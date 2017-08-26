Critics Trash "Look What You Made Me Do", Call it "Dead On Arrival" and "Self-Obsessed"
It looks like critics aren't enjoying Taylor Swift's new single, labeling it "Dead on Arrival". pic.twitter.com/k6MePrkZu3— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 26, 2017
The folks at @nprmusic break down Taylor Swift's latest single. https://t.co/esr98y4huH— NPR (@NPR) August 26, 2017
“Look What You Made Me Do” would like us to believe that we are experiencing an entirely new Taylor Swift. https://t.co/7bwwuOvofX— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 26, 2017
Taylor Swift’s new single "Look What You Made Me Do" is dead on arrival https://t.co/rZMIVzSda1— Vulture (@vulture) August 26, 2017
Critics are trashing Taylor's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" in their reviews of the song.
Many are calling the tune "self-parody" and "delusion and egomania."
Vulture slammed the UPS star's song "For all the serpent-themed hype leading up to the launch of the song, Swift's words lack venom, fangs, and smoothness. They have the consistency of wet flour..." "As far as her archnemeses Kim and Kanye go, it’s completely impossible to imagine them doing anything but laughing, hard, at "Look What You Made Me Do." They've "made" Taylor Swift release the worst music of her career."
The New Yorker had this to say: "As much as she is clearly enjoying stepping into the role of the bad girl, this turn is still premised on victimhood. After all, the song isn’t called "Look What I Did." It is more of the same: Swift has been manipulating tabloid story lines—her relationships with famous men, her feud with Katy Perry—in her lyrics for years now. "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage / The role you made me play," she sings."
One critic slammed her saying "'Look What You Made Me Do' pits millions of largely white Swifties against a black man at a time when this nation is locked in a very real race war."
Pitchfork called it: "...Uncharacteristically un-nuanced, and when she slips in hilariously artless digs like "I don't like your tilted stage.."
NPR called it "Hot Topic Taylor" and "Sonically, this doesn't go anywhere — worth pointing out that thematically, it doesn't go anywhere, either! ... She squandered that chance to play the villain — she'd rather be the victim, which is a stale posture for her by now."
Source
Source
Source
Source
i don't care about taylor either way but there is nothing catching about the song
There really isn't. It's bad.
Anyway lwymmd goes hard af in the club, I wasn't in love with it until last night~ continue smashing records queen!
lmao girl plz
P much
Lol yep
like no. fucking no. ever since i first saw her smug ass face on ellen talking about driving by some boy's house obsessively, i knew she was transparent af.
I don't think the whole album will be like this... her lead singles are always bad and sound different from the rest of the album
also her song is fucking awful.
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:19 pm (UTC)
remember how big of a deal this video was?
True legend Freddie Mercury showing us how to write a vindictive song straight-on and going for the jugular. "Insane should be put inside / You're a sewer rat decaying in a cesspool of pride / Should be made unemployed / Then make yourself null and void"
tbh
"You fondle my trigger then you blame my gun"
Get gone-Fiona Apple
I Ain't Got Time-Tyler the creator
Idk if these are revenge per se but def "fuck you" songs, my fave genre, lol
would you prefer it to be all white men cause there would have been a problem with that as well
They're a preestablished dance troupe.
She completely changed her music after not winning any Grammy with "Red"
I wonder what will happen if she doesn't win any with reputation
Look What You Made Me Do is meh I hope the album is better
But this song is selling even better than SIO was too so, who even knows.
With that said, I've listened 20 plus times and can't wait for 11/10.
she shouldve gone back to country and the 'not ready to make nice' route to win more folks over
Edited at 2017-08-26 01:57 pm (UTC)
god I'm already tired of hearing about her. all I've seen the past 2 days is people that claim to not care about her going on and on and on about this song and how it offends them. if you don't care about something why spend the time and energy talking about it constantly? people are dragging her for things like releasing the album on the anniversary of kanye's mother's death and copying beyonce in a music video we've seen 5 whole seconds of.... if you're going to drag her, drag her for the things she's actually done that she deserves to be called out for. the reaching at this point is just embarrassing
it isn't that bad on here, twitter and tumblr are exhausting to be on right now
still praying she sees the light and goes with safe and sound album soon lol