Wynonna Earp post-S2 finale interviews
Emily Andras sat with EW and The TV Junkies and discussed the S2 finale.
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Wynonna saying goodbye to her baby was the last scene Melanie filmed for the season, it was done it one take; she wasn't feeling well on set that day and gave birth 4 days later. They went back and forth on whether it'd be a girl or a boy, but in the end wanted to have an Earp women legacy. It's safer for everyone if they don't know where Gus and the baby are headed, but it'll make it harder for our people to find the baby as well. For Wynonna to realize the baby would have a better life away from her is a very real story for a lot of mothers and something they thought was worth telling.
* They considered making the baby half Revenant, but it's a genre story they've seen a lot. Ultimately they decided it should be more grounded and just be a human baby, who just happens to be the progeny of an Earp and a Holliday. Bobo isn't Waverly's father, but he insists she's his kin, so there's some relation there. She's not a Revenant, but we still don't know for sure if she's not something else. But Mama Earp showing up could shed some answers on it.
* We've seen Peacemaker turn blue before, in the S1 finale when Wynonna mercy kills Willa. Emily has an idea of why Peacemaker turns blue when it does, but wants to leave it open for fan speculation. She says it has something to do with the Earps in particular and choices they're making. One of the biggest mistakes Wynonna made this year was when she wanted to force Rosita to act as a guinea pig to test the serum and told her 'I promise I will shoot you last'. Rosita has done everything she can to keep going and tried to better herself and fight on, in the end she made a terrible, terrible choice. She's also half demon, we've seen Bobo, who was a good mad as Robert, be unable to fight those instincts. She's fully evil now, but Emily says Rosita is an interesting three-dimensional character and they'd love to see more of Tamara Duarte next season, so there's always hope.
* Jeremy seems to know things, to be able to tell things, if we rewatch S2, we'll see several moments where he has insight into people or knows things he couldn't have known naturally. About the love triangle- all doors are open, but things have evolved between the three of them, including Doc and Dolls becoming friends. They wouldn't want o force Wynonna to choose one over the other until she's ready, which is a big old mess Emily can't wait to unravel.
* It's shocking that Wynonna obviously knows where Mama Earp is, it's interesting that she seems to have some sort of intel, not only into Waverly's parentage, but also the demon Bulshar. Waverly had no idea where their mom was, it might be a problem when she finds out Wynonna knew all along.
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They knew they had to figure out a way to get the baby to safety, they weren't going to be a show that had a baby on screen, it wasn't feasible with Wynonna being the Earp heir and killing Revenants. It seemed consistent wit Wynonna's character that she'd be the type of woman who accidentally got pregnant, didn't have a lot of choices about what to do and then made the best choice by giving the baby a better life away from her. It's the ultimate selfless choice, if you truly think you cannot raise a baby on your own, in a healthy environment, to give it to someone who can. They didn't want to completely tie up Waverly's parentage storyline, because they think they still have a big story to tell about it and wanted to introduce Mama Earp. The scene where Wynonna tells Doc she named the baby after both their mothers moved crew members to tears, it was a moving, incredible scene.
* Emily cried at the end with Wynonna and Doc, but also when Wynonna was telling at Waverly that she's her sister and willing Peacemaker to fire. The scene encapsulates everything about the Earp sisters that she love. The pregnancy forced their hands and made them do a storyline you'd maybe hold off on until S6, but the audience for the most part trusted them, even if they weren't sure how it was going to work. Emily says she's interested in seeing how people think Doc reacted at the end, what feelings he was left with when they pulled away from him in the finale. She doesn't know if Doc and Wynonna will have the same reaction to giving the baby up. Doc went to hell when he died, he's kind of a mess, on top of that his girlfriend betrayed his baby mamma.
