorite character.

Rogelio is one of the best TV characters of all time. Give Jaime all the awards.

they better have an episode dedicated to new pants wednesday just for this travesty tbh!

22 episodes was always way too much for this repetitive ass show

i'm not a fan of the timejump they did

Reply

i don't think i've seen this show at all. :-(



:-( Reply

lmao same here

Same and idk anybody who has

This show sucks now. I would watch a rogelio spinoff

i would absolutely love a rogelio spin off! CW people lurking in here, steal this idea please and thank you

I bet that show would be a huge success. He is easily the funniest character on tv rn, and the writing for him is always super clever.

maybe it works because he isn't the main character, maybe it would get stale if he was a main



but then again i've watched that actor in La Fea Mas Bella and he is honestly one of the funniest actors out there lol





idk if they could write a Rogelio-centered show lmao Reply

sorry for your bad taste (with the exception of king rogellio) sis!

I dunno if a Rogelio show would work on it's own tho. It might turn out like Joey's show.

They shouldn't have more than 12 in a season tbh. This show was killed by a ridiculously long season that had like 10 filler episodes.



I watched the first season then a handful of episodes in season 2 but it just kept getting worse each week.



Edited at 2017-08-26 08:57 pm (UTC)

I'm still not sure if I'll watch when the show comes back. The time jump (among other things) just fucked up the series for me.

I don't like this show that much anymore. :/ it's a shame bc I like Gina and the cast and they're all good at their job. I stopped watching after s2 because I thought the producers were making it too ott which I know is supposed to be parodying a telenovela but maybe I'm too tame, lol.

probably would have been better if it was shorter seasons from the get-go. i lost interest because it was just way too much to commit to an entire season.

I don't care as long as they're good tbh

Britney is always amazing in her cameos

i hope we get more iconic moments like thisBritney is always amazing in her cameos Reply

Lol. I love her

don't get canceled!

mte! i love this show, such perfect fluffy fun

