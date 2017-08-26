Wynonna Earp post-S2 finale interviews

That was the most earnest, Canadian hour of television I've ever watched and I loved every cheesy second of it



baby Alice ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still processing how I feel about the finale and the episode, but I'm a bit underwhelmed.



Baby Alice was precious though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprising; i think i'm the only person here who takes this show as seriously as it deserves to be taken, which is to say not at all. as long as i laugh and pretty people do stuff, i'm whelmed 🙌🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

First of all, I'm sorry, but fuck you Emily for the choices you made with Rosita. She didn't have to write Wynonna threatening her and she didn't have to write Rosita turning on them, just because she's ~evil now.



Ugh.



Okay, more thoughts...



Nicole had Bulshar's ring and a folder on him and seems to be working with Dolls on it in secret.



Okay, good. I wasn't sure I was getting or liking the implications I got from that last scene, lol.



I liked Wynonna giving up the baby. Not just because it makes sense but because it was honestly a magnificent scene for Melanie. And it'll still give us baby drama without the actual baby, lol.



I have a lot of thoughts on Wynonna knowing where their mother was. And did she apparently slip with Wavs when she acknowledged she knew Wavs wasn't a blood Earp? My guess is mama knew and told Wynonna.



Which brings me to Bobo. I always figured he wasn't the dad but I'm HMMM on "we're kin". I don't think he means "of a kind". Do we know if Robert had any family?



Honestly, I'm over this "triangle". I have my preference, but I think Emily does too and it shows (Wynonna/Doc). I'm done with it, I wish she'd drop it and write what she wants.



Emily has an idea of why Peacemaker turns blue when it does



God I hate her, lol. Tell me why!



And lastly, THAT GIF. I liked that Wynonna got to have moments of being angry but they still got to showcase their love, the true heart of this show (omg I agree with Emily). Reply

Thread

Link

I have feelings, guys.



I just wanted to say, I hope they plan the FULL season next year better - the plot, the timing, the pace, the side stories. And stop being so unnecessarily messy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think squeezing in th baby threw a wrench in a lot of their long term planning, so i'm willing to be forgiving about season 2. if next year isn't better, i'll eat my hat! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know the pregnancy threw a wrench in some of their plans, but the season has been a mess and you can't blame it all on that- the way Rosita was treated, the WayHaught drama, the Widows being terrible villains, none of that is on the pregnancy. I really hope S3 is plotted better and not as messy.



Edited at 2017-08-26 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Idc for the Dolls/Wynonna/Doc thing either. Pick one, guys, and stick to it. I chalked up the blue glow to Peacemaker having a mind of its own. It glowed blue when Wynonna killed Willa because it knew Willa was bad, and it gave its allegiance to Wynonna. She was begging the gun to let Wave use it, so it followed its owners instructions out of loyalty. Plus Wynonna trusts Wave, and maybe Peacemaker understands that. It's not a stretch to me bc in most fantasy stories there's always some special weapon that can read the character of a person and has is sentient in a way.Idc for the Dolls/Wynonna/Doc thing either. Pick one, guys, and stick to it. #teamDolls Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so mad about the way they handled Rosita and her villain turn. They constantly showed that Rosita was a good, caring person deep down, even in the AU she was working with Dolls and sacrificed herself, they really didn't have to have Wynonna threaten her like that (how about 'maybe we can break the curse and I won't have to shoot you?') or for that to be the reason Rosita goes 'evil'. Ugh.



I have no idea what they were trying to imply in that scene, I'd rather think they're working on it in secret rather than Nicole being influenced by the ring and a rehash of Waverly in S2.



I'm ok with Wynonna giving up the baby (especially since she'll be raised by Gus, who will probably never show up again) and it really was a good scene for Melanie. I would like to see the baby again down the line, but I'm ok with her being off the show for now.



I definitely think that Wynonna might have known about Waverly, ugh this show and their secret keeping. Now this is another thing to blow up in everyone's face. But I'm here for Mama Earp and finding out what her deal is and why she left.



We know nothing of Robert, I think it's definitely possible he had family, could definitely be a great-great uncle of Waverly through a sibling or something.



I'm beyond over the triangle and how Emily talks about it/handles it. I'm actually not 100% sure Emily prefers Doc/Wynonna, not from the way she talks about Doc and Dolls, last season she talked like Dolls was a paragon of virtue Wynonna needed to aspire to be good enough for, or some nonsense like that. I always figured Doc was the losing side of the triangle, but either way, end it, free up the losing side to be with someone else and move on, since I'm not getting my OT3.



