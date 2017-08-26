Taylucifer

Critics Trash "Look What You Made Me Do", Call it "Dead On Arrival" and "Self-Obsessed"









Critics are trashing Taylor's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" in their reviews of the song.
Many are calling the tune "self-parody" and "delusion and egomania."

Vulture slammed the UPS star's song "For all the serpent-themed hype leading up to the launch of the song, Swift's words lack venom, fangs, and smoothness. They have the consistency of wet flour..." "As far as her archnemeses Kim and Kanye go, it’s completely impossible to imagine them doing anything but laughing, hard, at "Look What You Made Me Do." They've "made" Taylor Swift release the worst music of her career."

The New Yorker had this to say: "As much as she is clearly enjoying stepping into the role of the bad girl, this turn is still premised on victimhood. After all, the song isn’t called "Look What I Did." It is more of the same: Swift has been manipulating tabloid story lines—her relationships with famous men, her feud with Katy Perry—in her lyrics for years now. "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play," she sings."

One critic slammed her saying "'Look What You Made Me Do' pits millions of largely white Swifties against a black man at a time when this nation is locked in a very real race war."

Pitchfork called it: "...Uncharacteristically un-nuanced, and when she slips in hilariously artless digs like "I don't like your tilted stage.."

NPR called it "Hot Topic Taylor" and "Sonically, this doesn't go anywhere — worth pointing out that thematically, it doesn't go anywhere, either! ... She squandered that chance to play the villain — she'd rather be the victim, which is a stale posture for her by now."



