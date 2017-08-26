ONTD Original: The drama behind the Buffyverse
Into every generation there is a tv show, one chosen to be beloved by all but behind the scenes be filled with drama, that is the Buffyverse. With Joss Whedons ex-wife revealing he started having affairs while on the set of Buffy, I decided to take a look at the other BTS drama that went on within the show.
Buffy Stunt Team Jeff Pruitt & Sophia Crawford vs. SMG/JW
-Sophia Crawford was the stunt double for Sarah Michelle Gellar during S1-4 before allegedly being fired at the end of Season 4
-Her now husband Jeff Pruitt came in at the beginning of Season 2 as the Stunt coordinator
-Jeff and Sophia claimed that after SMG came back to the show after filming some movies during the shows 1st season hiatus, she was a total diva. Jeff claimed that SMG was not a fan of Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia) due to Charisma becoming a fan favorite. He says that SMG ordered the cast and crew not to clap for Sophia after stunts were filmed and was not happy that Sophia was getting magazine shoots.
-The infamous Buffy vs. Faith scene in Graduation was suppose to be filmed on top of a building over looking the city but SMG refused due to not wanting to be cold. This led them to having to build a set instead which was very costly.
-Jeff claimed that he was venting to someone he thought he could trust via email about the show but they ended up forwarding Joss Whedon the emails.
Joss Whedon vs. TheWB
-BTVS is technically owned by 20th Century Fox Television, with the show being sold TheWB. After the shows contract with TheWB was up at the end of Season 5, they entered negotiations about the future of the series. Joss and 20th Fox wanted the budget for the show to increase from $1mill per episode to $2mill per episode but WB would only offer $1.8 per episode which sent the show into a bidding frenzy.
-UPN ended up offering $2.33mill per episode for the series with a guaranteed 2 year deal and thus WB started advertising the end of S5 as the series finale while UPN started promoting the show as Buffy Lives.
-During the bidding war, SMG was not happy that the show was leaving TheWB as she felt that WB was their home and threatened to quit the show if they moved to another network. Sarah was all bark but no bite.
-After the show moved to UPN, WB refused to let Angel crossover with Buffy which made things awkward but the two networks were able to work out a deal during the shows last season.
Sarah Michelle Gellar vs. Joss Whedon/Marti Noxon
-During the shows 6th season it was decided that the show would take a darker turn and explore the more grown up aspects of life.
-Buffy had returned from the dead and started hooking up with Spike in a very unhealthy sexual relationship. This made SMG pissed as she thought it went against the character she had played for the past 5 seasons. She was also unhappy at how much of a backseat Joss took during the season due to him focusing more on Angel and Firefly.
-SMG has made it clear over the years that she does not approve of the Spuffy relationship and is very pro Bangel.
Sarah Michelle Gellar vs. Alyson Hannigan
-Towards the end of Season 7 SMG let out a bombshell: She was leaving the show. She revealed that she had talked to Joss about her decision and that he agreed that the season should be its last. Only problem? The rest of the cast was apparently kept in the dark.
-Alyson Hannigan expressed her frustration how the cast and crew found out the show was coming to an end through the press. SMG/Alyson who were once very close had drifted apart by the time the show came to an end and didn't reconcile until after they both became parents.
Charisma Carepenter vs. Joss Whedon
-Charisma Carpenter had been part of the Buffyverse since day 1, after the 3rd season finale of Buffy it was decided that her character would move over to the new spin off focusing on Angel. Everything was honky dorey until Season 4 when Charisma had revealed that she was pregnant late into filming.
-Charisma's pregnancy had forced the writers to change the back half of the season to incorporate the pregnancy, something that Joss allegedly was not happy about. Cordelia was forced to hook up with Angels now teenaged son and give birth to a demon before succumbing to a coma. Charisma hated what they had done to her character during Season 4 but did her job.
-During the shows hiatus it was revealed that Charisma would not be returning for the 5th (and final) season of Angel, a decision that Charisma did not know about until after it was released to the press. No one from the show had contacted her to tell her the news and James Masters was brought in to help fill the void that Cordelia would end up leaving.
-When the show was preparing to celebrate the shows 100th episode they reached out to Charisma to reprise her role. Charisma wanted to ensure that her character would not screwed over and thus made stipulations that included that Cordelia would not get killed off. All parties agreed to what she wanted and she ended up signing on to the episode. Once she received the script she was pissed to find out that Cordelia died in the end. While she felt betrayed she ultimately came to like the ending.
(start around 5min mark)
Nicholas Brendon vs. David Boreanaz
-The cast recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and were reunited by EW for a photoshoot and several interviews and while ASH was missing all together, fans noticed that Nicholas Brendon was not amongst the cast when they had their sit down and appeared to be missing from the BTS photo of the group photo that he was in. At first it was speculated that perhaps due to all of Nicks drug/alcohol problems that SMG did not want him around but apparently that was not the case.
-At a recent con, Emma Caulfield revealed that Nick was not a fan of David Boreanaz which lead to Nick revealing that David had blocked him from being part of the photoshoot thus making Nick having to be photoshopped in. While Nick was able to see some of the cast he was not reunited with the full cast at all.
(starts around 16:50 mark)
New
Sarah Michelle Gellar vs. David Boreanaz/Joss Whedon
-During the 5th season of Angel, they attempted to get back multiple Buffy stars. Michelle Trachtenberg, Alyson Hannigan, and Sarah Michelle Gellar were all to appear but none panned out and none of them stung as much as SMG not appearing.