They did handle the Wynonna-Waverly issue fairly well, way better than how they resolved all the WayHaught needless drama nonsense by sweeping it under the rug. The Earp sisters are definitely the heart of the show and when they focus on them, the show is at its best. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA, that was a convenient ass way to get Rosita out of the Doc/Wynonna relationship. I really liked her, I'm pissed.



Hopefully Dolls/Nicole were just letting Jeremy and Waverly be happy for a minute and didn't want to bring the moment down. I'm tired of secrets.



Pretty fucked up if Wynonna knew where mom was this whole time. Knowing how fucked up Waverly feels about her leaving and now her finding out she's not an Earp. STOP WITH THE SECRETS. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it turns blue as a way to say you're gonna die but probably won't go to hell lol. If that makes any sense Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This was sad smh. I'm glad the baby is gone, though. Perry, the true hero of this story and Wynonna's soulmate imo!





I never shipped Doc/Wynonna before but this ep might have changed my mind. Further argument for OT3. Emily, get on it! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, the show doesn't deserve Perry, truly the hero of the hour, but he's probably too good/normal for Wynonna. He deserves better than getting rejected by Earp girls.



I hate the love triangle, even if I like both Doc/Wynonna and Dolls/Wynonna, Emily really needs to listen to the fans (who keep asking for it during cons) and give us the OT3- be a pioneer and resolve the love triangle in an interesting way that keeps everyone happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia. If there's any station where a poly relationship shouldn't be an issue, it's SYFY lol. Anyone who's already watching isn't going to quit because of that and I doubt they're going to get new viewers. It's a pretty niche show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* I HATED how the show handled Rosita. First she's kinda just there, then she starts sleeping with Doc off screen, then they pull the Revenant shit and go for the Waverly/Rosita kiss, just for Wynonna to be an ass to her so she turns 'evil'. Rosita was just minding her own business before Doc got her, she's caring as far as we saw, even in the AU she was helping Dolls bring Doc down and sacrificed herself to buy them time. This is bullshit.



* I also hated the 'I'd feel it in my groin' Jeremy line. Ugh, give him a boyfriend already so he stops accidentally sexually harassing Doc constantly, it ain't cute. I do like that there's something possibly supernatural about him, less happy about fourth wall breaking 'WayHaught'.



* Bobo got taken out easily and why didn't they call Wynonna over to the well to send him back to hell? And now he's Clootie's minion? I dunno, I'm a tad disappointed, even if the face off with Doc-Jeremy was nice.



* So Doc went to hell and we're supposed to read something into his reaction in the end? If this is tying into how OOC Doc was in the AU, I can see the show making Doc go bad or making some kind of deal with Clootie to avoid going to hell. Not looking forward to it.



* Just fucking resolve the triangle already, one way or the other, just end it so we can all move on.



* I'm ok with Alice Michelle being shipped off to live with Gus, who is not completely forgotten I guess. I do hope we check in with her at some point, but for now it works as a solution. Melanie was really great this episode.



* They really retconned the Revenant one night stand just to have the baby be Doc's in the end? And Waverly ISN'T Bobo's kid? And who even promised them half Revenants can't cross the Triangle's line? So much wasted screen time on these misdirects.



* I liked that Wynonna-Waverly addressed what Waverly did, don't like how WayHaught messiness got swept under the rug. Does Nicole even know Waverly cheated? Why did we not see their discussion about Nicole being freaking married? And what are we supposed to read into with Nicole and Dolls in the end.



* The bullet scene was ridiculous, but bye Widows, you were terrible villains, hope your hubby is better. Dolls barbecuing Ewan and his cronies was great, the Order also sucked and wasn't remotely interesting to me.



* Here for Mama Earp, not here for Wynonna knowing where she was and keeping it from Waverly. This show and their secret keeping.



I dunno, that's all I have for now, really messy season with needless messy storylines that were really problematic. I hope S3 is better.





Edited at 2017-08-26 08:18 pm (UTC) I have so many mixed feelings about this season and this finale. Reply

Thread

Link

wait, when did they break the fourth wall? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Jeremy called them "WayHaught". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They really retconned the Revenant one night stand just to have the baby be Doc's in the end? And Waverly ISN'T Bobo's kid? And who even promised them half Revenants can't cross the Triangle's line? So much wasted screen time on these misdirects.



