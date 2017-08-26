Celebs react to overnight news (Hurricane Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, and more)

A lot happened overnight:

- Hurricane Harvey landed on the Texas coast and was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane
- Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who earned a criminal contempt conviction for defying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants
- Stephen Gorka, an adviser to Trump, was forced out of his position
- Trump signed a military directive that stops recruitment of transgender people into the armed forces, bans the government from covering any medical treatment regimens for transgender people, and starts the process for determining the future of current transgender people in the military






























