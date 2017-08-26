ONTD Original: The drama behind the Buffyverse

OP how did you fail to mention that James Marsters is a creeper and wrote a song about Michelle Trachtenberg that talks about a young girl who keeps flirting with an older guy when she was like 14??? Reply

http://songmeanings.com/m/songs/view/11 8915/



Is that really about her?! I just Googled and UHHHIs that really about her?! Reply

Here he is joking about her being 18: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVIuAVr 4AL8&feature=youtu.be I think he's only ever joked about it, but it's a gross song even if it's not about her. Reply

Oh my GOD. "I'm too grown up to be your man?"



... I need a shower, or, like, six. Reply

oh good lord no Reply

EWWWWWWWWWWW WTF Reply

Oh my god, what?! Reply

I remember downloading that song as a dumb 15 year old with no knowledge of buffy cast gossip, and immediately figuring out the song was about her. Reply

I've heard SO much 'gossip' about James sleeping with fans and band groupies at cons/after gigs etc so this does not surprise me one bit. Reply

He's such a fucking creeper. Reply

And then he married a fangirl half is age. Teen me would have been devastated Reply

Ugh I remember when I first heard about that, I wanted brain bleach. Reply

lmao omg yeah james was just never agl and I say this as a spuffy fan from when i was a teen Reply

i didn't know about this ish, thank you for sharing. ugh. Reply

Ugh what the heck? Reply

Isn't Boreanaz also a right-wing d-bag and a cheater? Dunno if that was relevant in those days, but I feel like I heard that later on. Gr8 job, OP! Reply

I just remember that when he was married for the first time on the show he said he had to "pay" his wife every time he had a kissing scene/sex scene. I think he took her shopping or something and then it turned out he was a cheater irl. Reply

He cheated on his second wife while she was pregnant with a long time fling of his. One of those chicks who is always hooking up with a celeb. Reply

wouldn't surprise me re: DB but brendon is also an abusive alcoholic, so it seems like a team: no one situation. Reply

The only reason Boreanaz continues to get lead roles is because he's white, male and a lot of people loved how uber patriotic his character on Bones was. His acting is nothing special and his looks have gone downhill since the early 2000s.



Hes made a career off the fact that he was a lot fo tweenagers frist crushes because of this show. Reply

I always thought Booth on Bones was basically DB playing himself. Reply

he's a real piece of shit irl and it's so disappointing Reply

yeah he cheated on his current (?) wife and then they did a magazine cover? article? where he said they were gonna work on getting through it as a family as if his his cheating was inclement weather and not his failure Reply

he's defo a cheater, he was a little too close for comfort with smg while he was married with his first wife and was in the circle of celeb names linked to that chick who was cheating with tiger woods i wanna say Reply

yes but his father is a national treasure. Reply

ohhh yasss this will be a good read Reply

time for a rewatch.



All these years later and Riley (and the initiative) still pisses me off Reply

Riley was just an awful boyfriend. He was so insecure and made Buffy feel like shit for being capable. Reply

Ugh, Riley is such a bore. Reply

I didn't care for the Initiative plotline but tbh I really liked Riley's character in Season 4. I feel like they ended up ruining him later on, maybe when they decided to get rid of his character, but I feel like a lot of later Riley was just a completely different character than who he was in the beginning. They did him dirty imo. Reply

you know as an adult rewatching this show, riley is actually kinda great, until that character assasination in s5 with the vamp cheating or whatever the hell they did Reply

Parent

mte he's literally the only boyfriend Buffy ever had that didn't stalk her, attempt to rape her, or get into a relationship with her while she was underage.



Which is a REALLY low bar but when you have Angel and Spike for comparison....S4 Riley was actually ok and Buffy seemed happy with him, I never got why he was so hated by the fandom back then other than for not being Angel. Reply

Parent

Agreed. Riley was her best BF. Reply

yes!! i was gonna say!



the riley/initiative storylines are good ideas badly written imo. watching it as an adult, i like riley more too Reply

Parent

I liked Riley a lot until S5. But get this -- when I found out about JW getting exposed, something clicked due to being very high and I realized that Riley's bs excuse he gave Buffy was veeeeeery similar to the excuses JW gave his wife when he came clean about his cheating Reply

Parent

Yeah I honestly didn't mind Riley at first, but they totally ruined his character and I was so turned off by all of his whining about Buffy's strength making him feel emasculated or whatever Reply

Parent

What pissed me of is that it was such a HUGE opportunity that was missed the US Military should NEVER had been involved in this entire season. I don't mind the Initiative existing but it should have been a reaction to one slayer being fucking insane and the other one quitting the Watcher's Council.