-David Boreanaz was not happy that SMG backed out of appearing in the shows finale as he had done for her.
-SMG was also originally slated to appear in the big 100th episode but was not able to due it for possible person reasons so they went with their back up plan of Charisma Carpenter.
-David Fury (EP on Angel) went on to say: :
We had approached her about doing the 100th episode. Buffy was going to appear in my episode, the episode that I directed, so we put out the offer to Sarah and she politely declined which, I will say, she had her reasons. I think there might have been a death of an aunt or something that she was dealing with but, regardless, I guess Joss kind of felt a little bit put off about the way it was done. There was a perceived notion, on both sides, I can say, between Sarah and Joss of ingratitude for both parties. Joss doesn’t feel like Sarah’s ever shown the proper amount of gratitude for what he’s done for her and her career, and I think she feels the same way. That she feels she was never afforded the credit for Buffy’s success and the gratitude from Joss.
I think they’re both crazy. [laughs] They were the right people at the right time, it was a great partnership and it created a great series, and I truly think they both recognize this to some extent. But for whatever reason, I think the fact that she declined to do that put a damper on her coming back later. It provided us with an opportunity, though, because if we couldn’t get Sarah, we thought, "why don’t we get Charisma back and do that," which turned out to be a Godsend because Charisma was fantastic.
Hes made a career off the fact that he was a lot fo tweenagers frist crushes because of this show.
All these years later and Riley (and the initiative) still pisses me off
Which is a REALLY low bar but when you have Angel and Spike for comparison....S4 Riley was actually ok and Buffy seemed happy with him, I never got why he was so hated by the fandom back then other than for not being Angel.
the riley/initiative storylines are good ideas badly written imo. watching it as an adult, i like riley more too
due to being very highand I realized that Riley's bs excuse he gave Buffy was veeeeeery similar to the excuses JW gave his wife when he came clean about his cheating
The Initiative should have been a group of Watchers who were like, "fine...we will train our own slayers in young recruits and also make our own Slayer with demon parts." I would have LOVED Buffy going to war with this rogue faction of Watcher's, Giles dealing with some of his best friends being enemies now, Ethan Raynes could have been put in there for good measure and eventually lead to Buffy going back to the Watcher's after the rogue ones were killed off.
This is a great post.
Well, it turns out Gellar herself is pretty clear on who should be Buffy’s No. 1. “People ask who I thought was Buffy’s ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously,” says Gellar. “There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story. I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel.”
[–]WilliamTheBloody3 1117 points 3 years ago

Spike or Angel?
Spike or Angel?
[–]Sarah_MichelleGellar[S] 2362 points 3 years ago

ANGEL
ANGEL
https://www.reddit.com/r/ANGEL/comm
Much as there are fans and detractors of the season, the Buffy team also has a differing of opinions. “I’ve always said that season 6 was not my favorite,” says Gellar. “I felt it betrayed who she was. Even just getting to talk to Joss and be able to get his opinion was not as easy when he’s not upstairs. He had three shows. He had Angel and Firefly so that was hard. But he made sure to dedicate the time to season 7 and that was his promise to me: that we would right all the wrongs and he kept that promise.”
http://ew.com/tv/2017/04/03/buffy-reuni
I remember James Marsters even commented on it.
Eta: very cool post op. This buffy fan appreciates it ☺️
she was just really professional and assertive tbh
and it was fucking stupid how alyson seemed to blame smg and not joss re: the show's cancellation.
Like people can be friendly at work with their colleagues, but not spending every second outside of work with your coworkers is supposedly a major sin now.
As is being assertive, professional, and treating a job like a job. Wild. But nothing women do is EVER right, so!
She did have some tension with Charisma on-set but I call bullshit on the alleged jealousy of Cordy's fan fave status. Not least because it recently came out that Charisma used to struggle with memorising lines and Sarah had no time for that because she herself was always prepared/knew her lines. I can see how that would create tension.
Nearly everyone else who worked with her specifically mentioned she does not create drama on sets. She knows her lines, she doesn't flub them, she doesn't joke around. She shows up on time, does the job, and keeps everything on schedule without any pettiness.
But for a woman to not be all huge and giggles, well of course she is a monster!
I also think the AH/SMG drama was complete misogynist bullshit. They were very tight as young women. They grew up, met their husbands, developed their own separate lives and new identities. Sometimes people fall out and friendships don't last as you grow and change. People fight. That doesn't mean someone has to be the bad guy.
Funny to hear about this tho, I'd have killed for more gossip back in the day.
Anyway, I always liked Riley. I didn't understand the hate. It was nice for Buffy to have a "normal" relationship. And having seen so many shows do this, with their main characters dating a "normal" person for a while, simply as a foil to the more exciting character, I really think BTVS did a great job with Riley. He fit into the gang and her life really well. I didn't think he would ever win a "great love" contest over Angel or Spike, but I still liked him and enjoyed them together while it lasted.
i feel like the more popular the show, the more wild the bts drama is. see also: the x-files, castle, i think every show joss whedon has ever touched??? idk but i always love reading this kind of shit, even for shows i'm not into.
Case in point SMG wasn't the decision maker for continuing a show it's not up to her to inform the other cast she's not their boss and how would she know that not everyone had been told.
AH was the real low key trouble maker always playing the martryed victim
AND MY SLEEP DEPRIVED ASS READ THAT AS ANTHONY HEAD WAS THE REAL LOW KEY TROUBLE MAKER lolllll
Also I LOATHED Fred/Amy blech everything about her annoyed me I don't even like her in other stuff.
