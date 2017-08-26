Ryan Reynolds says happy bday to his wife in true Taylor Swift fashion + Deadpool 2 set pictures

he's not as funny as he thinks he is Reply

meh, i think he's one of the few celebs that's actually legit funny irl Reply

smug desperation really doesn't do it for me Reply

ia Reply

he really isnt. but it seems like this persona is working for him now. Reply

You can tell this bitch thinks he's extremely clever. Reply

i'm kind of annoyed he's relevant again. the air of desperation around him when he wasnt was fun.

Mte Reply

lol this mean accuracy



He's still desperate to prove he can carry a movie outside of Deadpool tho, ngl it amused me a lot that all his subsequent stuff has sunk like a stone. Reply

so true.

its still there tho Reply

why doesn't he have the ugly make up in the set pics tho???? Reply

maybe he just took the mask off when it wasnt filming Reply

so it was a mask? i thought it was make up, then that makes sense lmao Reply

lmao sorry i just realised you meant the part of the suit



i guess my wishful thinking that he isn't ugly anymore got the best of me lool Reply

It is make up. Funny story. The make up artist for Deadpool got hired because of Blake Lively. She sent Bill Corso (the make up artist) a text about how she needs a favor for a friend. Corso said yes and didn't even know it was for Deadpool



But he doesn't wear the make up under the mask unless it's a scene in which his face his being shown. I'm guessing that's what's going on here.



Edited at 2017-08-26 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

Chris Pratt did this joke better. It's cute, tho :) Reply

And that turned out well... Reply

Yep. I think all the pictures doing this with Jennifer Lawrence while promoting Passengers were really funny. Reply

Eh, whatever. I laughed. Reply

speaking of instagram it's not working Reply

My facebook and instagram were dead for a while. But it's back to normal. Reply

"looks so hot"



he looks, at best, like the most in shape yet unhappy dad who bikes next to lake ontario Reply

lmao Reply

Mediocrity that swallowed a self centred funny bone. Reply

lol Reply

He has the face of middle management not like a movie star Reply

I am feel uncomfortable when we are not about me? — birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) August 17, 2013

