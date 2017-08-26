got | winter dany

AnnaLynne McCord Shares Letter to Southwest Airlines Over Family Boarding Policy




- AnnaLynne McCord wrote to Southwest Airlines protesting two of her friends and their two daughters not being able to utilise the family boarding policy because they're gay
- She writes: "your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact 'family.' And when it came time for 'Family Boarding' these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate. They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn’t count as family. Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites."