The Initiative should have been a group of Watchers who were like, "fine...we will train our own slayers in young recruits and also make our own Slayer with demon parts." I would have LOVED Buffy going to war with this rogue faction of Watcher's, Giles dealing with some of his best friends being enemies now, Ethan Raynes could have been put in there for good measure and eventually lead to Buffy going back to the Watcher's after the rogue ones were killed off. Reply

Parent

I had no idea about any of this! Back in more innocent times before I knew about internet fandom.



This is a great post. Reply

Are you sure? I am pretty certain she said she was team Bangel. She was never here for Spike. Reply

Well, it turns out Gellar herself is pretty clear on who should be Buffy’s No. 1. “People ask who I thought was Buffy’s ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously,” says Gellar. “There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story. I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel.”



[–]WilliamTheBloody3 1117 points 3 years ago

Spike or Angel?

permalinkembedsavegive gold

[–]Sarah_MichelleGellar[S] 2362 points 3 years ago

ANGEL

https://www.reddit.com/r/ANGEL/comm ents/3h5h03/did_smg_ever_address_the_buf fy_cameos_in_s5/



Much as there are fans and detractors of the season, the Buffy team also has a differing of opinions. “I’ve always said that season 6 was not my favorite,” says Gellar. “I felt it betrayed who she was. Even just getting to talk to Joss and be able to get his opinion was not as easy when he’s not upstairs. He had three shows. He had Angel and Firefly so that was hard. But he made sure to dedicate the time to season 7 and that was his promise to me: that we would right all the wrongs and he kept that promise.”

http://ew.com/tv/2017/04/03/buffy-reuni on-season-6/



I remember James Marsters even commented on it. From EW:Well, it turns out Gellar herself is pretty clear on who should be Buffy’s No. 1. “People ask who I thought was Buffy’s ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously,” says Gellar. “There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story. I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel.”[–]WilliamTheBloody3 1117 points 3 years agoSpike or Angel?permalinkembedsavegive gold[–]Sarah_MichelleGellar[S] 2362 points 3 years agoANGELMuch as there are fans and detractors of the season, the Buffy team also has a differing of opinions. “I’ve always said that season 6 was not my favorite,” says Gellar. “I felt it betrayed who she was. Even just getting to talk to Joss and be able to get his opinion was not as easy when he’s not upstairs. He had three shows. He had Angel and Firefly so that was hard. But he made sure to dedicate the time to season 7 and that was his promise to me: that we would right all the wrongs and he kept that promise.”I remember James Marsters even commented on it. Reply

even as recent as that reddit ama she did she was very pro bangel Reply

Turns out I was wrong on my other reply, sorry for that! Reply

I feel like SMG got a lot of unnecessary hate on her shows. From Susan Lucci to Alyson Hannigan. She sounds like someone who is very confident and knew what she wanted and this seems to rub people the wrong way

Eta: very cool post op. This buffy fan appreciates it ☺️

Edited at 2017-08-26 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply



Eta: very cool post op. This buffy fan appreciates it ☺️



Edited at 2017-08-26 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

This is exactly how I feel. A lot fo other people ahve said shes really funny and pleasant to work with. I think a lot of people see being assertive as being a bitch. Reply

i don't know why SMG got all the blame for her supposed feud with Susan Lucci. lucci was close to 50 when SMG joined AMC while SMG was only 15 or 16. Reply

Seth Green has said that SMG gets put down for having a lot of qualities that men are usually praised for. I can definitely see that being true in an industry that treats women like meat puppets. Reply

There's so much said about her but some people (like Seth) really adore her. I like that everyone seemed to grow out of their drama and they all seem to get on now... bar this new Nick/David/reunion drama. Reply

Seth is such a gift Reply

agreed, plus i think she got burned by hollywood drama in her teen years that it made her chilly to making friends with folks in the industry. I thought it was really telling that her wedding had few hollywood folks and was mostly made up of their non-famous families and friends Reply

It's nice to know at least one member of the Buffy cast wasn't a brat about SMG not wanting to be bff, bless Seth for sticking up for her and I def think he didn't lie. Reply

ita i think her on-set "attitude" has been totally blown out of proportion



she was just really professional and assertive tbh Reply

I was obsessed with Buffy as a teen and kept up with a lot of the BTS gossip at the time. I remember people would basically say she was very no-nonsense and serious on set. She and Aly were friends early on, but ~allegedly that changed when Emma Caufield was cast. Aly and Emma became good friends but SMG didn't like Emma. By the end I think she was only really close to Michelle T. Reply

Parent

I think she gets a lot of crap because she doesn't view/treat her costars like family. She goes to work, does an amazing job and goes home. That's not a bad thing. Reply

