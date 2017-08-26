Critics Trash "Look What You Made Me Do", Call it "Dead On Arrival" and "Self-Obsessed"

I still like it. It's catchy af. But I hope a new song comes soon. Reply

no, it's not. at least i don't feel that way.



i don't care about taylor either way but there is nothing catching about the song Reply

i disagree Reply

There really isn't. It's bad. Reply

I don't think it's catchy either. I listened to it and couldn't remember what it sounded like 20 minutes later. Reply

ia. it reminds me of too many other songs for it to be catchy and just makes me think of them instead idk Reply

Then listen to I'm too sexy by right said Fred instead Reply

Ontd looooves racializing everything taylor does, while using the backing of white male dominated music criticism to justify it 👀 Im sleep tho



Anyway lwymmd goes hard af in the club, I wasn't in love with it until last night~ continue smashing records queen! Reply

neither of those reviews were written by white men tho taylegend Reply

So? I made a comment on the industry as a whole. Publishers pick a narrative Reply

"goes hard in the club" ?? this??



lmao girl plz Reply

seniors bingo night isnt a club Reply

In what club are they playing this song Reply

what type of clubs do you hang out in?! Reply

Look What You Made Me Do (Continue to Perpetually Play The Victim Using My White Woman Status When I'm Actually The Vindictive One) Reply

this Reply

Lol Reply

lmao accurate Reply

Oop Reply

P much Reply

lmao accurate Reply

bloop Reply

LOL Reply

LOL this! Reply

nailed it.



Reply

lmao true Reply

you got it! Reply

Lol yep Reply

The whole title evokes the words of an abuser... Having had a friend just get out of an abusive relationship, I'm not about this song based on title alone. Reply

i've been saying this for YEARS and used to get dogpiled on here for ~misogyny and that i'm jealous??



like no. fucking no. ever since i first saw her smug ass face on ellen talking about driving by some boy's house obsessively, i knew she was transparent af. Reply

I just wanted a fun boy-crazy pop song from her since the charts are so trash atm and this really wasn't it. But that Taylor's dead apparently? Reply

I assume this era is like Miley trying to be ~whateverthatwas, and when it stops making £$£$£ the regression might begin lol. Reply

I don't think the whole album will be like this... her lead singles are always bad and sound different from the rest of the album Reply

This^ I can't at everyone being all dramatic and saying "omg this era is so bad!" Like we've heard one song, the rest of the album isn't going to be identical. Chill for a minute. Reply

nah she'll still write kidzbop lyrics about her mediocre relationships but now she'll do it from the perspective of some kind of weird enchantress who men can't help but fall in love with (eg, this is what you came for) rather than a relatable gal-next-door. she's so predictable. Reply

Same here. Guess we have to look to Carly Rae for our fluffy pop Reply

she's a privileged white woman who has never been held accountable for all the dumb shit she says and does. she needs to grow the fuck up and stop playing the victim.



also her song is fucking awful.



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:57 pm (UTC) Reply

All her songs are awful and she can't sing to save her rich privileged life. And yet mediocrity sells. Reply

Does she say dumb stuff? I think her controversies are about her actions or inactions (condeming Trump/talking on current issues) then actual dumb things she says. She's become too savvy for that lol. Reply

She's almost fucking 28 and still behaves like someone 10 years younger. I cannot with her. Reply

Critics usually are pretty receptive to what she puts out right? Reply

Yes, this might be a shift, but I honestly didn't check the sources. There are always sites and critics willing to bash her stuff, but the popular ones generally don't. Reply

buzzfeed used to worship her and they have done nothing but trash her, and its all shit talk on the comments as well which is usually a pretty good indication of that the GP/normies think Reply

yeah, idk about when she was doing straight up country/pop country but critics loved red and 1989 Reply

Parent

Critics really loved the 1989 era iirc, so this is a pretty different reception for her.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:19 pm (UTC) Reply

i mean, OP only linked 3 reviews. it's entirely possible there's like 100 other positive reviews out there. unfortunately i don't care enough to google. Reply

There are stories of people being blacklisted and let go for trashing her in th press. Reply

yeah. idk how she couldn't have foreseen the negative reaction to this obviously less than mediocre Reply

ontd, post some actual good revenge songs.



remember how big of a deal this video was?



