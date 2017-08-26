August 26th, 2017, 02:25 pm mistqueens Colton Haynes Shows His Ass on Instagram... Literally Strugglign actor Colton Haynes shared a few pics from his vacation. Click the arrow to see Colton's better side.SourceONTD, would you eat it? Tagged: actor / actress, lgbtq / rights, nobody, nudes / nsfw / nip slips Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 133133 comments Add comment
Also this
Re: Also this
Re: Also this
Edit: idk grammar.
Edited at 2017-08-26 07:47 pm (UTC)
His dimples (both face and ass) are adorable though
Regarding Colton, yeah I'd eat it.
Maybe that's why
I don't think alike re:Colton but this is definitely me with Matt Bomer.
now he's got a sugar daddy, kids from God knows who, is now saying being closet was wrong, even tho it helped his career!
definition of the f word.