Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson talk 'The Nanny' + possibility of a revival
-Fran Drescher and her ex-husband/exec producer of The Nanny discuss whether they'll bring back The Nanny or not. Fran says she'll be up for it only if they have a really good idea.
-They discuss how they stopped talking to each other after their divorce and Peter's coming out and how they reconnected and became friends again after Fran was diagnosed with cancer.
-Fran discusses why she wrote a book about her experience with cancer.
-They also talk about the time their home was broken into and Fran was sexually assaulted and why it would not have helped if they had guns to protect themselves.
-They also reflect on how The Nanny came to be and when CBS decided to end it.
Eh, maybe with another WOC lead IDK
I can remember watching The Nanny as a kid but it never really connected with me. I recently decided to start watching it now as an adult though and OH BOY does it resonate... Deeply. I don't really think it, or most of the other shows getting them, needs a revival though.
I just admire Fran so much for her strength. Life gave her lemons and she sure as fuck made lemonade if you know what I mean.
They actually do research and ID who the designers were for her outfits. They ID'd the outfits in the post you linked and got no credit...
The Nanny doesn't need a revival tho. It told a complete story - there's nothing else to show tbh.
The story of their home invasion never fails to break my heart :(
I seriously have so much love for Fran, and not just because we share a birthday <3
SAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAME. I wish it was up on streaming somewhere. #netflixwhereuat
I wouldn't be opposed to a reboot since times are so different now but it'd be hard to do.
One of my fond memories was watching The Nanny in Mexico with my family there in Spanish. I loved it. That and Spongebob.
Don Cangrejo! Don Cangrejo! Si si si?! 🦀