Reply

I loved this song. What goes around is also a really great song by JT. Reply

yes!! i was listening to future sex/love sounds the other day and was struck by how it still holds up Reply

Parent

fuck you, joey gladstone



Reply

my fave because it's so sad too



Reply

True legend Freddie Mercury showing us how to write a vindictive song straight-on and going for the jugular. "Insane should be put inside / You're a sewer rat decaying in a cesspool of pride / Should be made unemployed / Then make yourself null and void" Reply

My favorite song to listen to when I'm REALLY mad at someone:



Reply

Ani DiFranco's Untouchable Face is always my angry jam Reply

Reply

The ultimate passive aggressive revenge song:







"You fondle my trigger then you blame my gun" Reply

Hit Em Up, of course



Get gone-Fiona Apple



I Ain't Got Time-Tyler the creator



Idk if these are revenge per se but def "fuck you" songs, my fave genre, lol Reply

This song holds up pretty well. Reply

this song still goes Reply

my god the DRAMATICS stemming from this video tho with the brit lookalike Reply

What kind of message is she trying to send in that shot of her in front of black and brown men? It doesn't make sense and it's so blatant. Reply

i think her message is: 'these are my backup dancers in this video' Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

lolll Reply

LMFAO Reply

lmao thank u Reply

Its so hard to ignore the weird racial shit that goes on with her. Reply

would you prefer it to be all white men cause there would have been a problem with that as well Reply

These arent random poc backup dancers



They're a preestablished dance troupe. Reply

is this self-parody? go back to tumblr. Reply

her message is "please like me gay ppl" Reply

To me it's just weird how strong of a Formation rip it is when that was soooooooo controversial amongst racists, and then for Breitbart to praise her, for neo-nazis to call her their Aryan princess, for her to denounce none of that, for her to not even have spoken out against Trump, and then she does her own version of Formation? It's very, very wtf to me. Is she trying to say something? I read an article about the neo-nazi love for her the other day and it said that they say her music has been secretly "red-pilling" the masses and she's a secret Nazi, which I thought was fucking nuts! But this is the first thing I've seen where I can legitimately see why they'd think she's low key giving a nod to 'em. I don't even know. Reply

Do you think she'll win a Grammy with this?

She completely changed her music after not winning any Grammy with "Red"

I wonder what will happen if she doesn't win any with reputation



Look What You Made Me Do is meh I hope the album is better Reply

I can't believe Red was so panned bc honestly it's the closest to good music she's ever released. Reply

It wasn't panned tho, it's one of her most critically acclaimed albums. I honestly can't believe it's the one that didn't win an grammy, literally no one expected 1989 to since it was such a pure pop album and the grammys don't award those very often anymore. 1989 beating out anything much less TPAB was........... that will go down in history LOL. Reply

red is her only album i genuinely like and listen to. "starlight" is a great song. Reply

Well... she was against Daft Punk... Reply

Idk because the album hasn't come out yet Reply

her leads have never won roty/soty and she likes splitting her lead from her album which prevents her from sweeping its silly really Reply

The grammys is obsessed with her lol So I think she could win some for this album and I haven't even heard it yet. Girl won pop VOCAL for 1989 lol



But this song is selling even better than SIO was too so, who even knows. Reply

She won TWO Grammys for Mean, ISTG, she'll win a record number of Grammys for this song, quote me. Reply

I actually agree with how the difference of simply titling it "Look What I Did" versus "Look What You Made Me Do" would have shown even a little growth. She always has to be pushed into doing these things by these "bad" guys. Just fucking own it. Reply

The build-up before the first chorus is decent, then it goes downhill with the chorus, then the verse afterwards with "drama drama" is just straight up awful Reply

Agreed. The parts I like (i.e., the verses) I really, really like, but the parts I don't (the chorus and the bridge) I really, really don't. Reply

mte. I was expecting it to go off after the build-up in the verse and then I was like... wut? Reply

Yeah I think it starts off great, has an awful chorus, and then the "drama, drama" part sounds Avril's pop career. It can be very irritating.



With that said, I've listened 20 plus times and can't wait for 11/10. Reply

i love everything about the 'i don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me' part followed by the Old Taylor can't come to the phone right now~ I honestly think what truly ruins the song is the 'look what you made me do' bit, it sounds off. Reply

watch trumplor swift call this fake news



she shouldve gone back to country and the 'not ready to make nice' route to win more folks over



Edited at 2017-08-26 01:57 pm (UTC) Reply

oh that would have been cool Reply

That would have actually been a really cool move. The whole vibe of "Taking the Long Way" would have been a great fit for her. Reply

ia or done folk and just not engaged w/any of it Reply

god I'm already tired of hearing about her. all I've seen the past 2 days is people that claim to not care about her going on and on and on about this song and how it offends them. if you don't care about something why spend the time and energy talking about it constantly? people are dragging her for things like releasing the album on the anniversary of kanye's mother's death and copying beyonce in a music video we've seen 5 whole seconds of.... if you're going to drag her, drag her for the things she's actually done that she deserves to be called out for. the reaching at this point is just embarrassing Reply

we love to anti-stan sis Reply

it isn't that bad on here, twitter and tumblr are exhausting to be on right now Reply

it's ridiculous lmao Reply

Taylor brings out the extra on both sides of the love-hate spectrum, even on ontd. Reply

Because some of us are bored and someone needs to keep complaining about the Republican Queen of White Mediocrity so the world stays balanced. Or something like that. Reply

People can be OTT about hating her. She is just pulling the same victim act she always has done and people are feeding right into what she wants by criticizing her over the smallest things. Reply

