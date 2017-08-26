"She's got to have tits." - Anti-Objectification Hero James Cameron Talks about Female Characters
You might remember that James Cameron slammed Wonder Woman as an objectified icon and called the movie a step backwards. He's clearly an authority on that subject - let's look at the way he describes his Avatar character Neytiri.
Highlights:
Fun fact for your trivia nights: Cameron used to work as a prop builder and got his big break into Hollywood by creating a spaceship with boobs (for the movie: 'Battle Beyond The Stars')!
B-movie legend Roger Corman was so impressed with Cameron’s design for a “spaceship with tits” that he asked him to direct Piranha II: The Spawning.
Dream big, kids!
Source: 1 2 3 4
OH HEY. Here's James Cameron explaining his approach to developing a strong female character for AVATAR. https://t.co/3IUaxb8vhK pic.twitter.com/7mFQD132c1— Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) August 25, 2017
Highlights:
- Right from the beginning I said, “She’s got to have tits,” even though that makes no sense because her race, the Na’vi, aren’t placental mammals.
- We need fantasy icons. There's a certain geek population that would rather deal with fantasy women than real women. Let's face it: Real women are complicated.
- We had a shot in which Neytiri falls into a specific position, and because she is lit by orange firelight, it lights up the nipples. That was good, except we’re going for a PG-13 rating, so we wound up having to fix it. We’ll have to put it on the special edition DVD; it will be a collector’s item. A Neytiri Playboy Centerfold would have been a good idea.
Source: 1 2 3 4
The weird thing is how contradictory he is in this interview in talking truth of women's objectification and taking part in it.
He definitely is contradictory but to me that's because he's trying to come across PC while discussing his alien creatures boobs lol
But he's an hypocritic asshole who should criticise his views about women and feminity first before criticising other films about/with women.
People are complicated dude, I don't disagree, but i'm not running around shitting on something that displays a woman as a human and not just a sex object unlike you.
He acknowledges the section of nerds who would rather not put in the effort to know someone made of flesh and blood. Just make something you can stick on a body pillow, hand a incel a themed fleshlight, and make $$$$$$$