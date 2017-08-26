seb ab

Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson talk 'The Nanny' + possibility of a revival



-Fran Drescher and her ex-husband/exec producer of The Nanny discuss whether they'll bring back The Nanny or not. Fran says she'll be up for it only if they have a really good idea.
-They discuss how they stopped talking to each other after their divorce and Peter's coming out and how they reconnected and became friends again after Fran was diagnosed with cancer.
-Fran discusses why she wrote a book about her experience with cancer.
-They also talk about the time their home was broken into and Fran was sexually assaulted and why it would not have helped if they had guns to protect themselves.
-They also reflect on how The Nanny came to be and when CBS decided to end it.

