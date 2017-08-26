A new streaming service offers free movies to more than 200 library systems in the US
► More than 200 libraries across the US are now using the streaming platform Kanopy, which lets cardholders stream films for free on their computers, phone apps or via Roku.
► Emphasis is on international and documentary films and not so much Hollywood films.
► Binge watching not really allowed: Each library system has placed a limit on the maximum number of movies a cardholder can watch in a month.
► Source article lists a sample of movies included, such as "The Naked City," "Close-Up," and "Tower."
Do you have a library card, ONTD?
Well, that's fucking dumb and a good way to limit exposure to these international movies and documentaries.
you aren't entitled to them offering their whole library to you for free. just be grateful it's even an option at all, ffs.
and it's a library, how limiting people to spend 13 hours bine watching shows inside is dumb?
aka boring shit no one would ever pay to watch.
like the crap Netflix keeps adding every week from places like Luakitzustan or some shit.
This is like hoopla but strictly for film? And lesser known ones? I know the limit seems..ahem..limiting but hoopla has a 5 check out limit a month and I personally think it's enough. I never reach it. But I also love holding physical copies.
If you ever have any questions, feel free to ask!
I'm still bitter we changed from Overdrive to axis360.