Original 'It' makeup artist speaks out on Tim Curry's Pennywise



  • Tim Curry's Pennywise was wholly designed by makeup artist Bart Nixon. He was also responsible for the other monsters in the film such as the werewolf and the skeleton in the lake.

  • Describes it as "a clown version of Lon Chaney's Phantom of the Opera"; ', that was a conscious aesthetic decision on my part, in terms of the shape of the head and the upturned nose and all that stuff."

  • Some rejected ideas included Pennywise being more kid-friendly for the first part and more gruesome and corpse-like for the part with the adults.

  • Wanted primary colors for Pennywise; bright red and blue, etc. "I wanted everything to be very stark and primary like a live-action cartoon."

