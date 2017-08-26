Jesse Williams and Estranged Wife War Over Instagram Pics of Kids
Aryn does not want Jesse to post photos of their kids on social media because it's a threat to their kids' welfare and safety.
She is worried that a fan would harm their kids to get closer to Jesse.
Jesse says he was exercising his First Amendment right.
She says their children are not public figures and have their own rights.
I'm not sure Jesse's a big enough star for people to come for him via his kids but Aryn IS right that they are private citizens so IDK
Before this, the only pics you'd see of his kids were paparazzi pics and now he's all into showing them off? Nah
what a rat
his kids had no choice in his being famous and the lack of privacy it affords both him and them but he's a shitty father if he thinks further publicising their lives himself is even remotely appropriate
he should exercise his first amendment to shut the hell up
If posting pictures with his kids is so important for him, then he should do like Lin-Manuel Miranda and hide their faces.