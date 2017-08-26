Andy Murray withdraws from the US Open.

ooo too bad. I saw him play at the Open last year. I've got tickets for the 9/1 night session. Reply

nooooo :( I love him, hope he gets better soon, he's having the worst year. At least he'll have almost no points to defend next year... Reply

worked well for Rafa and Roger this year, just saying. Reply

Oh no. :( He was limping a bit when I watched his practice on Thursday but he was hitting clean and I thought he was okay. Reply

Good. The gremlin should just quit, period. Reply

wow harsh af Reply

yoooo zverev could actually make finals!!! Reply

I assume they'll just shift Fed down to the bottom bracket or will they put a LL in Andy's spot? Reply

They won't move Fed. They're moving Cilic instead. Reply

Weird. Isn't he now the 2nd seed basically? Reply

As the OOP has not been released, this is the rule which is followed. Rule was changed this year (only Cilic would have moved last year). pic.twitter.com/5usiNOtMd3 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 26, 2017



Cilic is the 5th seed. Well, this is the rule apparently.Cilic is the 5th seed. Reply

Since they're moving a seed anyway so why not the next highest one? But at least, there's a rule in place and it's not arbitrary.



They can't move Roger, he's still fucked. Reply

It's really weird, I'm starting to imagine the draw like a giant pyramid of cans or Jenga. If you move Cream of Fed, it'll bring the whole thing down lol Reply

lol I realise I made it sound like it was only Roger who couldn't be moved.



NOT HIM HE MUST STAAAAAAAAY Reply

I was thinking that if they move Roger, they'd be shifting things for both brackets -- which I assume it didn't for this, right? That the bottom bracket is the only one affected...unless Marin was in the top bracket. Now, I'm confused lol Reply

maybe it's time to look into the number of mandatory events. there's an awful high number of injuries among the highest rank players. Reply

to be fair most of them are post 30, that's probably got more to do with it than the schedule. Reply

Is 2017 going to end like this Fed / Nadal / Fed / Fed or like that Fed / Nadal / Fed / Nadal

ugh at Fedal being in the same half .





You know US Open are fuming, they haven't had a Fedal match yet let alone final and this was a good chance for one. Reply

It's hilarious that the photo of Andy screaming always seems to be the same whatever newspaper, whatever year, only the shirt and hat changes. Reply

At this point, apart from Fedal, who's even gonna turn up to WTFs? Reply

Heh, a Fedal only WTFs would be fitting. Rafa would probably get destroyed because hello indoor hardcourts but it's Fedal, the losses hurt me less when it's Roger. <3 Reply

Indoor courts are slow as fuck now, Rafa would win. That treacle they had at WTF in 2015 was a joke. Reply

There is a real danger of Sam Querrey qualifying. Reply

Time for Delpo to rise. Reply

Man, he had the easiest draw too.

I'm going to the quarters this year, I just want to see a competitive match. Reply

Ugh I'm so sad about this but he does need to take a break, I think he'll be out for the season now.

I'm going to his charity thing in Glasgow again this year so hoping he can still play at that.. Reply

He should have called it a season when Novak did. That hip wasn't getting better. Reply