Yeah idgi because she's had lots of other shows although less successful which means the industry continues to want to work with her, but imo she's a consummate professional which I guess means bitch to misogynists. Reply

iirc she got some subtle shit/shade from the cast for not wanting to hang out after hours, like when she didn't want to get together at joss' for those singalongs/readings/whatever-the-fuck-he-w as-doing. team smg tbh... i see enough of my coworkers at work, why tf would i want to spent even more time with them outside of work??

and it was fucking stupid how alyson seemed to blame smg and not joss re: the show's cancellation. Reply



and it was fucking stupid how alyson seemed to blame smg and not joss re: the show's cancellation. Reply

It's messy tbh, and you see it in a lot of shows too where if a cast member has their own life outside of the show and doesn't want to spend 24/7 with their castmates they're suddenly "HATED" and "A BITCH" (because those accusations only seem to apply to women, naturally).



Like people can be friendly at work with their colleagues, but not spending every second outside of work with your coworkers is supposedly a major sin now.



As is being assertive, professional, and treating a job like a job. Wild. But nothing women do is EVER right, so! Reply

And wasn't there something about how it was Joss's job to advise the cast that the show was ending, and the guy didn't want to? I can't recall exactly, but he WAS the boss. He should have told the cast/crew when the show was ending, and not just expected SMG to keep it a secret until he decided he was going to tell people. Which btw? people need to know if their jobs are ending as soon as possible. They need to make plans for next jobs/purchases, the whole life thing. Reply

P much. She's always come across as very no-nonsense and someone who likes to keep boundaries between work and personal life... but apparently that = bitch if you're a woman.



She did have some tension with Charisma on-set but I call bullshit on the alleged jealousy of Cordy's fan fave status. Not least because it recently came out that Charisma used to struggle with memorising lines and Sarah had no time for that because she herself was always prepared/knew her lines. I can see how that would create tension. Reply

Yeah, I think this stunt double husband is the only one to ever claim SMG was a "diva" on set. And that guy seemed completely unhinged. I remember he made other statements about how when SMG was on talk shows and they asked her about the stunts, he was furious that



Nearly everyone else who worked with her specifically mentioned she does not create drama on sets. She knows her lines, she doesn't flub them, she doesn't joke around. She shows up on time, does the job, and keeps everything on schedule without any pettiness.



But for a woman to not be all huge and giggles, well of course she is a monster!



I also think the AH/SMG drama was complete misogynist bullshit. They were very tight as young women. They grew up, met their husbands, developed their own separate lives and new identities. Sometimes people fall out and friendships don't last as you grow and change. People fight. That doesn't mean someone has to be the bad guy. Reply

SMG comes across as somebody who is very professional, to the point that other people would be put out because she doesn't fit the warm and accommodating stereotype that some expect a woman to be. Reply

Some gossip: Alyson Hannigan had a crush on Marc Blucas, the actor who played Riley Finn. An old roommate of mine is friends with Marc and would attend cast parties with him. He said Alyson was allll over him.. Reply

I'm a sucker for redheads so I always liked him. Reply

What? Did they ever end up hooking up? Reply

i don't think so. Reply

marc blucas was on an episode of house and i loved him Reply

I never loved Riley but I'm kinda bummed out Marc wasn't invited to the reunion. Was he the only main credits cast that wasn't there? (Except AH who couldn't make it.) Reply

Link

he played the same character (riley) in that jane austen book club movie but emily blunt made his character redeemable



Edited at 2017-08-26 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

I must be one of the very few people who didn't mind Riley in S4, Buffy needed the 'normal boyfriend' experience for a bit...until she didn't.



Funny to hear about this tho, I'd have killed for more gossip back in the day. Reply

Idk, wasn't she already with Alexis Denisoff by the time Riley appeared???



Anyway, I always liked Riley. I didn't understand the hate. It was nice for Buffy to have a "normal" relationship. And having seen so many shows do this, with their main characters dating a "normal" person for a while, simply as a foil to the more exciting character, I really think BTVS did a great job with Riley. He fit into the gang and her life really well. I didn't think he would ever win a "great love" contest over Angel or Spike, but I still liked him and enjoyed them together while it lasted. Reply

Great post, OP!! Makes me want to rewatch, although I also reallyyyy should not start that right now.



ty! I am doing a rewatch along with a podcast that I listen to. Makes it easier to do 1 ep a week with them right before they put up an ep discussing it. Reply

