A new streaming service offers free movies to more than 200 library systems in the US




► More than 200 libraries across the US are now using the streaming platform Kanopy, which lets cardholders stream films for free on their computers, phone apps or via Roku.
► Emphasis is on international and documentary films and not so much Hollywood films.
► Binge watching not really allowed: Each library system has placed a limit on the maximum number of movies a cardholder can watch in a month.
► Source article lists a sample of movies included, such as "The Naked City," "Close-Up," and "Tower."

SOURCE: Twitter

Do you have a library card, ONTD?
