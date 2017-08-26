Andy Murray withdraws from the US Open.
More on the news that Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 26, 2017
A day after Federer and Nadal are drawn into the same half at the US Open, Murray, who had a pretty nice looking draw, has been forced to withdraw due to injury.
What this means for the draw:
USTA statement on impact of Andy Murray’s withdrawal from US Open. Marin Cilic moves to Murray's position. pic.twitter.com/kAzBryiXd2— Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) August 26, 2017
Have read he was almost in tears making the announcement, horrible for him, I hope he gets well soon, cos if he shuts down the year should we even tennis?
Cilic is the 5th seed.
NOT HIM HE MUST STAAAAAAAAY
ugh at Fedal being in the same half .
I'm going to the quarters this year, I just want to see a competitive match.
I'm going to his charity thing in Glasgow again this year so hoping he can still play at that..
I'm sure he is super disappointed. It hurts when you train for something and then have to drop out for a reason beyond your control.