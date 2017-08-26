Taylor Swift broke spotify and vevo records

She'll get a single week at #1 , Despacito will go on to break the record, and the world will carry on. Reply

Mte Reply

how can people support her after she stayed quiet about Donald Trump during the election when every single pop star denounced him and were actively urging people and their fans to vote against him but she cared more about her brand than anything else.



Her stans are mostly white women and 53% of them voted for Trump, they see no problem here tbh Reply

Because we hate despacito more. Reply

Did Justin Bieber denounce Donald Trump and actively urge people to vote against him? Reply

I'm sure Hillary would have won if Taylor openly denounced Trump on twitter. Reply

her song is so bad it's making me want to buy despacito



mirá lo que me has hecho hacer taytay! Reply

isn't the record for continuous weeks? Reply

Omg. ot, but this scene was amazing! Reply

Season 2 finale had me feeling all the feels, TBH. I actually cheered at this scene. Reply

he is the handsomest old man. Reply

Link

ew Reply

the old taylor can't come 2 the phone rn............... she's dead pic.twitter.com/YspJgul7OB — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) August 25, 2017

Good job emo Taylor! Reply

LMAO Reply

hahaha omg Reply

very dated aesthetic

lmao the lyric video instantly reminded me of emily the strange very dated aesthetic

Link

YES this is what it reminded me of too, its so 2007 Reply

Link

omg I might need to watch the lyric video now, I still have a ton of love for Emily the Strange, idgaf Reply

Link

lmao Reply

she's lucky she has a very large built up fan base, that's all i have to say on this matter.





otherwise she'd be facing katy perry levels of backlash right now. the music sucks. the critics hate it. she comes off like a 16 year old white brat. Reply

Having a ton of huge, loyal fans isn't luck. Its called talent, hard work, and good faith.



Might want to pass that memo along to your fave. Reply

there are plenty of artists with an abundance of talent but not a "huge, loyal" fan base. she's lucky. she's been marketed well. Reply

Parent

Having a ton of huge, loyal fans isn't luck. Its called talent, hard work, and good faith.
What a Republican way of thinking.



What a Republican way of thinking. Reply

Link

does this also apply to bieber? Reply

sounds familiar

… but here in Swift Country, fans are shaking off the bad reviews and say they’re still with Taylor 100 percent. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 25, 2017

MTE this could easily be her artpop/witness era but the stans will still take it to number one Reply

She won't face Katy-esque backlash as long as Trump-supporting media don't turn against her. By that I mean TMZ smear campaigns etc.



Edited at 2017-08-26 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Doesn't Katy have a huge fan base too? Isn't she the most followed person on twitter? Reply

Parent

you're not wrong, this song and this era's aesthetic is a mess. in the past, at least her image was cohesive but whatever she's doing now feels like a step backward. it's so dated looking and juvenile, I mean she's nearly 30 lol Reply

Link

disappointed but not surprised Reply

Queens only. 💅 Reply

"The critics don't like it"

"O-ok. It'll get to

"Well f-f-fine! She won't beat adeles record!"

"Why are there poc back up dancers standing behind her??? Is she trying to say she's superior to them?!"

"SHE USED HER MOMS CANCER FOR HER OWN BENEFIT"
-ONTD the past 3 days



-ONTD the past 3 days



"People don't stream Taylors music."
"The critics don't like it"
"O-ok. It'll get to #1 ...but only one week!"
"Well f-f-fine! She won't beat adeles record!"
"Why are there poc back up dancers standing behind her??? Is she trying to say she's superior to them?!"
"SHE USED HER MOMS CANCER FOR HER OWN BENEFIT"
-ONTD the past 3 days

wow did people really say that about her mum? yikes Reply

Hahaha Reply

Link

My favorite was "I can't wait to see her flop"



Try again next era, maybe? :) Reply

Link

Too real Reply

Link

The dancers one... Reply

Link

what a flop. Reply

I want to take back my 3 streams 🙉 Reply

I want my 2 minutes back tbh. Reply

Link

Remember those months when she was in hiding? Good times. I wish she would go back into the suitcase. Reply

Same. Here comes round 2 of Oh No Tay Didn't. Reply

Link

I'm still half convinced she had a secret baby. Reply

Link

LOL Reply

half of those listens are prob by people who heard how bad it was Reply

idg the logic here, if i hear something is truly awful before i listen to it why would i waste my time listening to it? Reply

bc it's only 3 minutes long and you want to see if it's true? Reply

Link

people love to make fun of things. same thing with bad movies, it's entertaining Reply

Link

come on sis, we ALL do that here Reply

Link

People want to form their own opinion on it?



Link

Link

*raises hand* I don't care for her music and since I live in Trumpland I'm going to here it a zillion times anyway, but once I saw on Facebook people talking about it I listened to it several times. All her singles have had great hooks and this goes....nowhere. Reply

Link

Yup. I listened to it in the car on the way home from work yesterday simply because I was listening to the playlist New Music Friday on Spotify. Didn't listen all the way through the song though Reply

Link

yeah and then they replayed it again and again out of revenge lmao Reply

Link

Shes definitely going number one and would have no matter what she released. Reply

as someone who regularly enjoys a mediocre taylor bop...im so mad this crap is getting rewarded. its not a good song.



the fact that this is breaking records and an album with welcome to new york on it has an album of the year grammy and Red got nothing is a tragedy. Reply

lmao I hate Welcome to New York so much Reply

Link

WTNY is a shit song and will always be one. Reply

Link

Out of the Woods and I Wish You Would*



Edited at 2017-08-26 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

the out of the woods bridge is the second best thing on that album after style Reply

Link

She's a trash human and the new song is awful but I'm not here for this Welcome to New York slander. Reply

mte. at this rate she'll never transition to folk-rock 😫

Ok. I love Red and think it has better tracks on it than all of 1989 but Stay Stay Stay is HORRIBLE and it is way worse than anything on 1989 and no one ever mentions it and it confuses me as to why lol Reply

I ghostwrote every word of this comment Reply

Link

ita Reply

Link

Excuse u the first 10 seconds of WTNY are good Reply

Link

ITA, it's so shitty Reply

