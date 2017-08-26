Celebs react to overnight news (Hurricane Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, and more)

god where's a fucking kingslayer when you need one Reply

Thread

Link

take one for the team sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you think John Kelly will eventually snap? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I hope so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it seems clear he is there to reign the staff in but supports Trump's agenda completely. If he didn't, he would have already left. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's probably the reason we're sending more troops to Afghanistan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do we have a head of FEMA yet? not that 45s choice would be a good choice but its crazy to me how long it's taking to appoint these positions Reply

Thread

Link

no and we don't have a head of national hurricane center Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you serious



what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually FEMA has a director but the nations hurricane center doesnt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FEMA has an appointee who has way too little experience. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SMDH.



I shudder thinking about the weeks to come. I'm so sorry Texas/USA, you all deserve better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's so ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, appointed in june. but other positions are depleted like at noaa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, appointed in June but he lacks two deputy directors as normal, no one in charge at OSHA or Homeland Security since Kelly moved over to WH. Also Trump wanted to cut FEMA and OSHA aid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone stay safe in Texas!! 💜💜💜💜 Reply

Thread

Link

I shouldn't laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hold your umbrellas tight!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine making your first presidential pardon about an irrelevant criminally racist sherrif who was nice to you



girl you're a joke.gif Reply

Thread

Link

I hope everyone in Texas is safe!



(and that Arpaio is hit by a semi) Reply

Thread

Link

We are safe, thanks =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trump sucks. his tweets about the hurricane are so transparent. Reply

Thread

Link

My mother thinks he's going to make it about himself somehow. Like how Obama could never handle a hurricane the way he and his administration can and honestly it's not even unrealistic at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He makes everything about himself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chaffetz already saying this on Fox. like wow i cant stand that asshole Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does he own a golf course in Texas? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Where are CrOoKEd Hillary's plans on how to handle this hurricane, huh? Huh? Sad!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obama would have been chased out of the White House if he'd been all "lol gl yall" and stayed on vacation but drumpf literally just goes PEACE n those same people who would have grabbed pitchforks had it been Obama pulling that shit are now all weeeeeeell ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everyone in Texas please stay safe 💜



I haven't been watching the news too much lately this week, I don't know why I just been tired of it. There was a lot of Russian breakings yesterday at trump o clock and I just couldn't even be bothered to tune into MSNBC. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm just hurt and angry and confused every single day. i had no idea i could hate a person so damn much. 2020 cannot come soon enough. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl I'm praying for sooner, I want this fucker impeached and charged for all the crimes he's committed. From money laundering to human trafficking, lock his orange ass up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i have zero hope for impeachment. he'll get away with everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the drinking rachel icon!!!! ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are we with impeachment? Is t plausible? What would happen after? How is that whole thing working right now Reply

Thread

Link

Mueller is narrowing in on Paul Manafort who was like the head of Trump's campaign even if he pretends he "never knew the guy" lol And they got something like 40,000 documents and sources from the Steele dossier people, the ones buzzfeed leaked out saying Russia has tapes of him with hookers peeing on him and that they're black mailing him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump has also been laundering money for the Russians for years, so they are also blackmailing him with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's plausible but it'll take time. Mueller is working quick tho so let's see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I read they are now interviewing witnesses or something and even though it seems slow to us, it's apparently going at a fast pace. I think most people are hoping we hear things by Christmas Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's not plausible until dems retake supermajorities in the house and the senate :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mueller's specialty is getting family members to dish all the dirt, and we learned recently that Manafort's son is talking to Mueller. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It took awhile with Nixon. Mueller is probably trying to be thorough. Hopefully he nails the entire family and administration, what's left of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i live in the inner loop (houston) and my apartment is elevated above street level but i'm staying with my friend in sugar land so i'm not stuck by myself all weekend. i also may have overreacted and parked my car in a garage but my car is the most expensive thing i own so Reply

