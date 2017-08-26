Jesse Williams and Estranged Wife War Over Instagram Pics of Kids

geez is this messy



I'm not sure Jesse's a big enough star for people to come for him via his kids but Aryn IS right that they are private citizens so IDK Reply

I'm on her side because he wasn't posting pics of their kids before the breakup. Reply

This.

Before this, the only pics you'd see of his kids were paparazzi pics and now he's all into showing them off? Nah Reply

Same Reply

wow really??



what a rat Reply

U rite sis! Reply

yeah wasn't he really private about his personal life in general before? Reply

yup Reply

same Reply

Basically. This is a sympathy ploy and we see right through it Reply

exactly, he ain't slick Reply

exactly Reply

buy "we" you mean people on ontd? cus i really doubt the general public notices or cares? Reply

Yup. He's trying to get people on his side by using the innocence of his children. Shady as fuck Reply

Damn, that's poopy. :/ I feel bad for them. Reply

Exactly Reply

This is what I came in to ask. I mean, if he wasn't doing it before why would he now? He's just being an asshole. Reply

the oolong is on fire Reply

Yep. I can't believe someone on here tried to tell me different lol. He barely alluded to them damn kids for privacy and now they're front and center. Reply

Really? That's messed up Reply

or maybe he always wanted to post pics of them but she didn't like it so he refrained himself from going it because of her? Reply

Same here. That snake knows what he's doing. Reply

yup Reply

"exercising his first amendment right" man he is just getting shittier and shittier



his kids had no choice in his being famous and the lack of privacy it affords both him and them but he's a shitty father if he thinks further publicising their lives himself is even remotely appropriate



he should exercise his first amendment to shut the hell up Reply

OMG NOT HIS FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS Reply

Hahahaha ikr Reply

iconic Reply

Album dropping soon! Reply

so embarrassing Reply

lmaoo Reply

LOL he really is showing his ass Reply

lol what an ass Reply

Lmao loser Reply

this battle is so damn messy Reply

Shit, my sister makes it clear when we are not to post pictures of my niece and what types of photos she doesn't want posted - it's just common sense stuff and she is completely right. Throw in how messy this divorce is and Jesse being such a public figure - I get it. Reply

tbh i think it's a little different if it's your own child, but it seems like they had an agreement beforehand not to post pics of them so it's shitty if he's violating that just to paint a public portrait of himself as a devoted parent



Edited at 2017-08-26 03:21 pm (UTC) Reply

When it comes to posting photos of children online you should be prepared for the absolute worst - that's a rule of thumb that is certainly unpleasant and a touch dramatic but I don't trust anyone, especially when it comes to protecting children. Reply

My sister is pretty strict about what I can and cannot post of her kids. I also have my instagram private out of consideration for her and them. They're cute kids and I wanna show them off, but I don't want some rando looking at the pictures I post of them. Reply

I respect your sister- her policy sounds like one of my friends' policies. She wants no photos up of her daughter on social media, because she wants to allow her daughter to choose how to engage with social media (when the daughter is old enough). Reply

i always wondered why he suddenly started showing their faces in pictures. he was always careful about that before. Reply

I just can't believe he would ruin his gene pool for this ugly, fat mess of a woman... Reply

No one feed this troll Reply

Feeding you instead lol Reply

Tell that to Beyoncé Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWv3HWK hEJv/ I'm looking at his IG where are the pics of his kids? I only see one so far and her face is cut off ? Reply

He would post them on his story sometimes. Not the full face but like their heads or partial face. He mainly showed his daughter Reply

He mainly posted on his story Reply

I am extremely bored (LoL) and looking to kill time before I go run some errands so I looked at his Instagram and I think there are 5 showing some part of his his kids that were posted between the date if filing for divorce and late July. I went back 2 years to find only one photo that even referenced, prior to the divorce announcement, his kids and it was of shoes. Reply

tmz said he deleted them. Reply

Ahh ok Reply

He deleted a few when he got called out on social media. Reply

so crazy that he went from wokebae to this Reply

i can't tell you how many abusive men i've known who sound progressive but act the opposite. all talk, no action. Reply

idk, people can be progressive on their politics and even do a lot of good work and still have messy private lives. Reply

Yeah, I think this is one of the issues where, if one parent doesn't want pictures of their kids out there, then both have to respect that. I understand famous people who aren't comfortable posting their children's faces.



If posting pictures with his kids is so important for him, then he should do like Lin-Manuel Miranda and hide their faces. Reply

He's such a disgusting person. I'm glad he's ruining himself. Reply

gotta love the downfall of fuckboys 😎 Reply

Where are the pics though? Reply