LMAO I was thinking to myself when Waverly crossed Purgatory's limit with the baby, why didn't they just have the guy be normal? Like, there being another option worked because of the night Wynonna thought she could have gotten pregnant. But there wasn't any real reason to make him a Revenant.



And yes, I was wondering about the half-Revenant thing too. Like, did they have proof that even a drop of Revenant blood can't leave the Triangle?



I'm okay with the Bobo misdirect because that's just his character. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually thought we'd get bi!Doc, Jeremy getting some or both (at the same time). Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, so did I. I was sure we'd get Bi!Doc and that's where all of Jeremy's sexual harassment flirting was going. If that's not happening, they need to give Jeremy a boyfriend and have him lay off Doc, it's not really cute anymore to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Varun Saranga makes Jeremy so adorkable that it doesn't read as that but someone less charming would have been obnoxious from the start. And yes, it's not cute anymore.



Edited at 2017-08-26 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

which is a big old mess Emily can't wait to unravel.



I bet she can't... 😒



Sick of the continued character assassination of Rosita.



Sick of all the ~secrets~ and attempts at big 'wow!' reveal moments that just end up seeming contrived and out of nowhere.



Sick of the love triangle that SHOULD be an OT3 but EA isn't as progressive as she likes to pretend she is.



Sick of the shippers, antis and fandom in general actually lmao



The only thing i'll admit to is shedding a fear tears at the emotion during the Wyndoc Alice scene.



Also, the Bobo content was incredibly underwhelming and moderately pointless, and Michael Eklund deserves better.



Edited at 2017-08-26 09:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so mad about Rosita, she deserves better.



I hate all the secret keeping on this show.



If only Emily had the guts to give us OT3, she knows fans want it and it wouldn't hurt the non-existent ratings, since the fanbase is loyal (and only cares about WayHaught). But either way, the love triangle needs to die.



I'm not in fandom at all and I'm happier that way.



I have no heart, so no tears for me, but it was a good, emotional scene.



I'm glad I'm not the only one underwhelmed by Bobo, after the buildup and him being absent. And why did no one call Wynonna and Peacemaker to send him back to hell? So they can conveniently keep him around so he can escape? I love Bobo and ME, but I expected more.



Edited at 2017-08-26 10:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Best to stay out of fandom. I'm only kinda in it now due to the upcoming con (in precisely 3 weeks actually), and in many ways which I wasn't.



I've met a couple REAL gems, but mostly aggravating people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sick of all the ~secrets~ and attempts at big 'wow!' reveal moments that just end up seeming contrived and out of nowhere.



Yeah, they seriously need to cut down on this. I know it's ~fun, but it's damned exhausting as a viewer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think I am going to wait till the show ends to watch again.



Honestly the triangle is off putting.



I don't know how Emily ships my ships but does it in a way I can't enjoy.



It reminds me too much of Bo/Dyson/Lauren. I loved Dyson, way more than I do Doc, and I just wanted him to be happy and find love. I shipped Bo/Lauren but by the end I didn't even care and the pairing didn't make as much sense, and I almost preferred team no one.



I'm getting the same vibe from Wynonna/Dolls/Doc.



I really hate pinning and one true love bullshit. Let people move on.



Plus there wasn't enough Dolls. Reply

Thread

Link





nomorefrostbite



I really hate one true love BS and pining and people not being allowed to move on.