Buffering the Campire Slayer was a funny podcast to listen to . Reply

what podcast you listn to Reply

i feel like the more popular the show, the more wild the bts drama is. see also: the x-files, castle, i think every show joss whedon has ever touched??? idk but i always love reading this kind of shit, even for shows i'm not into. lmfao this shit is more entertaining than the actual show ever wasi feel like the more popular the show, the more wild the bts drama is. see also: the x-files, castle, i think every show joss whedon has ever touched??? idk but i always love reading this kind of shit, even for shows i'm not into. Reply

i would love to get some tell-all report in the Castle drama Reply

The drama behind Castle made me strongly dislike NAthan Fillion. Like he does not deserve to have a great career aftwer the shit he pulled. Reply

he refused to film a lot of scenes with stana towards the end or something, wanted a lot of vacations. he fucked up the show towards the end because the actress tamala jones (?), lanie, she was fired. stana was almost fired because nathan wanted a season to himself/wanted to reboot the show. like, it became a dumpster fire and i abandoned ship. god. Reply

I remember watching it all go down from the sidelines and honestly Fillion sounds like the absolute worst Primadonna. Reply

Coming from someone who was only watching from the sidelines bc I love drama (I never really watched the show unless my mom had it on), I thought Nathan came off like a major jackass throughout all of that and I was very Team Stana. But then I heard from a friend of a friend who worked on the show that Stana was reaaaally nasty to the crew, and had been forever (which made me recall that blind item circa S1 that everyone thought was Nathan and Stana, where a lead actor publicly cussed out the lead actress for being rude to other people on set). I didn't get any other deets tho. sowhatisthetruth.gif Reply

Glee is a terrible show, but the behind the scenes drama is super intereseting Reply

lmfao you didn't lie 😂 Buffy may have been revolutionary for its time but I don't think it's aged well Reply

The fact that Gillian and David get along so well now after everything that happened on txf bts is one of the biggest plot twists I've ever seen. Reply

I still want the details on what happened on The Good Wife that was so bad that they wrote the show around two actresses never connecting onscreen again! Reply

This is a pretty great resource if you have hours/days to spare getting lost down an X-Files/David-and-Gillian related rabbit hole. (It's not really tagged well, so it is pretty much a case of going through the posts. It's probably easiest to work from the back of the archive forward if you're after the ~historical info.) Reply

Woah I didn't know about the David Boreanaz vs Nicholas Brendon thing from the reunion Reply

One of these things is not like the other in that photo. Yeesh Reply

Didn't Alyson Hannigan and Julie Benz also hate each other? I feel like Alyson once did an interview where she said Julie was super mean to her during the filming of the pilot episode or something Reply

Imo AH was the real low key trouble maker always playing the martryed victim. I liked her characters on buffy and himym but seemed to me she's always been resentful that she wasn't the breakout star.



Case in point SMG wasn't the decision maker for continuing a show it's not up to her to inform the other cast she's not their boss and how would she know that not everyone had been told. Reply

I was just scrolling again to check new comments (having read the comment above earlier), and just read your reply on it's own...



AH was the real low key trouble maker always playing the martryed victim



AND MY SLEEP DEPRIVED ASS READ THAT AS ANTHONY HEAD WAS THE REAL LOW KEY TROUBLE MAKER lolllll Reply

I think you're right about Alyson resenting not being the breakout star, I remember when they moved to UPN she was gushing about how finally they were on a network that recognised that the show was an ensemble, whereas no one at the WB knew her name before the American Pie movies. Umm no, Buffy was centred on Buffy first and foremost, the clue is in the title Reply

Yep, she said that she was really excited to shoot the pilot, but then Julie was so mean to her and made her cry. Reply

I don't trust that, either. Julie's so bubbly and seems to be really non-combative when it comes to life. At least from what I've seen of her. Reply

i could never get into angel the series tbh Reply

Me neither it never really clicked with me and I just didnt find it interesting at all. Reply

I prefer it to BtVS nowadays. Reply

how come? Reply

Same. I only watched the episodes that featured faith or Buffy and the characters never really caught me. Reply

i can appreciate it as a part of the universe (and it has it's moments) but i always prefer btvs Reply

I watched, and I've rewatched, but it always feels like a chore when I do. I don't understand how it apparently aged better than Buffy, because it's such a snoozefest in comparison. Reply

I really disliked the first few eps, but by the end of the season it had found its groove and I thought season two was great. Reply

I liked it at the same, but I find most of it pretty boring now whenever I try and rewatch it. Maybe because I always connected to Buffy's character more than I ever did Angel Reply

I liked Angel sorta, except for Connor returning which was wack and he wasn't near hot enough to be plausible as DB and CC offspring. lol I know he went on to mad men and is now married to Alexis and they have bbs but still.



Link

Link

i love the Sarah Michelle Gellar vs Susan Lucci feud.



yes lmao



god susan lucci is a piece of work. who fights with a 15yr old? lmao Reply

omg I just got flashbacks to faye dunaway vs. hillary Duff lmfao Reply

