Killjoys 3X10 (season finale) promo
Promo for 3X10, “Wargasm”. Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)] 'The Killjoy militia has everything they need to go to war, but as the battle begins, Aneela changes the entire game.'
SOURCES: #1, #2
Prayer Circle for S4, hope they announce it soon.
SOURCES: #1, #2
Prayer Circle for S4, hope they announce it soon.
i didn't really care about that particular ~loss~, but then my feelings about the subject were already known. bye lmao
fancy remains the best. and my bae turin has a long way to go before he can redeem himself, but i am rooting for his crusty ass.
the closing song was incredible.
IF THIS DOESN'T GET RENEWED, I SWEAR TO GOD
[Spoiler (click to open)] Alvis has been such a non entity this season, then they focused on him a bit and confessing before dying, so I knew he was a goner. I liked him, but I liked others way more.
Fancy is the best and deserves better. I don' think Turin can be redeemed for me, but he can go down fighting the good fight.
The closing song was amazing.
I need S4 renewal news soon, I won't accept a cancellation, but when it's still their highest rated Friday show, even with a low 0.2.
mte mte, it was weirdly predictable. but it made for a cool moment, at least.
ughhh turin's arc this season physically hurts me. he'll legit need to take a bullet for fancy for me to forgive him, though. and i love that fancy has had several big moments this season, even if he hasn't had that much screentime.
IKRRRRR if it gets cancelled i will not be able to handle it :'(
Cool moment is less cool for being predictable, but yeah.
I went from not liking Turin, to really enjoying him, to hating him for how he treated Fancy. He really would need to take a bullet for him for me to be ok with him again. I wish Fancy had more screen time or that we explored his backstory like we did Pree, but the moments he did get were good.
I can't have my fun, low rated genre SyFy shows cancelled on me. The ratings aren't good but other shows do worse, so that's what I'm counting on.
true, true. but the song really made it better.
ita ita. my heart broke when he betrayed fancy like that, and seemed so unapologetic too (that was another reason d'av is my new #1, he was so respectful to fancy). but idk, maybe it's because the actor is so good, but i'm hoping he is redeemed. ngl i wouldn't be surprised if turin just died a heroic death next week. i think fancy is going to be safe, at least (he better be!). ita, i would love to see more of his backstory, but maybe in S4, lol?
ikr??? i need that reneweal announcement asap!
The song did make it better.
The actor playing Turin is pretty good at making him likable, I still predict a heroic redemptive death, but they can always keep him alive and try to redeem him again. As long as Fancy and Pree survive, I don't care. I need more Fancy, more development and more backstory if we get that S4, which we'd better get.
lol mte, the actor really makes the character, turin could have been a totally dull, "evil boss" type of person, but he's so fun. ita, i really hope he's redeemed and survives, so he and fancy can rebuild their trust :')
imo pree is going to be safe too (and fancy, as i said). if we lose anybody else, it'll be turin (and maybe aneela or delle seyah, but i doubt it)
I don't think Aneela or Delle Seyah will die anytime soon, last season for the show, sure, but if they plan on having more, I think they'll survive. Pree and Fancy are probably safe for now as well, they got rid of their less interesting supporting character, they don't need to kill anyone else anytime soon.
ia ia. as soon as they started mentioning "the lady" i was like "ok so aneela isn't the real big bad, so she can survive". and lbr delle seyah will never die, lmao.
Game of Thrones styletbh.....
PREACH...except i dunno, i think i might like fancy to an equal level hah.
to be honest, this episode pissed me off, i might be finished with the show.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I hope this show gets a season 4. It's such fun sci-fi.
Alvis was such a non entity this season, I really wish they'd have done more with him before killing him off. The minute he got a bit of focus this episode and all the 'reckoning before death' thing I knew he was a goner.
I hope the big battle doesn't disappoint, I'm here for it.
I really enjoyed this season and I need that S4.
They really telegraphed that death the whole episode, it was pretty predictable.
however, i need some news on season 4 already, i love this show!
Somewhat sad by the death because I enjoyed that character when they were around and doing stuff, and i'm too lazy to spoiler cut rn but whatevs. But at the same time I was like "YASSSSSSSSSSSS ANEEEEEELLLLLLLLLAAAAAAAA!!!"
Also COME ON QUEEN ANEELA, COME SAVE YO GIRL.
And Thom Allison's singing at the end there was everything and all the things and now I have died.
AND FANCY. MY DESIGNATED HERO FANCY!!! Sean Baek manages to make even limited scenes feel significant and memorable.
LOL, I seem to recall you not liking [Spoiler (click to open)] Alvis too much.[Spoiler (click to open)] Personally I liked the character, but they didn't do much with him all season, then suddenly gave him some focus? Yeah, knew he was a goner. It's sad and wasted potential, but it was a badass moment for Aneela to a killer song.
Thom Allison singing in the end was everything.
Why are they depriving me of the amount of Fancy I need? He makes his limited screen time/focus count though.
I liked how her voice changed from Dutch to Aneela for that reveaalllll!
The voice change was everything, it made the reveal.
And Aneela is all "BISH BEAT YOU TO IT LOLZ."
And she can start by getting herself a hot lady love interest.