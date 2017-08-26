Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson talk 'The Nanny' + possibility of a revival

I LOVE the Nanny but not everything needs a revival or sequel series, especially when this stayed good through the finale (well, aside from that 'Fran gets trapped abroad to be a sister wife' episode, YIKES) so why ruin a good thing? Not to mention how her clothes were such an integral part of the show and while fashion should be this fun again I don't know that it is.



Eh, maybe with another WOC lead IDK

I can remember watching The Nanny as a kid but it never really connected with me. I recently decided to start watching it now as an adult though and OH BOY does it resonate... Deeply. I don't really think it, or most of the other shows getting them, needs a revival though.

The Nanny was the bright exception in the swamp that is the sitcom world. Revival though? Idk...

I just admire Fran so much for her strength. Life gave her lemons and she sure as fuck made lemonade if you know what I mean.

Fran Fine's wardrobe was beyond iconic. Drescher still looks gorgeous.

https://femmequeens.tumblr.com/post/161 355008871/fran-drescher-as-fran-fine-in-t he-nanny-which She is legit so underrated. Her outfits were hot fireeeeeee. Just look at this post

They actually do research and ID who the designers were for her outfits. They ID'd the outfits in the post you linked and got no credit...



If you love that post, check this tumblr out: http://thefinenanny.tumblr.com/ They actually do research and ID who the designers were for her outfits. They ID'd the outfits in the post you linked and got no credit...

perfection. and that bod

They both look damn good for ~60.



The Nanny doesn't need a revival tho. It told a complete story - there's nothing else to show tbh.

I've been eyeing The Nanny box set on Amazon for, like, year now. I need money.



The story of their home invasion never fails to break my heart :(



I seriously have so much love for Fran, and not just because we share a birthday <3

I've been eyeing The Nanny box set on Amazon for, like, year now. I need money.



SAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAME. I wish it was up on streaming somewhere. #netflixwhereuat

I am so disgruntled it's not streaming.

Do it! The box set is expensive but so worth it. What convinced me was the fear that one day I'd go on amazon and it wouldn't be available anymore

It was 80 on Amazon and like 40 on ebay when I bought mine!

I LOVE The Nanny! I got the complete series a while ago and really need to find time to do a complete rewatch.



I wouldn't be opposed to a reboot since times are so different now but it'd be hard to do.

no thanks. dont ruin a good memory I have.

I need the nanny to be on netflix or hulu. I would love to watch it again.

i have been rewatching this show and it's honestly hilarious

Finally something I can agree on with you.



One of my fond memories was watching The Nanny in Mexico with my family there in Spanish. I loved it. That and Spongebob.



Don Cangrejo! Don Cangrejo! Si si si?! 🦀

Unless it's like a one time special or something, no to a revival. Stop the revivals. Please. Also, every time I hear about Fran's home invasion story I am physically pained. I love her and 'The Nanny' so much.

i adored that show. niles and cc were one of my childhood OTPs, before i even knew what that meant :')

I rewatched the series recently and CiCi is SO underused it's a crime

mte mte, she was amazing! all the episodes that focused on her a little more were always so hilarious.

grandma yetta spin off

Ann Guilbert died last year tho and I can't see anyone else playing Yetta. :(

I love The Nanny so much, this show was a big part of my childhood and I have many fond memories of it. Not sure a reboot would work and I'm sick of all these revivals but the thought of seeing Fran Fine and the rest of the gang again makes me excited, I'm not gonna lie.

I bought the complete series on DVD a few months back and tbh it was one of the best purchases I've made in recent memory. If they did a revival they'd have to have some sort of framed photo of Yetta on the set to honor her memory