* They're looking forward to casting Mama Earp, Emily wants it to be Lucy Lawless, even if there's very little chance of it happening. In 2X05 when Waverly said the tentacle told her things and Wynonna had a reaction to her knowing her secrets, she thought Waverly was going to confront her about knowing where their mother was this whole time. Where is she, why did she leave, what part did Wynonna have in either making her leave or knowing where she is, why doesn't Waverly know- they'll go into it all in S3. There's always been this narrative that Mama Earp left her three little girls with a father who was kind of an alcoholic and not necessarily the best parent, now Wynonna is a mother who also has to give up her child, there are a lot of parallels that are really interesting. Wynonna might have a different take on her mom now that she's had to make such a difficult choice.
* Bobo calling Waverly 'kin'- it's an old-fashioned word that could mean a lot of things, it could mean family, it could mean 'of a kind', but it could also be Bobo once again screwing with everyone. Bobo is still around and may have answers. Waverly figuring it out will be a big part of S3. Nicole had Bulshar's ring and a folder on him and seems to be working with Dolls on it in secret.
* Rosita is a Revenant and is really stuck, she wasn't really part of the gang, her relationship with Doc was incredibly complicated, but the turn happened because Wynonna told her 'I'll shoot you last', not 'I'll protect you/I won't shoot you'. Rosita is a lot like Wynonna, she's a survivor and needs to keep going. She tried to better herself, she was made a Revenant by being caught in the crossfire, or so she says. Now she betrayed them and there'll be consequences, so she's on the run. Emily loves Tamara and would love to see her next season. They ended up falling in love with Varun, so they wrote more and more for Jeremy, they love him and his dynamic with everybody. He seems to know things he shouldn't be able to, there's the implication Black Badge didn't recruit him for his intellect, but for something else.
Post finale thoughts, everyone? What's the verdict on S2?
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Post finale thoughts, everyone? What's the verdict on S2?
baby Alice ❤️❤️❤️
Baby Alice was precious though.
Ugh.
Okay, more thoughts...
Nicole had Bulshar's ring and a folder on him and seems to be working with Dolls on it in secret.
Okay, good. I wasn't sure I was getting or liking the implications I got from that last scene, lol.
I liked Wynonna giving up the baby. Not just because it makes sense but because it was honestly a magnificent scene for Melanie. And it'll still give us baby drama without the actual baby, lol.
I have a lot of thoughts on Wynonna knowing where their mother was. And did she apparently slip with Wavs when she acknowledged she knew Wavs wasn't a blood Earp? My guess is mama knew and told Wynonna.
Which brings me to Bobo. I always figured he wasn't the dad but I'm HMMM on "we're kin". I don't think he means "of a kind". Do we know if Robert had any family?
Honestly, I'm over this "triangle". I have my preference, but I think Emily does too and it shows (Wynonna/Doc). I'm done with it, I wish she'd drop it and write what she wants.
Emily has an idea of why Peacemaker turns blue when it does
God I hate her, lol. Tell me why!
And lastly, THAT GIF. I liked that Wynonna got to have moments of being angry but they still got to showcase their love, the true heart of this show (omg I agree with Emily).
I just wanted to say, I hope they plan the FULL season next year better - the plot, the timing, the pace, the side stories. And stop being so unnecessarily messy.
Idc for the Dolls/Wynonna/Doc thing either. Pick one, guys, and stick to it. #teamDolls.
I have no idea what they were trying to imply in that scene, I'd rather think they're working on it in secret rather than Nicole being influenced by the ring and a rehash of Waverly in S2.
I'm ok with Wynonna giving up the baby (especially since she'll be raised by Gus, who will probably never show up again) and it really was a good scene for Melanie. I would like to see the baby again down the line, but I'm ok with her being off the show for now.
I definitely think that Wynonna might have known about Waverly, ugh this show and their secret keeping. Now this is another thing to blow up in everyone's face. But I'm here for Mama Earp and finding out what her deal is and why she left.
We know nothing of Robert, I think it's definitely possible he had family, could definitely be a great-great uncle of Waverly through a sibling or something.
