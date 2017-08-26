Jay-Z Shares Why He and Beyoncé Named Their Twins Sir and Rumi
“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter”
“Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”
According to the kids' birth certificates, they didn't.
Sir is dumb tho imo
There's a reason you don't name a kid after snorting a line.
Before the names dropped I was hoping for Sean Jr. for Rumi or even Corey & Giselle, after their middle names, but Rumi is cute. Sir however.....
it's a bad name, man. just admit rich people love naming their kids dumb shit.
I still love the Carters and think they're the closest thing we have to an American royal family tho!