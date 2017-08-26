wg

"She's got to have tits." - Anti-Objectification Hero James Cameron Talks about Female Characters

You might remember that James Cameron slammed Wonder Woman as an objectified icon and called the movie a step backwards. He's clearly an authority on that subject - let's look at the way he describes his Avatar character Neytiri.

  • Right from the beginning I said, “She’s got to have tits,” even though that makes no sense because her race, the Na’vi, aren’t placental mammals.

  • We need fantasy icons. There's a certain geek population that would rather deal with fantasy women than real women. Let's face it: Real women are complicated.

  • We had a shot in which Neytiri falls into a specific position, and because she is lit by orange firelight, it lights up the nipples. That was good, except we’re going for a PG-13 rating, so we wound up having to fix it. We’ll have to put it on the special edition DVD; it will be a collector’s item. A Neytiri Playboy Centerfold would have been a good idea.


Fun fact for your trivia nights: Cameron used to work as a prop builder and got his big break into Hollywood by creating a spaceship with boobs (for the movie: 'Battle Beyond The Stars')!

B-movie legend Roger Corman was so impressed with Cameron’s design for a “spaceship with tits” that he asked him to direct Piranha II: The Spawning.

Dream big, kids!


