[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The moment they focused a bit on Alvis this episode and had the whole 'reckoning before dying' thing I knew he was a goner. I kinda liked him, not as much as Pree or Fancy, but it does suck. D'avin's got a lot of plot armor, he ain't going anywhere any time soon.

i didn't really care about that particular ~loss~, but then my feelings about the subject were already known. bye lmao



fancy remains the best. and my bae turin has a long way to go before he can redeem himself, but i am rooting for his crusty ass.



the closing song was incredible.



IF THIS DOESN'T GET RENEWED, I SWEAR TO GOD d'avin is now my #1 fave and idgaf. he has come so far from s1. he started off as a macho stereotype and he's turned into the funniest but also the most multi-layered character. i love him and luke was amazing in this ep :')

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Alvis has been such a non entity this season, then they focused on him a bit and confessing before dying, so I knew he was a goner. I liked him, but I liked others way more.



Fancy is the best and deserves better. I don' think Turin can be redeemed for me, but he can go down fighting the good fight.



The closing song was amazing.



He's not my favorite, but I'll give you that he's come a long way since S1 and has some great comedic relief moments, but I also completely bought his emotional moment with Dutch. I still hate Dutch/D'avin though.

ngl i HATED dutch/d'avin in s1, and i never liked their whole weird vibe, but this season i'm feeling it? i think it was important to show that he rejected her when it was just a physical thing (meaningless to both of them at the time), but when it meant something (like in this ep) they both went for it. idk idk i don't ship them at all but i like the way they were written in s3, to the point where i can actually accept or even enjoy the ship.



mte mte, it was weirdly predictable. but it made for a cool moment, at least.



ughhh turin's arc this season physically hurts me. he'll legit need to take a bullet for fancy for me to forgive him, though. and i love that fancy has had several big moments this season, even if he hasn't had that much screentime.



IKRRRRR if it gets cancelled i will not be able to handle it :'(



I agree about it being important that he rejected her when it was meaningless and I didn't mind how they got together this episode, but I still don't care for the ship. I'll probably accept it without seething, but I dunno if I'll ever enjoy it.



Cool moment is less cool for being predictable, but yeah.



I went from not liking Turin, to really enjoying him, to hating him for how he treated Fancy. He really would need to take a bullet for him for me to be ok with him again. I wish Fancy had more screen time or that we explored his backstory like we did Pree, but the moments he did get were good.



I can't have my fun, low rated genre SyFy shows cancelled on me. The ratings aren't good but other shows do worse, so that's what I'm counting on.

true, true. but the song really made it better.



ita ita. my heart broke when he betrayed fancy like that, and seemed so unapologetic too (that was another reason d'av is my new



ikr??? i need that reneweal announcement asap! lol i feel you, like i said in s1 i was totally seething, lol. it felt so unnecessary back then. now, and after this ep (and this whole season), i almost like it. but ngl if the show (hopefully) gets renewed, it's not like dutch and d'avin are gonna be dating. i think that same weird vibe will continue, probably.

true, true. but the song really made it better.

ita ita. my heart broke when he betrayed fancy like that, and seemed so unapologetic too (that was another reason d'av is my new #1 , he was so respectful to fancy). but idk, maybe it's because the actor is so good, but i'm hoping he is redeemed. ngl i wouldn't be surprised if turin just died a heroic death next week. i think fancy is going to be safe, at least (he better be!). ita, i would love to see more of his backstory, but maybe in S4, lol?

I don't mind a weird vibe, but I'm still against a full blown relationship between them.



The song did make it better.



The actor playing Turin is pretty good at making him likable, I still predict a heroic redemptive death, but they can always keep him alive and try to redeem him again. As long as Fancy and Pree survive, I don't care. I need more Fancy, more development and more backstory if we get that S4, which we'd better get.



ia, but i really don't think we need to worry about that, lol. imo it's not gonna happen.



lol mte, the actor really makes the character, turin could have been a totally dull, "evil boss" type of person, but he's so fun. ita, i really hope he's redeemed and survives, so he and fancy can rebuild their trust :')



imo pree is going to be safe too (and fancy, as i said). if we lose anybody else, it'll be turin (and maybe aneela or delle seyah, but i doubt it) Reply

I wasn't checking for Turin in S1, but he won me over in S2 and the actor made the most of a part that could have easily been just 'dick boss'. For your sake, I hope he redeems himself and survives, but honestly, he'll probably die and I wouldn't be too sad.



