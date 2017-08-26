Ryan Reynolds says happy bday to his wife in true Taylor Swift fashion + Deadpool 2 set pictures
vancityreynolds Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.
source
Ryan Reynolds looks so hot on the set Deadpool 2 I CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH THIS MOVIE pic.twitter.com/m45gtYH5SL— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤSher (@90sIronman) August 21, 2017
source
what are the funniest bday posts you've encountered?
He's still desperate to prove he can carry a movie outside of Deadpool tho, ngl it amused me a lot that all his subsequent stuff has sunk like a stone.
its still there tho
i guess my wishful thinking that he isn't ugly anymore got the best of me lool
But he doesn't wear the make up under the mask unless it's a scene in which his face his being shown. I'm guessing that's what's going on here.
Edited at 2017-08-26 02:51 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
he looks, at best, like the most in shape yet unhappy dad who bikes next to lake ontario