Thread

Link

can never be too prepared. stay safe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not an over reaction. my ex boyfriend had a giant limb fall on his car once in a not so crazy tropical storm and it was suuuuch a pain trying to get it fixed and covered by insurance and everything since they were so busy with other claims related to the storm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not an overreaction at all. With how easily Houston floods, especially inside the loop, there's no precaution that's over-the-top. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah thats not an overreaction. better safe than sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh, your car would be totaled if flooding happened. Thats not overreacting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After the mess that was Alison, there is no such thing as "overreacting" tbh



❤️From the TMC area Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in Houston too, and its just been raining really bad so far. I would have thought u would be better off in inner loop? It seems the southwest is gonna get a lot of water first? idk....Im northeast and less than a mile from the bayou so I might be fucked .....oh and who is that in ur icon, she's gorgeous!



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just thought the same thing, wouldn't they be better off within the InnerLoop. Sugarland is already surrounded by water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i live in montrose/the museum district and me and my neighbors parked our cars in garages bc our street and parking floods even on light rainy days



the part of sugar land my friend lives in doesn't flood and it's been good so far Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's not an overreaction. not even close. my house was flooded out just over ten years ago and the expected ~1' of water turned into 5' and it wasn't even a hurricane, just too much rain for the rivers to handle. even if trees don't get ripped down, etc., there's gonna be a lot of water. it's better to be safe than sorry, especially since some people won't be as cautious as you and insurance companies are gonna be swamped if things do flood. hang in there and stay safe bb <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never too prepared, bb. I watched my friend's car (a huge jeep) float down the street like a toy truck during Sandy, and she lived more than a mile away from the ocean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing as cars in AZ get fucked up when the freeway floods and then dries up an hour later you are 100% good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*HUG*

Sweetie, nothing is an over reaction if helps you sleep at night. Do what you can, and stay safe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sugarland is gorgeous and upscale but isn't it surrounded by water and very prone to flooding too???



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey, I'm in Sugar Land too! I hope you fared well in the tornadoes last night. I've been out today, and it's not too bad out there, but the worst has yet to come apparently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Family and I are safe. My security alarm alerted us that our power went out at 10pm last night. People are out assessing the damage. I'm worried about my home and looters. A looter was shot last night by a home owner. I know a stripes store was ransacked. Also, we are under a water boil. Reply

Thread

Link

stay safe!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, that is terrible. :( Stay safe, bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stay safe, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prayers and positive thoughts for you and your family.



Stay safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stay safe bb! hugs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When did pardon Arpaio?!



Literally no channel is mentioning it Reply

Thread

Link

He did it quietly while a fucking Hurricane was going on and Gorka resigning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

last night!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do evil people have such long lifespans Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

~American patriot.~ Isn't that pretty much a buzz term for a KKK person now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You say "American Patriot" and I say "Man who failed to investigate sex crimes against children and racist piece of shit." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it mentioned briefly on MSNBC last night, sandwiched between sports coverage and the Gorka shit. I wouldn't have known if the news hadn't been playing on one of the TVs by the bar.



It saw definitely a "oh yeah this rotten shit just happened no big deal" kind of announcement. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The phoenix new times went IN on Joe last night. It's a pinned tweet but I loooove it and I'm proud of my state for being pissed as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last night. There was a WH press release & Tr**p tweeted about it. NPR talked about it during morning edition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were talking about it all night last night on MSNBC. It was breaking news during Chris Hayes and continued throughout the night with Brian Williams and Ali Velshi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't even comment on Trump's trans service member ban or his pardon because it is just so painful.



But to all those ONTDers and their friends and families living in TX, I hope you all stay safe and are out of harm's way. I'll be think you today. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when people said you cannot get any worse than Obama in handling deportation? Guess who is seriously considering putting an end to DACA? Reply

Thread

Link

I have two cousins here on the DACA program. What is this troll planning on doing with individuals already here? Deporting them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that or jailing them probably Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we all know he will end DACA. His only consistent policy has been revoking anything Obama did. Obama really should have tried harder to do some things through congress. I suppose the republicans obstructed for so long for exactly that reason though. They knew he would be forced to act through executive actions that they could dismantle later.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl I'm surprised DACA has survived this long :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link