I don't think Aneela or Delle Seyah will die anytime soon, last season for the show, sure, but if they plan on having more, I think they'll survive. Pree and Fancy are probably safe for now as well, they got rid of their less interesting supporting character, they don't need to kill anyone else anytime soon.



lmaoo, thank you bb! tbh i agree, if anybody else is gonna die, it'll be him. at least i have faith that he won't die an asshole, you know? :D



ia ia. as soon as they started mentioning "the lady" i was like "ok so aneela isn't the real big bad, so she can survive". and lbr delle seyah will never die, lmao. Reply

Turin and his long hair need to ROT for what he did to Fancy, but tbh if Fancy is prepped to forgive and give a second chance so am I lmao. I was all up in their bromance and it hurt to see Fancy get betrayed. MY DESIGNATED HERO <33333 Reply

mte bb! my heart BROKE when turin did fancy so dirty! they had my fave dynamic! ngl this episode gave me hope. imo, turin will either redeem himself and die a heroic death, or he'll redeem himself and he and fancy will be BFFs again :') Reply

He should redeem himself by dying for fancy or BENDING THE KNEE Game of Thrones style tbh..... Reply

lmao yesss! i love him but even i can't deny that. Reply

PREACH...except i dunno, i think i might like fancy to an equal level hah.



PREACH...except i dunno, i think i might like fancy to an equal level hah.

to be honest, this episode pissed me off, i might be finished with the show.

I'm so angry about that death. We got barely any time with them this season. I'm ready to see the big battle.



I hope this show gets a season 4. It's such fun sci-fi. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Alvis was such a non entity this season, I really wish they'd have done more with him before killing him off. The minute he got a bit of focus this episode and all the 'reckoning before death' thing I knew he was a goner.



I hope the big battle doesn't disappoint, I'm here for it.



I hope the big battle doesn't disappoint, I'm here for it.

I really enjoyed this season and I need that S4.

If they renew this show they need to do away with Aneela/the whole doppleganger trope because it's way too much. If there is a S4 they need a new bid bad. I enjoyed the episode up until the ending not because I minded them killing off that character but because that scene almost made my eyes stuck up in my head from rolling them so hard. Reply

I don't think they'll get rid of Aneela, but I do see a team up of her and Dutch to fight a bigger bad, the Lady in the green.



They really telegraphed that death the whole episode, it was pretty predictable. Reply

eh, that team up should've already happened. it's been 3 seasons with the good/bad trope which is just too long for me. i don't see how they can reconcile a team up at this point w/o retconning the past 3 seasons. sorry i enjoy this show because of the cast but the writing needs a lot of improvement if there is a S4 Reply

I mean, Aneela doesn't remember that she created Dutch/that she's apart of her, if she gets that memory back, it might change how she sees her a bit. I don't think the two will ever really be friends, but if there's a big bad that threatens them both (The Lady) I could see a temporary alliance. I thought the writing was messier in S2, I've actually been pretty ok with it this season. Reply

i haven't seen it yet & won't be able to until tomorrow, ughhh



however, i need some news on season 4 already, i love this show! Reply

I love the show too and it's doing better than Dark Matter and Wynonna Earp ratings wise (o.2 vs. 0.1) so I'm pretty hopeful. But I need the news already. Come back after you watch! Reply

RENEW 👏KILLJOYS 👏



Somewhat sad by the death because I enjoyed that character when they were around and doing stuff, and i'm too lazy to spoiler cut rn but whatevs. But at the same time I was like "YASSSSSSSSSSSS ANEEEEEELLLLLLLLLAAAAAAAA!!!"



Also COME ON QUEEN ANEELA, COME SAVE YO GIRL.



And Thom Allison's singing at the end there was everything and all the things and now I have died.



AND FANCY. MY DESIGNATED HERO FANCY!!! Sean Baek manages to make even limited scenes feel significant and memorable. Reply

LOL, I seem to recall you not liking [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Alvis [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Personally I liked the character, but they didn't do much with him all season, then suddenly gave him some focus? Yeah, knew he was a goner. It's sad and wasted potential, but it was a badass moment for Aneela to a killer song.



Thom Allison singing in the end was everything.



It gets better ratings than both Wynonna Earp and Dark Matter, so I'm hopeful it'll be renewed.

LOL, I seem to recall you not liking [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Alvis too much.

Thom Allison singing in the end was everything.

Why are they depriving me of the amount of Fancy I need? He makes his limited screen time/focus count though.

I don't think that was me sis! I've never disliked Alvis actually, i've always been for him having more screen time and more shenanigans with Pree and Fancy etc.



I liked how her voice changed from Dutch to Aneela for that reveaalllll!

Look at me slandering you like that, I thought I was alone in liking Alvis, I always wanted them to do more with him, but they never did really.



The voice change was everything, it made the reveal. Reply

Dutch is all "right we're going to go infiltrate Aneela's ship tomorrow!"



And Aneela is all "BISH BEAT YOU TO IT LOLZ." Reply

Aneela's been playing the game longer, Dutch has a lot of catching up to do to be on her level. Reply

TRUTH.



And she can start by getting herself a hot lady love interest. Reply

I approve of that step 1. But we need some actual candidates. Still, something to keep in mind. Reply