I'm beyond over the triangle and how Emily talks about it/handles it. I'm actually not 100% sure Emily prefers Doc/Wynonna, not from the way she talks about Doc and Dolls, last season she talked like Dolls was a paragon of virtue Wynonna needed to aspire to be good enough for, or some nonsense like that. I always figured Doc was the losing side of the triangle, but either way, end it, free up the losing side to be with someone else and move on, since I'm not getting my OT3.
They did handle the Wynonna-Waverly issue fairly well, way better than how they resolved all the WayHaught needless drama nonsense by sweeping it under the rug. The Earp sisters are definitely the heart of the show and when they focus on them, the show is at its best.
Hopefully Dolls/Nicole were just letting Jeremy and Waverly be happy for a minute and didn't want to bring the moment down. I'm tired of secrets.
Pretty fucked up if Wynonna knew where mom was this whole time. Knowing how fucked up Waverly feels about her leaving and now her finding out she's not an Earp. STOP WITH THE SECRETS.
I never shipped Doc/Wynonna before but this ep might have changed my mind. Further argument for OT3. Emily, get on it!
I hate the love triangle, even if I like both Doc/Wynonna and Dolls/Wynonna, Emily really needs to listen to the fans (who keep asking for it during cons) and give us the OT3- be a pioneer and resolve the love triangle in an interesting way that keeps everyone happy.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* I HATED how the show handled Rosita. First she's kinda just there, then she starts sleeping with Doc off screen, then they pull the Revenant shit and go for the Waverly/Rosita kiss, just for Wynonna to be an ass to her so she turns 'evil'. Rosita was just minding her own business before Doc got her, she's caring as far as we saw, even in the AU she was helping Dolls bring Doc down and sacrificed herself to buy them time. This is bullshit.
* I also hated the 'I'd feel it in my groin' Jeremy line. Ugh, give him a boyfriend already so he stops accidentally sexually harassing Doc constantly, it ain't cute. I do like that there's something possibly supernatural about him, less happy about fourth wall breaking 'WayHaught'.
* Bobo got taken out easily and why didn't they call Wynonna over to the well to send him back to hell? And now he's Clootie's minion? I dunno, I'm a tad disappointed, even if the face off with Doc-Jeremy was nice.
* So Doc went to hell and we're supposed to read something into his reaction in the end? If this is tying into how OOC Doc was in the AU, I can see the show making Doc go bad or making some kind of deal with Clootie to avoid going to hell. Not looking forward to it.
* Just fucking resolve the triangle already, one way or the other, just end it so we can all move on.
* I'm ok with Alice Michelle being shipped off to live with Gus, who is not completely forgotten I guess. I do hope we check in with her at some point, but for now it works as a solution. Melanie was really great this episode.
* They really retconned the Revenant one night stand just to have the baby be Doc's in the end? And Waverly ISN'T Bobo's kid? And who even promised them half Revenants can't cross the Triangle's line? So much wasted screen time on these misdirects.
* I liked that Wynonna-Waverly addressed what Waverly did, don't like how WayHaught messiness got swept under the rug. Does Nicole even know Waverly cheated? Why did we not see their discussion about Nicole being freaking married? And what are we supposed to read into with Nicole and Dolls in the end.
* The bullet scene was ridiculous, but bye Widows, you were terrible villains, hope your hubby is better. Dolls barbecuing Ewan and his cronies was great, the Order also sucked and wasn't remotely interesting to me.
* Here for Mama Earp, not here for Wynonna knowing where she was and keeping it from Waverly. This show and their secret keeping.
I dunno, that's all I have for now, really messy season with needless messy storylines that were really problematic. I hope S3 is better.
LMAO I was thinking to myself when Waverly crossed Purgatory's limit with the baby, why didn't they just have the guy be normal? Like, there being another option worked because of the night Wynonna thought she could have gotten pregnant. But there wasn't any real reason to make him a Revenant.
And yes, I was wondering about the half-Revenant thing too. Like, did they have proof that even a drop of Revenant blood can't leave the Triangle?
I'm okay with the Bobo misdirect because that's just his character.
sexual harassmentflirting was going. If that's not happening, they need to give Jeremy a boyfriend and have him lay off Doc, it's not really cute anymore to me.
