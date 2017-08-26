Roger

Andy Murray withdraws from the US Open.




A day after Federer and Nadal are drawn into the same half at the US Open, Murray, who had a pretty nice looking draw, has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

What this means for the draw:



Source, source

Have read he was almost in tears making the announcement, horrible for him, I hope he gets well soon, cos if he shuts down the year should we even tennis?