There really wasn't enough Dolls this season. In the beginning of the season it was mostly due to Shamier's other projects, but there's no excuse for not focusing on Dolls more in the back half. The triangle is handled so horribly, just end it already, one way or the other.mentioned how closely Doc/Wynonna/Dolls resembles Dyson/Bo/Lauren and I see it now (boy is Emily a repetitive hack with her triangles). I only saw like 2.5 seasons of Lost Girl before I bounced, but I did really like Dyson and thought he deserved better.hate one true love BS and pining and people not being allowed to move on.There really wasn't enough Dolls this season. In the beginning of the season it was mostly due to Shamier's other projects, but there's no excuse for not focusing on Dolls more in the back half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the episode was awful. it strung together good moments that really didn't mean much in the long run imo, and i'm totally against blaming the pregnancy for any of the problems with the seasons. i don't care if they had to rewrite scripts after finding out about the pregnancy, that doesn't excuse how wynonna reacted to rosita being a revnant (especially after her telling that dude revnant earlier this season that she was trying to find a way so that she didn't have to kill all of them), that doesn't excuse nicole apparently being married but not anymore, it doesn't excuse waverly's parentage being handled so poorly (sorry, but that's one of the things that should have been resolved completely this season, give her a supernatural parent and she can explore what that means in future seasons), it doesn't excuse wynonna actually knowing where their mom is and not telling waverly ESPECIALLY AFTER WAVERLY TOLD HER ABOUT HER CONCERNS ABOUT HER FAMILY HISTORY (interesting that waverly kept saying she's not wynonna's sister, makes it seems as if mama earp isn't her mother), and the whole "let's walk over the border to find out if the baby is half revnant" was absolutely atrocious as if a mother who loves her child so much would risk putting her child in that sort of pain even if it's for a moment, as if auntie waverly would risk putting the baby in that sort of pain. laugh my fucking ass off, if they were worried that the baby wouldn't be able to leave purgatory because she's half revnant or whatever, there's no way they wouldn't have done a dna test to confirm whether or not doc's the father (that suspicion doesn't even make sense, why would the children of the people cursed by wyatt's gun also be cursed by the gun?). perry was the only good aspect of this episode oh and gus and she didn't even make an appearance.



i hope waverly stops talking to wynonna for a bit after this, imagine, wynonna must have spent time with her mother during her travels...all the while waverly was wondering why her mother abandoned her, but who knows these shit writers might decide that waverly also knew where mama earp was all this time.



Edited at 2017-08-27 03:11 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I completely agree on all those and there's no excuse, having to rewrite because of Mel's pregnancy doesn't mean they have to treat Rosita that way, have all the unnecessary secret keeping and WayHaught drama, not resolve Waverly's parentage, etc. And I still don't know why they were so convinced that half Revenants who weren't cursed by Clootie, would also be unable to leave the triangle. And why not just do the DNA test for the baby and have Waverly walk across the line for herself?



And I really don't like Wynonna knowing all along where the mom was and keeping it from Waverly. I don't trust how the writers will handle this betrayal either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if anything, me'ls pregnancy would have made time to focus on stuff not relating to wynonna? like the time to show nicole explaining to waverly that she's "technically" married but it's over. but whatever they need cw-esque dramz i guess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Late but man, what a lame episode to end a messy season with. I told me sis to watch the show, but I'm gonna tell her to stick with season 1 only. Reply

Thread

Link

This was kinda a meh episode to end a messy season and I really loved S1, even if it wasn't flawless either, it was leagues better than S2. I really hope S3 fixes its mistakes, but I'm not holding my breath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So I take it that Wyatt is in hell cuz that's where Doc went...



I'm so glad they wrapped up the widows story line but it wasn't satisfying at all.



I'm so glad Waverly wasn't a revenant, that would have been wayyyy too much for me.

So the firemen are gone right? Thanks to Dolls and his fire breathing thingie? Do they come back too? Or do they stay dead I can't remember anymore lol.



Yay for Jeremy having powers and not just being there for comedy.



Could we please make Nicole a revenant so that I won't have to deal with her face anymore, I can't stand her now, but at least Shay signed the divorce papers but still.



Poor Bobo catching shade for his gorgeous coat! dammit! I just care too much for Michael, hes such a great actor and I feel like they are just throwing him away on useless plotlines :( Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, I think Doc just lied about seeing Wyatt.



God the Widows were the worst and their ending was ridiculous and anti-climactic, nothing about them was satisfying at all.



I need Ewan and his Order of whatever to be dead and gone, what a waste of space they ended up being.



So glad Waverly and baby Alice Michelle aren't part Revenants, but that makes all that storyline feel like a waste.



Yay for Jeremy having powers, but damn they keep upping his creepiness, I need him to have a boyfriend so he stops the sexual harassment that ain't cute.



I was really disappointed with what they did/didn't do with Bobo this season. And now he's Clootie's minion? Meh, Michael deserves better.



Edited at 2017-08-27 10:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bb this makes two shitty finales we've had this year. Or was Salem's last year I can't recall. We don't deserve this at all. Also I'm on epi 6 of the expanse n o m g is it wonderful. I got hooked on epi 3. What are u watching this fall? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link