I bet she can't... 😒
Sick of the continued character assassination of Rosita.
Sick of all the ~secrets~ and attempts at big 'wow!' reveal moments that just end up seeming contrived and out of nowhere.
Sick of the love triangle that SHOULD be an OT3 but EA isn't as progressive as she likes to pretend she is.
Sick of the shippers, antis and fandom in general actually lmao
The only thing i'll admit to is shedding a fear tears at the emotion during the Wyndoc Alice scene.
Also, the Bobo content was incredibly underwhelming and moderately pointless, and Michael Eklund deserves better.
I hate all the secret keeping on this show.
If only Emily had the guts to give us OT3, she knows fans want it and it wouldn't hurt the non-existent ratings, since the fanbase is loyal (and only cares about WayHaught). But either way, the love triangle needs to die.
I'm not in fandom at all and I'm happier that way.
I have no heart, so no tears for me, but it was a good, emotional scene.
I'm glad I'm not the only one underwhelmed by Bobo, after the buildup and him being absent. And why did no one call Wynonna and Peacemaker to send him back to hell? So they can conveniently keep him around so he can escape? I love Bobo and ME, but I expected more.
I've met a couple REAL gems, but mostly aggravating people.
Yeah, they seriously need to cut down on this. I know it's ~fun, but it's damned exhausting as a viewer.
Honestly the triangle is off putting.
I don't know how Emily ships my ships but does it in a way I can't enjoy.
It reminds me too much of Bo/Dyson/Lauren. I loved Dyson, way more than I do Doc, and I just wanted him to be happy and find love. I shipped Bo/Lauren but by the end I didn't even care and the pairing didn't make as much sense, and I almost preferred team no one.
I'm getting the same vibe from Wynonna/Dolls/Doc.
I really hate pinning and one true love bullshit. Let people move on.
Plus there wasn't enough Dolls.
nomorefrostbite mentioned how closely Doc/Wynonna/Dolls resembles Dyson/Bo/Lauren and I see it now (boy is Emily a repetitive hack with her triangles). I only saw like 2.5 seasons of Lost Girl before I bounced, but I did really like Dyson and thought he deserved better.
I really hate one true love BS and pining and people not being allowed to move on.
There really wasn't enough Dolls this season. In the beginning of the season it was mostly due to Shamier's other projects, but there's no excuse for not focusing on Dolls more in the back half.
i hope waverly stops talking to wynonna for a bit after this, imagine, wynonna must have spent time with her mother during her travels...all the while waverly was wondering why her mother abandoned her, but who knows these shit writers might decide that waverly also knew where mama earp was all this time.
And I really don't like Wynonna knowing all along where the mom was and keeping it from Waverly. I don't trust how the writers will handle this betrayal either.
I'm so glad they wrapped up the widows story line but it wasn't satisfying at all.
I'm so glad Waverly wasn't a revenant, that would have been wayyyy too much for me.
So the firemen are gone right? Thanks to Dolls and his fire breathing thingie? Do they come back too? Or do they stay dead I can't remember anymore lol.
Yay for Jeremy having powers and not just being there for comedy.
Could we please make Nicole a revenant so that I won't have to deal with her face anymore, I can't stand her now, but at least Shay signed the divorce papers but still.
Poor Bobo catching shade for his gorgeous coat! dammit! I just care too much for Michael, hes such a great actor and I feel like they are just throwing him away on useless plotlines :(
God the Widows were the worst and their ending was ridiculous and anti-climactic, nothing about them was satisfying at all.
I need Ewan and his Order of whatever to be dead and gone, what a waste of space they ended up being.
So glad Waverly and baby Alice Michelle aren't part Revenants, but that makes all that storyline feel like a waste.
Yay for Jeremy having powers, but damn they keep upping his creepiness, I need him to have a boyfriend so he stops the sexual harassment that ain't cute.
I was really disappointed with what they did/didn't do with Bobo this season. And now he's Clootie's minion? Meh, Michael deserves better.
