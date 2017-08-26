Taylor Swift broke spotify and vevo records
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" has broken the US Spotify record for biggest opening day (3.8M streams).— chart data (@chartdata) August 26, 2017
1-Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do broke spotify record for the biggest opening day with 3.8M streams .
2- it's the most viewed lyric video in 24hours .
3- Over 20,000,000 listened to Look What You Made Me Do on Pop Radio in the first day .
4- Fastest song to reach number 1 on itunes . it took 30 mns
she's so over :((( bye despacito
mirá lo que me has hecho hacer taytay!
very dated aesthetic
otherwise she'd be facing katy perry levels of backlash right now. the music sucks. the critics hate it. she comes off like a 16 year old white brat.
Might want to pass that memo along to your fave.
What a Republican way of thinking.
sounds familiar
She won't face Katy-esque backlash as long as Trump-supporting media don't turn against her. By that I mean TMZ smear campaigns etc.
"The critics don't like it"
"O-ok. It'll get to #1...but only one week!"
"Well f-f-fine! She won't beat adeles record!"
"Why are there poc back up dancers standing behind her??? Is she trying to say she's superior to them?!"
"SHE USED HER MOMS CANCER FOR HER OWN BENEFIT"
-ONTD the past 3 days
Try again next era, maybe? :)
I want to take back my 3 streams 🙉
Same. Here comes round 2 of Oh No Tay Didn't.
But the "hate watch" culture is annoying and I don't quite get it either.
People are lying to themselves if they actually think that is the case...
the fact that this is breaking records and an album with welcome to new york on it has an album of the year grammy and Red got nothing is a tragedy.
