I hope it's a wide release on the 15th



it is! Reply

What the heck is this movie about?? Reply

mother teresa Reply

a gritty take on mamma mia! Reply

Well now I want to watch that. Reply

Jennifer Lawrence plays Javier Bardem's mom. Reply

(I'm sorry, it was too easy to resist!) Reply

An adaptation of Earthbound, that old Nintendo game. Reply

I still have no fucking clue. Reply

an artistic cinematic adaptation of the Spice Girls song "Mama"



Edited at 2017-08-26 06:35 pm (UTC)

a cult?? Reply

bless this thread I'm laughing so hard Reply

she looks so young in the posters Reply

Photoshop for the win Reply

Reminds me of the posters for The Master Reply

i'm 80% sure this is about some ~spooky cults so i'm super pumped for this Reply

this is either gonna be really good.. or really bad. i want another teaser (longer) but i get the idea of "complete secrecy" Reply

Is she a robot? An android? A virtual AI? The poster looks like a version of the Majora MaskIs she a robot? An android? A virtual AI? Reply

Well this looks scary as shit! Reply

this movie looks kinda scary Reply

http://www.youllneveranswerthedoora gain.com/



There's a clip at the link



http://www.youllneveranswerthedoora gain.com/

There's a clip at the link

This movie is gonna fuck me upppp

woah, that was creepy. Jennifer looks like she's going to be really good in this. Reply

it's fucking daylight and that video still scared me a little. Reply

lol, fuck trying to get the letters aligned correctly took me more than necessary. Reply

Yeees Reply

audience reaction is going to be so much fun for this lmao Reply

Yooooooooooo, I'm into this.



Michelle Pfeiffer looking kinda hot... Reply

I know my town isn't going to get this and that pisses me off lol. Reply

how the fuck am i supposed to do this on my phone? Reply

I did it on my phone lol but it was by accident. when everything aligns an octagon thingy appears in the centre, click it and the picture shatters and the clip appears Reply

I just told my boyfriend we're definitely seeing this the day it comes out. I'm fucking stoked Reply

Thank God for the comments or I would've been so lost. I was like wait wtf am i looking at? Reply

Zoom in to the poster right above the javier heads and it's a bunch of hands holding up a newborn baby ?!?! Reply

she kind of looks like khaleesi there Reply

in the clip on the webite, jennifer looks so young omg. i forget that she's only a year older than me. Reply

looks like a tumblr edit Reply

How is she a thing? I saw the trailer to this and her acting was so cringy. I like her back in Xmen first class but my standards were really low for xmen movies. Reply

