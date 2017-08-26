AnnaLynne McCord Shares Letter to Southwest Airlines Over Family Boarding Policy

I'm so over all of these airlines and their bullshit policies Reply

wtf



they should sue Reply

seriously Reply

depending on where this happened, there might not be any legal protection Reply

Wow, that's incredibly sad. I've always had really positive experiences with Southwest so this is surprising. Sad for those little girlies :( Reply

I'd like more details, but this sounds bad. Southwest is trying to build up business in California and this is not the way to do it. Reply

What the fuck Reply

southwest boarding is weird af anyway Reply

also i'm just guessing but i bet what happened is they were going 2 let one of the dads board w/ the younger kid (the other looks older than 6) but refused to let the whole family go together which is bs because usually 1 young spawn lets the whole fam on together Reply

Disgusting. Flying is stressful enough, I can't believe (I mean, I can...) they would actually separate children from their parents during the boarding process. (Completely OT, forgive me, but is she still is Andrew Keegan's cult? Anyone know?) Reply

I was just reading about that the other day. I often think about what third eye and the parrot are up to now Reply

Is there any American airline that isn't shitty? Good grief. Reply

JetBlue stays in its lane a majority of the time it seems judging by all the negative press every other airline gets Reply

JetBlue is heavenly. they had some issues with people becoming sick recently, but that's believed to be mechanical. Reply

Jetblue's seating seems less cramped than other airlines too. Reply

Jetblue and virgin Reply

Virgin is pretty good for an American airline, tbh. Thankfully, my airport has Turkish Airlines and I use them for international flights. Reply

not american based, but austin and chicago are about to join in with nyc & san francisco and get Norwegian airlines flying out of their airports which im super excited about. i am excited to fly on a dreamliner. Reply

Allegiant but it's tiny and budget and barely flies anywhere lol Reply

I've never had a problem with jetblue. It's their policy to never overbook. There have been delays a couple times due to weather, but that's out of their control. Reply

Alaska 😍 Reply

not american but despite the strikes, i have legit NEVER had a problem with lufthansa. i switched over from us airways after being physically assaulted by a stewardess for using the wrong bathroom. Reply

southwest has been pretty good to me over the years.



...and i realize this is a negative post about southwest but i've never had a horrific experience w/them like i have with american and others.



Edited at 2017-08-26 05:47 pm (UTC)

Alaska. Southwest can suck-a-dick, they've lost my luggage not once but TWICE. Reply

It's already hard enough in this world being gay but being gay with children? I'd wanna hurt every single person giving me a look while I'm with my kid and their father. Ugh. Reply

The only reason they wouldn't be allowed to family board is if their children were over age 6. Family boarding is for younger children. Reply

yeah I don't know all the facts but I can see that being an issue where an age was miscommunicated between this family and the employees but maybe that's just wishful thinking. Reply

One of those girls definitely isn't over 6. Reply

Southwest is based out of Texas. I wouldn't be surprised if they were conservatives. Reply

omg queen



Reply

mte I love her sfm 😭 Reply

it seems like the family boarding age for kids gets younger and younger. i feel like the last time i went they were saying 2 and under for whichever airline i was at. Reply

It says on their website that family boarding is 6 and under tho. And in the case of southwest, it's particularly important since there are no assigned seats. Reply

Yep, United is definitely two and under and sometimes they don't even make the announcement. Reply

2 and under?? I would lose my shit if I were the parent of a 3-4 year old. Reply

