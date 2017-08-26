"She's got to have tits." - Anti-Objectification Hero James Cameron Talks about Female Characters

Real women are complicated.



What's James Cameron's LiveJournal username? He sounds like an ONTDer. Reply

Thread

Link

pacehim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fklasjglksjl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's that blob troll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-08-26 05:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lawd Reply

Thread

Link

Men are trash. Reply

Thread

Link

Stupid people tire me. Reply

Thread

Link



That lasso of TRUTH is coming for you, James.



Edited at 2017-08-26 05:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





and we all know james cameron loves directing complicated female characters Reply

Thread

Link

JLC's body was so on point in this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that was all I could think of when I saw this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He probably thought he was being so ~feminist because she had short hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at him excusing "geeks" saying they don't want to deal with women because they're "complicated". That's not the fucking reason, but nice job batting that shit back at women like it's their fault. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? I thought it was pretty truthful... he was saying that geek culture is in many ways accustomed to a fantasy of women that can never be met, and the backlash comes when they are met with the truth that women are full human beings, not just an emblem of their desires.



The weird thing is how contradictory he is in this interview in talking truth of women's objectification and taking part in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Him saying real women are complicated though and you can go your whole life without understanding them is (to me) treating women like some different species. "geeks" don't like to deal with real women because they've been raised around this fantasy woman. It's not because women are complicated, it's because men like James Cameron create these ez mode fantasy alternatives.

He definitely is contradictory but to me that's because he's trying to come across PC while discussing his alien creatures boobs lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Welp @ everyone in the last post defending his right to "critique" (shit all over) Wonder Woman. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, he has the "right" to do it. WW isn't exempted from criticism.



But he's an hypocritic asshole who should criticise his views about women and feminity first before criticising other films about/with women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right and Patty Jenkins never said he couldn't criticize it, just that his criticisms were... without merit. Which is absolutely true, and you see it a lot better when you see the contrast of how she treats and discusses her female characters vs how he does it. He has no respect for women whatsoever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs to shut up like yesterday! Reply

Thread

Link

POS Reply

Thread

Link

"Let's face it, real women are complicated."



People are complicated dude, I don't disagree, but i'm not running around shitting on something that displays a woman as a human and not just a sex object unlike you.



He acknowledges the section of nerds who would rather not put in the effort to know someone made of flesh and blood. Just make something you can stick on a body pillow, hand a incel a themed fleshlight, and make $$$$$$$ Reply

Thread

Link