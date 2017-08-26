Original 'It' makeup artist speaks out on Tim Curry's Pennywise

so is this movie going to be a flop or what?? Reply

Thread

Link

Nope, it's gearing to be a huge success. Early reaction from a screening has also been extremely positive so far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't wait Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm expecting it to break box office records for a horror film. The Stranger Things hype is real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. Horror movies have been shit the last few Falls so the bar is set pretty low. And other than that movie with JLaw idk of any others that are coming soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No offense, but a quick google search would do a lot of good, lol.



Even I'm shocked by the hype and positive feedback it's gotten. I went to see Dunkirk a few weeks back, and 3/4 of the audience was people (mostly men) over 60, and even they were gasping and "ahhhing" at the trailer. One guy exclaimed "now that shit looks good!". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his pennywise was lowkey awful tbh. bill skarsgaard's actually looks terrifying Reply

Thread

Link

I think this pennywise is a little much tbh. I don't hate it or anything but it feels tryhard to me. Not that I could style it better haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean it was super campy like it was supposed to be so =/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The point of pennywise is that he's supposed to be appealing to children, tho. The new design looks like a cheap haunted house character...it's too on the nose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. Pennywise is supposed to lure children in, make them feel safe, and part of the reason why these kids ban together is bc they realize the clown, despite his make up and demeanor, isn't what he pretends/appears to be.



The trailer for the new movie did scare me, though it's bc I know what's coming.



Edited at 2017-08-26 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I never understood this criticism of the new Pennywise because Tim's didn't look approachable either. Idk what kid would look at him and think "oh yeah, he's trustworthy!". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Other way around for me. This new Pennywise looks like some boring victorian clown.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get Christina Aguilera to play it Reply

Thread

Link

Was there a post here about the clown-only screening at Alamo drafthouse? LOL. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! I miss too many posts when I can't check ONTD during the day :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









give me this swedish abortion of a human or give me death yawngive me this swedish abortion of a human or give me death Reply

Thread

Link

i never watched this ridic show but i wish i could get him in a decent vampire show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tried watching 3 eps and not only is it just horribly written and goofy af but his character is like an irredeemable incestuous rapist that we're somehow supposed to feel sorry for? idk no thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is this from???????????? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why do I find him so attractive? Yikes @ me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm kind of irritated with the new IT for making Pennywise look so disturbing because part of Pennywise's entire thing is that kids feel safe enough seeing a clown they're willing to stick their arm down a storm drain...no kid would see the new Pennywise and be like yeah this seems like a good idea??



But then my mom pointed out that Tim Curry's was so good that they basically had to do something completely different in the remake.



Still wondering if all of the kids having disturbing child sex in the sewer will be included in this version ugh Reply

Thread

Link

there's no sewer sex

i thought the same re: pennywise looking creepy but then i saw the clip of him w georgie and he seems pretty charming and clown-like tbh? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank god. That was the creepiest part of the book. I need to re-read it, I haven't read it since I was like 14.



I'll definitely see it either way w/ the makeup, I'm actually really excited for this. The original was really campy which was fine and I loved it, but this is like the Real Horror edition which yassss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao if I have to hear one more thing about the sewer sex. They're not going to include it. It's two pages out of a 1,000+ page book and it's all ontd will focus on in these posts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow that pic gave me a scary feeling lol my pennywise fear runs deep! Reply

Thread

Link

I used to baby sit for the guy who did the stop motion animation for the shower scene in IT. I discovered this when I went into their basement to get the kids some icecream and a miniature set along with a clown costume were waiting for me with the chest freezer.



The rest of the house was amazing and filled with all sorts of Vancouver-made movie props. But the house always smelled like soup. Reply

Thread

Link

His Pennywise was creepy for its time but does NOT hold up well at all, neither in the look or in his acting. People keep saying the new Pennywise is too obviously scary, but, like... that's the point?? He's out here trying to scare the shit out of these kids to feed off their fear. He's not supposed to be a happy, campy clown. He's supposed to be the stuff of nightmares. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know, there's a midline between Tim Curry's campy Pennywise to Bill's Victorian creep but I at least wanted him to be a fun happy clown until you notice that he has razor sharp teeth up close. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone said in another post that the new pennywise is too literal and I agree. He's not as scary to me because he *looks* evil. If I were Georgie I'd nope the fuck out of there as soon as I caught a glimpse of him in the sewer. Reply

Thread

Link

One time in college I saw a guy in full clown costume and makeup late at night grocery shopping in WalMart. That's all I have to add to this post. Reply

Thread

Link

So will the total BO for this be affected by Mother opening the next weekend, or will the core audiences see both anyway? Reply

Thread

Link

more like will mother be affected by it opening huge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Re-watched the mini series last week. I preferred that take on Pennywise because I could definitely see a child believing/trusting them. This new one is whole lot of "nope." Reply

Thread

Link

so can we make posts with pictures on the front page that trigger other people's phobias!?

because this is not fucking cool Reply

Thread

Link

Some people have phobias about dogs, but we will put pictures of dogs on the front page.



It's just not realistic gif to never post a phobia that someone might have Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that isn't even a scary picture of him, it's literally just a clown with some makeup. I can understand not wanting the creepy pics, but this picture is akin to a picture of a dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link