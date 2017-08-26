Celebs react to overnight news (Hurricane Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, and more)
- Hurricane Harvey landed on the Texas coast and was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane
- Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who earned a criminal contempt conviction for defying a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants
- Stephen Gorka, an adviser to Trump, was forced out of his position
- Trump signed a military directive that stops recruitment of transgender people into the armed forces, bans the government from covering any medical treatment regimens for transgender people, and starts the process for determining the future of current transgender people in the military
Transgender military ban, pardons Arpaio, no emergency declared in TX. He seizes opportunity to turn #Harvey into Category 5 moral shitstorm— Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) August 26, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people in the path of #hurricaneharvey. Stay safe everyone— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 26, 2017
Praying for my state 😞❤️ https://t.co/XSc6xF6aTy— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) August 26, 2017
Stay safe Texas. 🙏🏻— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 26, 2017
Donald. Instead of pardoning cronies, threatening immigrant kids, and beating on trans people, maybe show some leadership on this hurricane?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2017
Asshole https://t.co/lI6nVrRESP— Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 26, 2017
Like when Martin Luther King jr said "I'd prefer to have a dream!" https://t.co/1Ee8kjm81j— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2017
Showing zero respect for the rule of law, people of color or the nation as a whole, THIS is the piece of garbage Trump pardoned yesterday. https://t.co/MroXzlb7QD— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 26, 2017
If his first pardon is Arpaio, imagine what his last ones are going to be. Stay vigilant. 🇺🇸— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 26, 2017
what the fuck
Lord.
I shudder thinking about the weeks to come. I'm so sorry Texas/USA, you all deserve better.
girl you're a joke.gif
(and that Arpaio is hit by a semi)
I haven't been watching the news too much lately this week, I don't know why I just been tired of it. There was a lot of Russian breakings yesterday at trump o clock and I just couldn't even be bothered to tune into MSNBC.
❤️From the TMC area
the part of sugar land my friend lives in doesn't flood and it's been good so far
Sweetie, nothing is an over reaction if helps you sleep at night. Do what you can, and stay safe!
Stay safe.
Literally no channel is mentioning it
It saw definitely a "oh yeah this rotten shit just happened no big deal" kind of announcement.
But to all those ONTDers and their friends and families living in TX, I hope you all stay safe and are out of harm's way. I'll be think you today. <3
