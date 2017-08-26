gaylor

Taylor Swift broke spotify and vevo records




1-Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do broke spotify record for the biggest opening day with 3.8M streams .
2- it's the most viewed lyric video in 24hours .
3- Over 20,000,000 listened to Look What You Made Me Do on Pop Radio in the first day .
4- Fastest song to reach number 1 on itunes . it took 30 mns


she's so over :((( bye despacito


source : https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/901481947033092096
