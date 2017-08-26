Original 'It' makeup artist speaks out on Tim Curry's Pennywise

Tim Curry's Pennywise was wholly designed by makeup artist Bart Nixon. He was also responsible for the other monsters in the film such as the werewolf and the skeleton in the lake.
Describes it as "a clown version of Lon Chaney's Phantom of the Opera"; ', that was a conscious aesthetic decision on my part, in terms of the shape of the head and the upturned nose and all that stuff."
Some rejected ideas included Pennywise being more kid-friendly for the first part and more gruesome and corpse-like for the part with the adults.
Wanted primary colors for Pennywise; bright red and blue, etc. "I wanted everything to be very stark and primary like a live-action cartoon."
Even I'm shocked by the hype and positive feedback it's gotten. I went to see Dunkirk a few weeks back, and 3/4 of the audience was people (mostly men) over 60, and even they were gasping and "ahhhing" at the trailer. One guy exclaimed "now that shit looks good!".
The trailer for the new movie did scare me, though it's bc I know what's coming.
give me this swedish abortion of a human or give me death
But then my mom pointed out that Tim Curry's was so good that they basically had to do something completely different in the remake.
Still wondering if all of the kids having disturbing child sex in the sewer will be included in this version ugh
i thought the same re: pennywise looking creepy but then i saw the clip of him w georgie and he seems pretty charming and clown-like tbh? idk
I'll definitely see it either way w/ the makeup, I'm actually really excited for this. The original was really campy which was fine and I loved it, but this is like the Real Horror edition which yassss
The rest of the house was amazing and filled with all sorts of Vancouver-made movie props. But the house always smelled like soup.
because this is not fucking cool
It's just not realistic gif to never post a phobia that someone might have
Oooooooooooh, this would've been cool. I wish we got to see that, tbh.
I concur with above comments re: Pennywise's appearance in the original; I feel like him being more kid-friendly to LURE the children to him makes him creepier than outright looking scary from the start. The look for the new Pennywise is fine work and all, though, I can appreciate that.