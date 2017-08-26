A new streaming service offers free movies to more than 200 library systems in the US

Binge watching not really allowed: Each library system has placed a limit on the maximum number of movies a cardholder can watch in a month.



Well, that's fucking dumb and a good way to limit exposure to these international movies and documentaries.

The limit can be from 3 - 20 movies depending on the library, idk that sounds like a lot to me. but i don't really watch a lot of movies anymore, less than 10 per month.

it's a free service being offered and having 5-10 free movies to watch is better than none. plus, it gives the service more incentive to participate since if people like the platform they'll be able to sign up to watch more content. should they be offering everyone complete, 100% access and have to fold over because nobody signs up for the actual thing? of course not. that's what would actually be dumb.

you aren't entitled to them offering their whole library to you for free. just be grateful it's even an option at all, ffs.



you aren't entitled to them offering their whole library to you for free. just be grateful it's even an option at all, ffs.

ikr, i can't at people getting disgruntled as to limitations on a new free service lol

dumb but good? choose one, sis.



dumb but good? choose one, sis.

and it's a library, how limiting people to spend 13 hours bine watching shows inside is dumb?

please donate to your local library's Friends group

i just got into filmstruck. it's a nice alternative/companion to netflix.

oh snap. my library doesn't have it but I am alumni for my university which does have it. OOooOooooooOOo.

Awesome! Yeah my library has it too. I just saw it advertised there recently and coming across the tweet today reminded me to sign up with my library card!

FML the university doesn't allow alumni or community members to access Kanopy. BITCHESSSS.

I finally got a roku and i'm pleasantly surprised at all the free movie and tv options. i really only checked out the horror sections of the apps, but there is a lot of stuff. I was going to watch a horror anthology called Creature Feature that came out last year but ONTD has distracted me, lol.

I love my Roku but I've barely checked out stations. I usually use YouTube or Netflix but I do love the nasa channel for launches

Which one did you get? I've been toying with the idea of getting one.

We got the cheapest one lol it's the Roku premier. I've only had it for like a day now LOL but I am really liking it. So much nicer to watch Netflix on my TV than my laptop!

As soon I get a new tv/monitor, i'm getting a roku. I have a chromecast but is very limited

I appreciate this.

"Thousands of Free Movies"



aka boring shit no one would ever pay to watch.



like the crap Netflix keeps adding every week from places like Luakitzustan or some shit.

Netflix can't afford to buy the rights to good movies when they stay making quality art like 13 Reasons Why and Gaga 5'2" ❤️

Lots of ppl pay for Criterion collection movies tho lol.

I was super excited about all the international movies Netflix added. I was thinking about getting rid of it before I saw them.

Very inaccurate comment, tbh.

Oh my old college has access to it... let me go see what they got.

I just started my grad school program for information and library science! My future librarian self is so excited by any library news! :)



This is like hoopla but strictly for film? And lesser known ones? I know the limit seems..ahem..limiting but hoopla has a 5 check out limit a month and I personally think it's enough. I never reach it. But I also love holding physical copies.

Congrats :) Librarians rock!

How exciting! When I was a kid we went to DC and when my dad asked me what I wanted to see I said the Library of Congress. I was quite sad that it wasn't the biggest, bestest library in the world.

It's one of them!

I just started my LIS program on Monday! I'm already subscribed to so many newsletters regarding library news. I'm a bit ridiculous!

Congratulations! I got my MLIS in 2012 and I'm a school media specialist. Do you know what you want to do?

If you ever have any questions, feel free to ask!



If you ever have any questions, feel free to ask!

Woooot!! I'm about to start my last semester for my MLIS (concentration in archives). Enjoy it :D

congrats. Being a Librarian is one of the most rewarding things in the world

This is such a nice thing. I love documentaries and I've been looking for some international stuff so I'll probably try this.

I used this the other day to watch The Watermelon Woman. Pretty useful! (I am actually at the library rn, as it happens.)

oh cool my university has this!! thanks for making this post op!

My local library is run like a coffeehouse/daycare meaning it's too fucking loud. It was annoying when I was trying to find a place that had free Wi-Fi to study for the GRE.

Oooo! I hope my library gets it. It sounds similar to hoopla in the checkout policy and somewhat movie content.



I'm still bitter we changed from Overdrive to axis360.

