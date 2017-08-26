AnnaLynne McCord Shares Letter to Southwest Airlines Over Family Boarding Policy
#OPENLETTER to @southwestair— AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) August 26, 2017
Dear Southwest Airlines,
Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on?... https://t.co/gKSsJ4b3Jc pic.twitter.com/7TMEN9jp8P
- AnnaLynne McCord wrote to Southwest Airlines protesting two of her friends and their two daughters not being able to utilise the family boarding policy because they're gay
- She writes: "your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact 'family.' And when it came time for 'Family Boarding' these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate. They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn’t count as family. Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites."
source
source
they should sue
Is there any American airline that isn't shitty? Good grief.
...and i realize this is a negative post about southwest but i've never had a horrific experience w/them like i have with american and others.
Edited at 2017-08-26 05:47 pm (UTC)